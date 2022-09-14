ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8newsnow.com

Deadly crash in north Las Vegas valley closes road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A driver is dead after a crash in the north valley, according to Las Vegas Metro police. The crash happened near North Decatur Boulevard and Jay Avenue just after 4:15 p.m. Police say the crash involved a truck and a sedan. One driver was transported to...
Police: 1 person shot in east Las Vegas valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a shooting at a local recording studio in the east valley after one person was found shot. It happened on Friday, just before 6:30 p.m. east of UNLV at Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street. The person injured went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to […]
news3lv.com

Man shot after attempted robbery in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An internet sale gone wrong in Summerlin on Wednesday night leads to a man being hit by gunfire while trying to sell his Rolex watch. The man, who only wants to be identified as M.S. for safety concerns said he was shot at three times at the Village Center Circle around 9:15 p.m. while meeting with a potential buyer he connected with on Facebook Marketplace.
news3lv.com

Bicyclist killed in crash with semi-truck that left scene in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A bicyclist was struck and killed in a crash with a semi-truck that left the scene in the east valley Friday morning, according to Las Vegas police. The crash was reported on Charleston Boulevard near Pecos Road at about 6:50 a.m., said Lt. Aaron Lee with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Police: Victim shoots attacker in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police are investigating a shooting after they said they found a man injured Thursday night. It happened in the 200 block of Quest Park Street near Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Once officers arrived they discovered a man with gunshot wounds. During the preliminary investigation, […]
