Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Las Vegas police investigate shooting at Town Square
Metro Police are investigating a shooting at Town Square Mall that occurred on Saturday night, according to an 8 News Now source.
8newsnow.com
NLVPD: 2 dead in North Las Vegas after apparent murder-suicide
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating the deaths of two people in North Las Vegas. A man and a woman both in their 40s were found dead in the 2400 block of Rocky Brook Street, police said. Officers responded to a call just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival,...
Apparent murder-suicide leaves two dead in Las Vegas
An apparent murder-suicide has left two people dead in their forties after a tragedy in Las Vegas. LVMPD says that it happened in the 2400 block of Rocky Brook.
8newsnow.com
Deadly crash in north Las Vegas valley closes road
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A driver is dead after a crash in the north valley, according to Las Vegas Metro police. The crash happened near North Decatur Boulevard and Jay Avenue just after 4:15 p.m. Police say the crash involved a truck and a sedan. One driver was transported to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: 1 person shot in east Las Vegas valley shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a shooting at a local recording studio in the east valley after one person was found shot. It happened on Friday, just before 6:30 p.m. east of UNLV at Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street. The person injured went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to […]
Crash on North Decatur leaves one dead in Las Vegas
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an accident between a truck and a sedan resulted in one person being transported to a local hospital.
news3lv.com
Man shot after attempted robbery in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An internet sale gone wrong in Summerlin on Wednesday night leads to a man being hit by gunfire while trying to sell his Rolex watch. The man, who only wants to be identified as M.S. for safety concerns said he was shot at three times at the Village Center Circle around 9:15 p.m. while meeting with a potential buyer he connected with on Facebook Marketplace.
Las Vegas police search for 3 suspects accused in east valley robbery
Las Vegas police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a person on the east side of the valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle near Washington and Main. Officials reported that the victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officials did not provide the identity of the injured victim. The driver of the vehicle failed to render aid and...
DEVELOPING: Las Vegas police investigating robbery in northwest valley area
Las Vegas police said they are at the scene of an Albertson's in the northwest area as they received a call of a robbery.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in road rage incident
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect who they say was involved in a road rage incident earlier this summer. According to police, the incident occurred June 27 in the 3800 block of Sunset Road. During the incident, according...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Thursday evening. The officials stated that the moped and a sedan were involved in the collision. The moped driver suffered major injuries. The identity of the drivers was not released by the Las Vegas Police. Some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Las Vegas man accused of murdering mother arrested holding knives, teddy bear
A Las Vegas man accused of stabbing and killing his mother surrendered to police holding two large knives, a teddy bear and a picture frame, documents obtained Thursday by the 8 News Now Investigators said.
Las Vegas woman driving moped in critical condition after west valley crash, police say
A 60-year-old woman is in critical condition after a moped crash in Spring Valley, according to police.
news3lv.com
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Las Vegas early Friday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:53 a.m. at Washington Avenue and Main Street, said Lt. Aaron Lee with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. In a statement, LVMPD...
Police: 2 armed suspects taken into custody after barricade near Flamingo, Rainbow
lice were called to the home located in the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue for a family disturbance. The barricade started around 10:15 a.m.
Las Vegas police: Manager of convenience store stole over $16K by posing as robbery victim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing embezzlement charges after police said she stole more than $16,000 from the convenience store where she worked while allegedly being part of a staged robbery. Latoya Hall, 32, was the manager of an ampm located in the central Las Vegas valley when she acted as the victim […]
news3lv.com
Bicyclist killed in crash with semi-truck that left scene in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A bicyclist was struck and killed in a crash with a semi-truck that left the scene in the east valley Friday morning, according to Las Vegas police. The crash was reported on Charleston Boulevard near Pecos Road at about 6:50 a.m., said Lt. Aaron Lee with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD: Son stabs mother to death in Las Vegas apartment
Homicide detectives are investigating in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
Police: Victim shoots attacker in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police are investigating a shooting after they said they found a man injured Thursday night. It happened in the 200 block of Quest Park Street near Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Once officers arrived they discovered a man with gunshot wounds. During the preliminary investigation, […]
