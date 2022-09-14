Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Ballet under the stars at Scissortail park draws large crowd
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans of all ages gathered with lawn chairs and picnic blankets at Scissortail park Saturday evening for the annual Ballet Under The Stars event. The family friendly event was free, open to the public and began at 7 p.m. The event Included selections...
okcfox.com
St. Jude hosts walk/run to raise money for child cancer patients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Citizens took part in Oklahoma City's St. Jude Walk/Run, held at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel & River Trails on Saturday. As part of September’s celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude Walk/Run events will be taking place nationwide. The annual 5K event aims at...
okcfox.com
Groups call on OKC, Edmond, Midwest City to sever ties with Oklahoma County jail, CJAC
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Thursday afternoon, a number of groups gathered at the Midwest City municipal complex to call for Oklahoma City, Edmond, and Midwest City to end ties with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council. The People's Council for Justice Reform,...
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
okcfox.com
Furry Friends: Aragon
Good Day OK's Adam King and Jamison Keefover meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Aragon and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved homicide from 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for leads in a homicide case from last year. Police said it happened on Oct. 24, 2021 around 12:45 a.m. near 4759 NW 36th Street. Police said surveillance captured a car firing shots as it was driving by...
okcfox.com
Car show raises money for Norman's 405 Animal Rescue
NORMAN (KOKH) - Car lovers united at Camaros for a Cause in Norman on Saturday, benefiting 405 Animal Rescue. The Camaros Only Car event held at Lander's Chevrolet featured adoptable dogs, food trucks, and vendors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits Frenzy Brewing Company
Malcolm Tubbs visits Frenzy Brewing Co in Edmond. This is Edmond's first and only brewery. For more information on some events, the beer they have, and when you can go call (405) 562-5350 or click here.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Children's Hospital opening ambient room for pediatric behavioral health patients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Children's Hospital is opening up what are known as ambient rooms, the second hospital in the nation to offer such a room. During the pandemic, the hospital saw a 200 percent increase in children suffering from mental health issues and suicidal concerns. The areas...
okcfox.com
Pet Pals Of The Week: Goldie
It's that time of the week once again when we speak with the OKC Animal Welfare Center and meet a new friend who is looking for a forever home. The OKC Animal Welfare is on 2811 S.E. 29th St., OKC. You can contact the shelter at 405-297-3100 or visit okc.gov/animalwelfare.
okcfox.com
No credible threat found after police respond to Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A heavy police presence at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School on Thursday afternoon turned out to be a false alarm. Police said they were made aware of a possible incident at the school. Officers responded and cleared the school, but no credible threat was found.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
McLoud family says someone fired shots at their house injuring their German Shepherd dog
McLoud, Okla. (KOKH) — A McLoud family says they're worried for their safety after someone fired shots at their property and injured their dog. The woman who lives at the home says her dog is going to be okay. She says her plumber was outside and witnessed the whole...
okcfox.com
Wade's RV: Feature of The Week
We're rollin' into the weekend with Wade's RV. Little Wade the Dancing RV Guy lets us know the latest on all things RV plus they are hiring!. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection of travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes. Wade's RV is...
okcfox.com
Know the Law When it Comes to Legal Terms
There are a lot of legal terms you need to know when it comes to handling the law. Will Gosney, with West Ylla Gosney Attorneys at Law, shares some important information about terms like liens and subrogation. He helps break it all down for us so we Know the Law.
okcfox.com
Weekend Fun With What's Going On
From Bull Rides, Carnivals, and fun rides, It's What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored by Grand Casino Hotel &...
okcfox.com
Choctaw High School placed on lockdown Friday morning
CHOCTAW, Okla. (KOKH) — Choctaw High School was placed on lockdown on Friday morning. FOX 25 was told the situation stems from an incident in a neighborhood close to the school where a man was barricaded into a home. The man, who has since been placed in custody, was...
okcfox.com
Court docs: Man shows up at Oklahoma City motel for Tinder date, gets choked unconscious
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested in connection to a robbery earlier this month at an Oklahoma City Days Inn. According to court documents, the alleged victim met a girl on Tinder and met up at the Days Inn on NW 39th Street on September 2. Once...
okcfox.com
Frederick A Douglass Honors the Legacy of Coach Stanford White
Oklahoma City and Frederick A Douglass honors the legacy of former legendary football coach Stanford White. White not only graduated from Douglass High School, he coached at the school for more than two decades. A memorial service is being held at the school's Miller Stadium at 7pm. DOUGLASS HIGH IS...
okcfox.com
Luther police: Newalla man was watching 'adult material' while driving
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police said a man pulled over for a traffic stop was watching "adult material" while driving his car. Police said the traffic stop happened just after 3 a.m. Friday in the 19000 block of E. Highway 66. Officers said the man, Coty Robinson of Newalla, was speeding and texting while driving.
Comments / 0