LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An internet sale gone wrong in Summerlin on Wednesday night leads to a man being hit by gunfire while trying to sell his Rolex watch. The man, who only wants to be identified as M.S. for safety concerns said he was shot at three times at the Village Center Circle around 9:15 p.m. while meeting with a potential buyer he connected with on Facebook Marketplace.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO