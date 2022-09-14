Read full article on original website
Related
sc.edu
Concerns grow as West Nile spreads in Richland County
Meredith Berry sits on the porch of her home. Berry said she was hospitalized with West Nile virus symptoms for a week. Photo by: Caity Pitvorec. Richland County residents have grown more concerned about West Nile virus as cases rise. People contract the virus when bitten by a mosquito typically...
'Wrongly terminated': Ex-Richland County jail director fighting his firing
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The former director of the Richland County jail who was fired last week is challenging his dismissal from the agency he led for just two months. Tyrell Cato's attorney, Beth Bowen, said Friday Cato would be filing a formal grievance with the county about his termination that came down on September 9.
wach.com
'This is not Columbia': RCSD set to destroy garbage-filled homeless camp wrecking the area
COLUMBIA, SC — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott calls it a 'homeless village' filled with garbage, needles, and diapers just miles away from a Columbia Fire station. So when you see them standing on the road and they’re holding up a sign just think before you start giving them money.
Richland County still looking for poll workers for November election
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One week after hearing from Richland County Election Commission leaders about problems from registration cards to the place where the polling machines are stored, there has been some progress to get things on track ahead of the statewide election on November 8th, just 54 days away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coladaily.com
Sheriff's Department starts cleanup process of Columbia homeless camp
Richland County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference Thursday at a former homeless camp to address the issues of homelessness in the area. The location in Columbia will be cleaned up Friday by the department. “What you see behind me is a part of Columbia that a lot of...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
abccolumbia.com
Town of Blythewood presented $500,000 for park improvement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the town of Blythewood was presented with a check for $500,000 in funding for improvements to Doko Meadows Park. Representative Kambrell Garvin says it was earmarked in the 2021-2022 state budget. Mayor Bryan Franklin accepted the check at Blythewood Town Hall. Doko Meadows Park is...
New trailer to provide showers and washing machines for homeless in Kershaw County
CAMDEN, S.C. — What might look like a trailer for some is a room that will provide people experiencing homelessness with a place to shower and clean their clothes. "We've been waiting for 6 months for the trailer," says Angie Shirley, Street Outreach Coordinator for United Way of Kershaw County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
"There are officers everywhere": Parents react to new safety measures at Richland 2 athletic events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The "Friday Night Lights" were blue as Richland Two implemented increased safety measures and had extra security for week 5 of Friday night football. Fans were sent through metal detectors and had to have their student IDs checked and tickets scanned to get inside the games.
WMBF
SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released the arrest warrant they used to charge a Charleston County detention deputy. Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Burden, 38, of Holly Hill, is facing a charge of misconduct in office.
Richland County jail director fired after two months on the job
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The director of the Richland County jail has been fired after only two months on the job, the second time he's been terminated from leading a county jail this year. A spokesperson for Richland County government confirmed Wednesday that Tyrell Cato had been terminated as of...
wach.com
SC Coroner identifies biker in fatal Kershaw County collision
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County coroner has identified 28-years-old Keith Alan Humphries Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Trooper: Pick up truck fatally crashes into guardrail on SC highway. The incident happened around 6:30 pm on Friday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
DJJ investigative incident reports include allegations June “mob” violence was “set up” by staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Department of Juvenile Justice records include allegations by DJJ youth that a fight which left two juveniles hospitalized (one overnight) in June was “set up” by DJJ security. The documents also include the report of one DJJ employee who alleged hearing a juvenile corrections...
Richland County school moves to virtual learning on Friday due to smokey smell
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Columbia-area school was evacuated on Thursday due to a small fire. And while damage was minimal, the smell of smoke means Friday classes will be virtual. Columbia-Richland County Fire crews were called to Meadowfield Elementary School at 525 Galway Lane in the morning hours...
Former Denmark mayor Elona Carolyn Davis dies
Denmark native and former mayor Elona Carolyn Davis has died, she was 80 years old.
Deadly crash under investigation in Chester County, highway patrol says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Chester County early Saturday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Pinckney Road, not far from Gayle Mill in Chester County, troopers said. Investigators said GMC Yukon SUV was...
etxview.com
'You are worth his effort': French named 2022 Orangeburg Citizen of Year
The Rev. Jerry French sat with his mouth agape in total shock before getting emotional at being named the Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg's Citizen of the Year. French was caught by surprise after being thrust into the spotlight to receive an award presented to individuals who make significant impacts to the community's well-being.
abccolumbia.com
16 million people living with cognitive impairment in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 16 million people are living with cognitive impairment in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A new study suggests a daily multivitamin may slow the process of cognitive aging in older adults. Mandy Gaither has a look at the...
wach.com
Fairfield County Detention Center has new Director
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County Officials announced a new Detention Center Director. Officials say Captain Harriet Squirewell, who assumed operational command of the Detention Center back in July, will become the full-time Director. Squirewell has worked with the Fairfield County Detention Center for over 17 years, including...
WIS-TV
COLA Fire responds to Meadowfield Elementary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department was at the scene of a small fire this morning at Meadowfield Elementary. Officials said crews were on the scene at around 11:15 a.m. after a modem caught fire in a classroom. Investigators said the cause was electrical. Staff and students were...
Comments / 0