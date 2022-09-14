Read full article on original website
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
Charleston native becomes first female African American priest ordained in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — It’s taken 300 years, but the Anglican church now has its first African American female priest here in South Carolina. Rev. Henrietta M. Rivers was ordained this week at St. John’s Chapel. The Charleston native was born and bred in the same eastside...
SC flags fly half staff for POW/MIA Recognition Day
POW (prisoners of war), and MIA (missing in action), are nationally recognized. The state requires flags atop state and local public buildings to be flown at half-staff today.
McMaster-Evette campaign calls on Cunningham to release tax returns
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster released his tax returns to the media on Thursday and called on McMaster to release his returns. Governor McMaster releasing tax returns is a tradition and among majority party candidates for the state’s highest office. It shows voters what they do...
Texas photographer remembers documenting 1 day in extraordinary life of Queen Elizabeth
The death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch is impacting many in Austin, including a retired Texas photographer. “Wow! There’s the Queen! I’ve seen her before and here she is right in front of me,” said Dinah Boultinghouse. May 20, 1991 was the day that Queen Elizabeth II...
Hundreds of volunteers clean Lake Murray in a Lakeside Litter Sweep
LAKE MURRAY, Sc. (WACH) --- On the third Saturday of every September, volunteers come out to Lake Murray to help keep it clean. "I make a living working out here on the lake. I think it's important to give back a little bit, do what we can to help out around the community," said Ken Jones, a boat captain and volunteer with the group.
Beautiful September weather rolls on, but things heat up!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Our sunny, beautiful weather will continue for Friday and in to the weekend across the South Carolina Midlands. Temperatures will start off comfortably cool the next few mornings, but afternoons will be on the chilly side. Wildfire smoke will push in to the Mid Atlantic...
Great September weekend before a BIG warm up!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We have a beautiful September weekend in store across the South Carolina Midlands. The mornings will be comfortably cool and the afternoons will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Much hotter weather builds in for next week as a dome of high pressure...
