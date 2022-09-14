ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

sc.edu

Concerns grow as West Nile spreads in Richland County

Meredith Berry sits on the porch of her home. Berry said she was hospitalized with West Nile virus symptoms for a week. Photo by: Caity Pitvorec. Richland County residents have grown more concerned about West Nile virus as cases rise. People contract the virus when bitten by a mosquito typically...
abccolumbia.com

RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
abccolumbia.com

Town of Blythewood presented $500,000 for park improvement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the town of Blythewood was presented with a check for $500,000 in funding for improvements to Doko Meadows Park. Representative Kambrell Garvin says it was earmarked in the 2021-2022 state budget. Mayor Bryan Franklin accepted the check at Blythewood Town Hall. Doko Meadows Park is...
WMBF

SLED: Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released the arrest warrant they used to charge a Charleston County detention deputy. Detention Deputy Shannon Burden was fired on Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Burden, 38, of Holly Hill, is facing a charge of misconduct in office.
wach.com

SC Coroner identifies biker in fatal Kershaw County collision

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County coroner has identified 28-years-old Keith Alan Humphries Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Trooper: Pick up truck fatally crashes into guardrail on SC highway. The incident happened around 6:30 pm on Friday,...
etxview.com

'You are worth his effort': French named 2022 Orangeburg Citizen of Year

The Rev. Jerry French sat with his mouth agape in total shock before getting emotional at being named the Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg's Citizen of the Year. French was caught by surprise after being thrust into the spotlight to receive an award presented to individuals who make significant impacts to the community's well-being.
abccolumbia.com

16 million people living with cognitive impairment in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 16 million people are living with cognitive impairment in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A new study suggests a daily multivitamin may slow the process of cognitive aging in older adults. Mandy Gaither has a look at the...
wach.com

Fairfield County Detention Center has new Director

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County Officials announced a new Detention Center Director. Officials say Captain Harriet Squirewell, who assumed operational command of the Detention Center back in July, will become the full-time Director. Squirewell has worked with the Fairfield County Detention Center for over 17 years, including...
WIS-TV

COLA Fire responds to Meadowfield Elementary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department was at the scene of a small fire this morning at Meadowfield Elementary. Officials said crews were on the scene at around 11:15 a.m. after a modem caught fire in a classroom. Investigators said the cause was electrical. Staff and students were...
COLUMBIA, SC

