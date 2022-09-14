Read full article on original website
Maryland-based energy company plans to invest $3 billion in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — What may become a $3 billion investment with green energy aspects and 1,000 construction jobs is coming to the Mountain State in the form of a natural powering station that includes carbon capture and storage. A Maryland company said it will build a natural gas...
Seven more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active virus cases up about 125
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Friday, and active virus cases rose about 125. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Boone County. a 92-year-old man from Harrison...
West Virginia selected for multibillion-dollar natural gas power station, company says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A company headquartered in Maryland announced it has selected West Virginia for a multibillion-dollar natural gas power station using carbon capture and storage that will go into operation later this decade. Competitive Power Ventures will be investing about $3 billion to make the project happen....
POLL: Do you think West Virginia's economy is turning around?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia has had a number of economic development announcements this year that will bring hundreds of jobs. Eyewitness News wants your opinion on whether you believe this means the Mountain State is really turning its economy around. Take our poll below. So far this...
West Virginia animal shelters at critical capacity: Local businesses step in to help
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — During the Covid-19 epidemic, the number of pets adopted skyrocketed, but now shelters are beginning to get overcrowded. Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year, according to the American Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals. "Nationally right now,...
Planned Parenthood reacts to new abortion law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Gov. Jim Justice signed an abortion bill Friday, which immediately goes into effect as law. Now, reproductive health centers in West Virginia are referring patients out-of-state. One of the reasons Justice said he decided to sign the bill is because of the exceptions the Legislature...
