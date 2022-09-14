ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Ballet under the stars at Scissortail park draws large crowd

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans of all ages gathered with lawn chairs and picnic blankets at Scissortail park Saturday evening for the annual Ballet Under The Stars event. The family friendly event was free, open to the public and began at 7 p.m. The event Included selections...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

St. Jude hosts walk/run to raise money for child cancer patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Citizens took part in Oklahoma City's St. Jude Walk/Run, held at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel & River Trails on Saturday. As part of September’s celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude Walk/Run events will be taking place nationwide. The annual 5K event aims at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Furry Friends: Aragon

Good Day OK's Adam King and Jamison Keefover meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Aragon and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Car show raises money for Norman's 405 Animal Rescue

NORMAN (KOKH) - Car lovers united at Camaros for a Cause in Norman on Saturday, benefiting 405 Animal Rescue. The Camaros Only Car event held at Lander's Chevrolet featured adoptable dogs, food trucks, and vendors.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Malcolm visits Frenzy Brewing Company

Malcolm Tubbs visits Frenzy Brewing Co in Edmond. This is Edmond's first and only brewery. For more information on some events, the beer they have, and when you can go call (405) 562-5350 or click here.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Pet Pals Of The Week: Goldie

It's that time of the week once again when we speak with the OKC Animal Welfare Center and meet a new friend who is looking for a forever home. The OKC Animal Welfare is on 2811 S.E. 29th St., OKC. You can contact the shelter at 405-297-3100 or visit okc.gov/animalwelfare.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Wade's RV: Feature of The Week

We're rollin' into the weekend with Wade's RV. Little Wade the Dancing RV Guy lets us know the latest on all things RV plus they are hiring!. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection of travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes. Wade's RV is...
GOLDSBY, OK
okcfox.com

Know the Law When it Comes to Legal Terms

There are a lot of legal terms you need to know when it comes to handling the law. Will Gosney, with West Ylla Gosney Attorneys at Law, shares some important information about terms like liens and subrogation. He helps break it all down for us so we Know the Law.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Fun With What's Going On

From Bull Rides, Carnivals, and fun rides, It's What's Going On in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored by Grand Casino Hotel &...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Choctaw High School placed on lockdown Friday morning

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KOKH) — Choctaw High School was placed on lockdown on Friday morning. FOX 25 was told the situation stems from an incident in a neighborhood close to the school where a man was barricaded into a home. The man, who has since been placed in custody, was...
CHOCTAW, OK
okcfox.com

Frederick A Douglass Honors the Legacy of Coach Stanford White

Oklahoma City and Frederick A Douglass honors the legacy of former legendary football coach Stanford White. White not only graduated from Douglass High School, he coached at the school for more than two decades. A memorial service is being held at the school's Miller Stadium at 7pm. DOUGLASS HIGH IS...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Luther police: Newalla man was watching 'adult material' while driving

LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police said a man pulled over for a traffic stop was watching "adult material" while driving his car. Police said the traffic stop happened just after 3 a.m. Friday in the 19000 block of E. Highway 66. Officers said the man, Coty Robinson of Newalla, was speeding and texting while driving.
LUTHER, OK

