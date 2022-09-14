Browns kicker Cade York handling time in spotlight well: Berea Report

Read full article on original website
Related
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 5, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 5 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 36, Wooster Triway 0. Senate Athletic League. Glenville 44, Collinwood 0. John Hay 48, John Adams 6. Lincoln-West 33, East Tech 0. Rhodes 38, JFK 14.
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 5. This article has been updated with links and recaps. Next: Sept. 24 vs. Rock Creek Christian (Md.) Next: Sept. 23 Hoban at Walsh Jesuit; St. Ignatius at River Rouge (Mich.)
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0