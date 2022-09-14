Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Related
Register Citizen
67 Greenwich Republicans demand school superintendent be put on leave during hiring investigation
GREENWICH — Close to 70 Greenwich Republicans, including three members of the fall’s slate of candidates, have signed a letter calling for top school district officials to be placed on administrative leave during the town’s investigation into allegations of discriminatory hiring practices. The letter, which has 67...
Register Citizen
1st community Gather New Haven Festival to unfold Sunday at Goffe Street Park
NEW HAVEN — Gather New Haven, the nonprofit organization born from the merger between the New Haven Land Trust and New Haven Farms, will hold its first Gather New Haven Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Goffe Street Park, also known as DeGale Field. "The Gather...
Register Citizen
Hamden teacher almost quit last fall. By spring, she was teacher of the year
HAMDEN — At the end of last September, Brooke Hemperly, a first-grade teacher at Helen Street Elementary School, was ready to quit her job. “I had a really tough start to my school year last year. I felt really deflated. I had a really tough group," she said. She...
Register Citizen
Greenwich remembers Glenville student with brain cancer: ‘He still had his light through it all.’
GREENWICH — “There was a little boy who loved his little life,” Julian McRandal once wrote in a story. His mom, Daisy McRandal, said she thinks her ailing son was looking inward as he wrote that line. Julian, a Glenville School student, died Aug. 30, the day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing
Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
Group beats developer’s bid for Deer Lake in Killingworth
KILLINGWORTH, Conn, (WTNH) – The Boy Scout camp on Killingworth’s Deer Lake is now in the hands of a local group, Pathfinders Inc., after it beat out a developer’s bid for the land Friday morning. It took months of negotiations and fundraising to beat out the bid of a developer, but the people at Pathfinders […]
Local Radio Personality to Be Cast in New Milford Horror Movie, at a Cost
When I heard there was a horror movie being produced, called "Candlewood" that takes place in New Milford, I just about soiled my slacks. Then, we learned more, we learned that the plot would tickle our local bone, like it's never been tickled before. The plot centers around urban legends tied to New Milford and the surrounding areas. This is a plot summary below:
Register Citizen
West Hartford police: Child may have fallen from third-floor window
WEST HARTFORD — A child was hospitalized Saturday with injuries from what police say might have been a fall from a third-floor window on Farmington Avenue. Police said they responded to an address on Farmington Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Saturday for a report of an injured child. According to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
Police: Simsbury Webster Bank nearly robbed moments after West Hartford branch hit
SIMSBURY — Police are investigating after a man attempted to rob a Webster Bank branch in town Friday morning. The department received a report of an attempted robbery at the bank, located at 708 Hopmeadow St., around 11 a.m., Simsbury Police Lt. Gregory Samselski said. A man showed a...
onlyinbridgeport.com
Losak, Martinez Pushback On Pereira’s Abusive Personality – Lopez: ‘Maria’s Controlling, Be Careful’
If you miss a City Council meeting the minutes of the meeting should be required reading. The public speaking portion of the last council session was quite a doozy with urban warrior Helen Losak and former City Council member Eneida Martinez pointing out the peculiar proclivities of City Councilwoman Maria Pereira whose salacious bent alternates between burrowing into the private parts of her targets and blowtorching enemies in letters, social media and phone messages.
Register Citizen
Mack truck dealership proposed for Milford's Old Gate Lane
MILFORD — A Mack truck dealership is being proposed at the former Connecticut Limousine site in Milford. The owners of Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc., have proposed using the 43,960-square-foot building located at 230 Old Gate Lane for a new location. The plans go before the Planning and Zoning Board at its meeting on Sept. 20.
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mycitizensnews.com
Response sought to rent increase at Beacon Falls’ mobile home park
BEACON FALLS — Town officials are looking to pass an ordinance to establish a fair rent commission after River’s Edge Mobile Home Park residents were hit with a rent increase from new out-of-state owners. The residents want the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after Fair Rent...
Register Citizen
Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue
BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
Bristol Press
Bristol City Council approves two resolutions
BRISTOL – Bristol City Council voted to approve two resolutions looking to work with the land bank New Colony Development Corporation in remediating the old Sessions Building along Riverside Avenue at its Tuesday meeting. With the vote, the land bank would assume what meeting discussion described as around $1...
New Haven woman says her mom's headstone she paid for has not been placed at grave
Though her mom is buried at the New Haven cemetery, the only marker is a plastic one. Conspicuously absent, Gloria says, is the $3,000 gravestone she paid for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sheltonherald.com
Shelton P&Z rejects gas station, office plans on Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON — The Planning and Zoning Commission put a halt on developers’ plans to construct a two-story building with gasoline pumps on property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, sought a special exception in a Restricted Business Zone for construction of...
New Haven woman says her mom's gravestone was sent to wrong cemetery and is missing
Though her mom is buried at the New Haven cemetery, the only marker is a plastic one. Conspicuously absent, Gloria says, is the $3,000 gravestone she paid for.
sheltonherald.com
Self-storage site coming to Shelton’s Bridgeport Avenue
SHELTON — A self-storage facility has been approved for property off Bridgeport Avenue. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Tuesday, approved the major modification to an already existing Planned Development District at 445 Access Road to construct a three-story building. The new building and parking area will...
Comments / 0