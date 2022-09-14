Read full article on original website
Related
Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck
The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
indianapublicradio.org
Is Indiana’s abortion law bad for business?
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the state’s new abortion law late on a Friday. The next day, Indiana-based corporations Eli Lilly and Cummins released statements saying the near-total ban would make it more difficult to recruit employees. And by Monday afternoon, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker had a message for Indiana businesses.
Nearly 200 unclaimed Marion County adults set to receive a final resting place
MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Marion County Coroner’s Office and a local ministry announced Friday a new plan to lay to rest 171 unclaimed adults. Before this plan, the bodies waited in limbo without a final resting place. Some of the remains have remained unclaimed for years.
Crash that killed Congresswoman Walorski blamed on failed passing try, sheriff's office says
A witness saw the SUV speed up and cross the centerline of the two-lane highway into the path of the other car, the sheriff's office said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
WDEF
Local School Threat traced to teenager in Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators trace a threat of a school shooting in our area actually came from out-of-state. Last weekend, our local 911 Center got a call saying “someone is going to shoot up a school in two days” and then hanging up. Investigators figured...
WTHR
Final police report blames excessive speed in crash that killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART, Ind. — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office concluded its investigation into a crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others in an Aug. 3 crash. The investigation found the representative's district director, 27-year-old Zachery Potts, was driving at an excessive speed and went left of center, leading to the crash.
WISH-TV
Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrtv.com
Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis once hosted a Confederate prisoner camp
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the fourth of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
New K-9 officer donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Skye, a 6-year-old yellow lab trained in narcotics and tracking, was donated to the Edinburgh Police Department on Friday in honor of fallen Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram.
readthereporter.com
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
nomadlawyer.org
Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indianapolis man gets 24 years for meth trafficking
Inside the vehicle, police found four rifles, two handguns, 2.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, 767 grams of ecstasy pills, marijuana, scales, packaging and a large sum of U.S. currency, according to the DOJ.
WIBC.com
GM Wants To Make a Million Electric Cars, Indiana Will Be Part
MARION, Ind.--Parts for General Motors electric cars will be made in Marion. The decision was announced Thursday to upgrade the plant there to add 6,000 square feet to produce sheet metal parts at the Marion Metal Center. It’s part of GM’s plan to make one million electric cars by 2025, and eventually go all-electric.
blockclubchicago.org
State Senator Gets Ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich To Record Video Saying Law To End Cash Bail Is ‘F–ing Golden’
LITTLE VILLAGE — As pushback mounts and misinformation spreads about a law to eliminate cash bail, a Democratic state senator paid former Gov. Rod Blagojevich to record a video saying the law “will dramatically improve the lives” of Illinoisans. He also got the former governor to call...
wdrb.com
'It's devastating' | Southern Indiana high schools put rivalry aside to raise awareness about suicide prevention
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana high schools put their rivalry aside Thursday evening for an important cause. The Floyd Central and New Albany soccer teams used their Hoosier Hills Conference doubleheader at Green Valley Elementary School to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The Bulldogs wore jerseys with...
Comments / 1