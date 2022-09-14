ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wissports.net

Week 4 WSN Football Team of the Week: Eau Claire North Huskies

The Eau Claire North Huskies have been selected as the Week 4 WSN Football Team of the Week following a statewide vote on WSN. The team ended what had been the state's longest active conference losing streak in a big way, shutting out Superior. The Huskies were chosen from a strong group of nominees in Week 4. A total of 9,108 votes were cast, as Eau Claire North's 4,042 votes edged Crandon's 3,624 votes.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is officially the people's golf state. Unlike most other states, where most of the top courses are private, nearly all the Badger State’s gems are open to the public. Much of that is thanks to Herb Kohler, the late business icon who developed two of the country’s finest resort destinations in Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run.
WISCONSIN STATE
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Basketball
State
Iowa State
City
Oakfield, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Gillett, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

A Wisconsin tradition: Crockpots in bars

MILWAUKEE - Bloody Mary beer chasers, inconsistent bar dice rules…and crockpots? Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee explains how the crockpot worked its way into Wisconsin's tavern culture and warmed our hearts.
WISCONSIN STATE
wanderwisdom.com

Video of Unbelievable Kayaking Spot in Wisconsin Has Us Seriously Intrigued

When people think about what Wisconsin is known for, they likely think of cheese, Milwaukee-brewed beers, and, of course- the Green Bay Packers. What it's not known for, at least in the public eye, is kayaking. However, Wisconsin is, after all, a Great Lakes state, and locals know some amazing spots for kayaking, canoeing, and other water activities.
WISCONSIN STATE
Person
Paul Emmel
spectrumnews1.com

Eight Wisconsin public schools gain Blue Ribbon recognition

WISCONSIN — Eight Wisconsin public schools gained the recognition of a Blue Ribbon School, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. In total, 297 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the U.S. gained the recognition this year. The designation is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

2022’s Current Wisconsin Fall Color Report

Current Fall Color Report across the state of Wisconsin. As the weather begins to decrease, the green we see in the state of Wisconsin will begin to fade as well. So far as of 9/15/2022, the current Fall Color Report is all green!
WISCONSIN STATE
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
I-Rock 93.5

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin

There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs

From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
MARSHFIELD, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pulaski picks Green Bay over Brown County for water supply

PULASKI – The Pulaski Village Board on Monday unanimously chose Green Bay Water (GBW) to provide Lake Michigan water to its 1,300 residential and 180 business customers. Last month the board met in closed session to consider proposals from both GBW and the Central Brown County Water Authority (CBCWA).
PULASKI, WI
experiencewisconsinmag.com

8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive

If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Tracking heavy rain today and tomorrow

A front approaches the Northland from the south today and stalls out, lingering into the weekend. This will lead to a prolonged wet period with occasional showers and times of heavy rain. Today’s rain will feature scattered showers across the Arrowhead in the morning, then the wettest conditions through the afternoon should be just north of the Canadian border.
WISCONSIN STATE

