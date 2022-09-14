ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

McMaster-Evette campaign calls on Cunningham to release tax returns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster released his tax returns to the media on Thursday and called on McMaster to release his returns. Governor McMaster releasing tax returns is a tradition and among majority party candidates for the state’s highest office. It shows voters what they do...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
wach.com

Hundreds of volunteers clean Lake Murray in a Lakeside Litter Sweep

LAKE MURRAY, Sc. (WACH) --- On the third Saturday of every September, volunteers come out to Lake Murray to help keep it clean. "I make a living working out here on the lake. I think it's important to give back a little bit, do what we can to help out around the community," said Ken Jones, a boat captain and volunteer with the group.
ENVIRONMENT
wach.com

Beautiful September weather rolls on, but things heat up!

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Our sunny, beautiful weather will continue for Friday and in to the weekend across the South Carolina Midlands. Temperatures will start off comfortably cool the next few mornings, but afternoons will be on the chilly side. Wildfire smoke will push in to the Mid Atlantic...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Great September weekend before a BIG warm up!

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We have a beautiful September weekend in store across the South Carolina Midlands. The mornings will be comfortably cool and the afternoons will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Much hotter weather builds in for next week as a dome of high pressure...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy