Morgan County, IN

CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
ELKHART, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Is Indiana's abortion law bad for business?

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the state's new abortion law late on a Friday. The next day, Indiana-based corporations Eli Lilly and Cummins released statements saying the near-total ban would make it more difficult to recruit employees. And by Monday afternoon, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker had a message for Indiana businesses.
INDIANA STATE
Martinsville, IN
Indiana Government
Indiana State
Morgan County, IN
Morgan County, IN
WDEF

Local School Threat traced to teenager in Indiana

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators trace a threat of a school shooting in our area actually came from out-of-state. Last weekend, our local 911 Center got a call saying "someone is going to shoot up a school in two days" and then hanging up.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War

We're taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8's Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana's role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series.
INDIANA STATE
Peter Foley
Loretta Rush
Eric Holcomb
wrtv.com

Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
nomadlawyer.org

Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups," the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

GM Wants To Make a Million Electric Cars, Indiana Will Be Part

MARION, Ind.--Parts for General Motors electric cars will be made in Marion. The decision was announced Thursday to upgrade the plant there to add 6,000 square feet to produce sheet metal parts at the Marion Metal Center. It's part of GM's plan to make one million electric cars by 2025, and eventually go all-electric.
MARION, IN

