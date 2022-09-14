Read full article on original website
State College
Penn State Football: Tinsley Finding Groove In No. 1 Spot
AUBURN, – Ala. – When Penn State acquired senior receiver Mitchell Tinsley out of the transfer portal this summer, they were hoping for games like the one he had against Auburn on Saturday afternoon. Tinsley was not flashy and did not put up any memorable numbers, but on...
State College
No. 22 Penn State Cruises Past Auburn 41-12
Penn State football (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) overcame a hostile SEC crowd to handily defeat Auburn (2-1) 41-12 on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lion defense forced four turnovers and six sacks. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was unafraid to send extra defenders on the blitz and the front four consistently won their battles on the line of scrimmage. Most significantly, Penn State all but neutralized Auburn standout running back Tank Bigsby, who was only able to pick up 39 yards on the ground.
State College
Handing Out The Grades Following Penn State’s 41-12 Win Over Auburn
Picking Penn State to win on Saturday was not at all an unreasonable choice but if you picked the Nittany Lions to win 41-12 there would have been plenty of people scratching their heads at you. But at the end of the day that’s exactly what happened as Penn State finally found its running game, got an efficient afternoon from Sean Clifford and really avoided any major mistakes while forcing the Tigers into quite a few. The recipe for a blowout isn’t complicated, but actually doing it sure can be harder than it seems. Penn State sits at 3-0 on the year and the grades certainly reflect the score this week.
State College
James Franklin, Sean Clifford and Penn State Needed That Win, and They Got It
AUBURN, Ala. – The hedges at Jordan-Hare Stadium are a living monument to the games that have come and gone. They are a helpless but well-intended barrier meant to keep fans from the field as the clock runs out, their branches outstretched like arms, holding back a rising tide of sundresses and orange shirts determined to celebrate on a field which has brought them so much joy.
State College
Penn State 41, Auburn 12: 20 Quick Hitters (But Not as Hard as the Hit on Sean Clifford)
AUBURN, Ala. — Penn State’s 41-12 resounding victory over Auburn here in Jordan-Hare Stadium was the first appearance — and win — by a Big Ten Conference team. Ever. And, it could have both short- and long-term ramifications. Like the confidence gained that will help down...
State College
Penn State Football: Six Storylines As The Nittany Lions Face Auburn
A quick trip or two to Pittsburgh aside, Penn State fans have not been fortunate enough to enjoy any particularly interesting out of conference games during the regular season over the past decade. In turn, as the Nittany Lions head to Auburn this weekend there is a true big game feeling ahead of the second in the series between these two programs. Both need a win like this one and each could see their respective seasons boosted by what could turn out to be a marquee win over a Big Ten or SEC school. Of course every game has its storylines, and this one is no different heading into a high anticipated afternoon clash. Here are six to consider.
State College
Penn State Football: Johnson Practicing as Nittany Lions Prepare for Auburn
Penn State is cautiously optimistic that veteran tight end Theo Johnson will return to game action on Saturday when the Nittany Lions take on Auburn. According to coach James Franklin, Johnson has been dealing with bumps and bruises. Franklin offered up similar optimism ahead of Penn State’s season opener two weeks ago, but Johnson did not play in the game despite traveling.
State College
Three Penn State Students to Compete in NBC’s ‘Capital One College Bowl’
Three Penn State students will battle for the trivia crown on the NBC show “Capital One College Bowl.”. Levi Showalter, Emma Foley and Ryan Zhang will take on students from Syracuse in the final qualifying round airing at 8 p.m. today (Sept. 16). The show airs on Friday nights...
State College
State College Borough Council Holds Off on Zoning Change Aimed at Deterring Student Apartment High-Rises
With several members citing potential unintended consequences and the need to complete a comprehensive zoning rewrite, State College Borough Council voted 6-1 this week to postpone action on a proposed change geared toward deterring future high-rise student apartment complexes. The repeal of a 2013 zoning amendment would still permit 12-story...
State College
Linda C Ackley (Cramer)
Name of Deceased Linda C Ackley (Cramer) Linda C. Ackley, 81, of Centre Hall, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Born on February 1, 1941, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Robert K. and Lois E. (Strassner) Cramer. On December 29, 1973, in Gettysburg, PA, she married Richard E. Ackley, who survives at home.
State College
Centre County Moves Down to Medium COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County moved down to the medium community level for COVID-19 as new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus declined over the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. The county reached the high level a week ago for the first...
State College
State College to Host 3rd Annual Multicultural Unity Fair
State College Borough and the Community Diversity Group will host the third annual Multicultural Unity Fair from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Municipal Building, 243 S. Allen St. The fair, which was not held for the last two years because of COVID-19, was the vision of CDG...
State College
Food Truck Festival Benefiting Housing Transitions Returns to Downtown State College
Nearly a dozen local food trucks will set up in downtown State College this weekend to serve up some grub for a good cause. The Food Truck Rally in the Valley festival will take over the 200 block of South Allen Street from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. While admission is free, proceeds from food sales will benefit Housing Transitions and its services, including the Centre House homeless shelter and several housing assistance programs.
