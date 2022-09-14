ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Women’s Health Center makes statement on abortion bill

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36z8gx_0hvU9wZ500

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – House bill 302, which clarifies the states laws on abortion, was passed in the West Virginia House of Delegates with a 78-17 vote . It is now on the Governor’s desk for 15 days until he signs or vetoes the bill.

West Virginia abortion bill passes Senate and House

The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia made the following statement about the bill:

“The WV legislature has passed a total abortion ban. There is much we don’t know, but here’s what we can tell you right now: Women’s Health Center of West Virginia is not closing.

We provided abortion care for nearly 50 years, and while we have been forced to pause this care right now, we will continue providing the many other essential services we offer including annual exams, birth control, cancer screenings, family planning, gender affirming hormone therapy, pregnancy and parenting support, STI testing and treatment, and so much more. We won’t stop fighting for your right to access comprehensive reproductive health care, and we remain committed to providing the care our community needs.

Let’s be clear: the West Virginia legislature lied to West Virginians. First, Governor Jim Justice told the media he would not add abortion to the July special session agenda. At the last minute, he did so. Senate President Craig Blair told the media he had no plans to call senators back to discuss the abortion ban. Days later, he quietly did so. And when West Virginians erupted in outrage during the House floor session, Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw banned the public from the galleries so delegates could ban abortion behind closed doors.

This total abortion ban is devastating but unfortunately comes as no surprise. This is part of a calculated, decades-long effort by the forced birth movement to dismantle access to abortion and contraception so they can maintain power and control. West Virginians do not want abortion bans. Inserting politicians into medical decisions that should be made between a patient and their clinician directly conflicts with our state motto of “Mountaineers are always free.”

The people who make laws about our bodies will never be impacted by this abortion ban – they and their families will always be able to get the abortions they need. This abortion ban is part of the intertwined systems of oppression that deny BIPOC access to health care and other human rights.

Nearly 16% of West Virginians live below the poverty line. West Virginia ranks 49th in the nation when it comes to women living in poverty. People who can’t get an abortion face economic hardship which lasts for years. Being denied an abortion lowers a person’s credit score and increases their amount of debt and likelihood of eviction or bankruptcy.

The consequences of being denied an abortion do not only impact parents. The effects are felt throughout the entire family, including children. People who can’t get an abortion are more likely to stay in contact with a violent partner so the cycle of abuse continues. They are more likely to raise the children they have as single parents. These factors combine to create worse childhood development and wellness outcomes for children. Here in West Virginia, we have one of the nation’s highest rates of children living in foster care, and we rank 45th in the nation for teen births.

This abortion ban is an attack on West Virginia parents, domestic violence survivors, children, working class families, people of color and so many more. It will push more and more West Virignians into poverty. It will multiply the number of children who enter our state’s already overburdened foster care system. It will drive up our teen birth rate. It will force people to remain pregnant when they do not want to be. It will create greater health disparities between those with privilege and those who are marginalized.

If you are a West Virginian who needs an abortion, here’s what you can do:

Go to abortionfinder.org to find your closest clinic.

Go to abortionfunds.org to find abortion funds that can you pay for your abortion, travel, lodging,
childcare, and more.

This is not the end. We will not stop fighting for Mountaineers. We are still here for West Virginians.”

Katie Quinonez, Executive Director of WV Women’s
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. The bill...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Young women react to West Virginia abortion ban

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia’s Legislature passed an abortion ban which still awaits the Governor’s signature before it becomes law. In the legislation, women must give birth in the state, unless they can leave for an abortion or get approval under guidelines set by state legislators. The ban offers some exceptions, and some lawmakers and […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
wajr.com

Governor signs abortion bill into law, Dr. Clay Marsh reaches out to the WVU campus community

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has signed the abortion bill passed in the West Virginia Legislature earlier this week. The bill provides exceptions for non-viable fetuses, fetal anomalies and medical emergencies. There are also exceptions for rape and incest but these cases are restricted up to 8 weeks for adults and 14 weeks for minors. All rape and incest cases must be reported to law enforcement before the victim can seek an abortion.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Health
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Government
The Associated Press

'Disgusted and angry': WVa clinic ends abortions post ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A pregnant 16-year-old girl panicked when she got a call from the only abortion clinic in West Virginia telling her that her appointment had been canceled and she needed to book one out-of-state. “She started crying and said, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. Can I give the phone to my mom, so you can explain to her?’” Women’s Health Center of West Virginia Executive Director Katie Quiñonez said Wednesday, the day after state lawmakers passed a ban on abortion at all stages of pregnancy. Clinic staff had dozens of similar conversations Tuesday night and Wednesday with frantic abortion patients trying to navigate their new reality. Quiñonez said her staff provided them with resources to book appointments outside West Virginia and funding to help with travel and for the procedure. The abortion ban has yet to be signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice, but he is expected to make it law. Quiñonez said the clinic’s lawyer advised them to suspend abortions immediately.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school district removes pride flags

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

The ignored voices of West Virginia’s abortion debate

Classical music came from the Governor’s Mansion on Monday evening, as West Virginia legislators walked 200 feet or so from the Capitol, across the mansion’s driveway. The governor had invited them to a picnic.  The lawmakers, mostly dark-suited men, entered the mansion’s gates as classical music played. Some stared straight ahead. Others looked at the […] The ignored voices of West Virginia’s abortion debate appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Hanshaw
WVNS

AG Morrisey Classifies Fentanyl as ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Fentanyl is still a continuing issue here in the Mountain State, with the drug being more prevalent than ever. Crime and deaths related to Fentanyl are still on the rise. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey expanded on this issue saying the drug is, “a weapon of mass destruction” and should be recognized […]
POLITICS
WTRF

West Virginia Days of Hope begins with prayers and walk

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia Days of Hope weekend kicked off with an interfaith service at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, with clergy members from four different faiths speaking on four different parts of recovery—action, respect, compassion and hope. “We have to respect each...
WHEELING, WV
WVNS

DHHR reminds West Virginians about Affordable Connectivity Program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – You could be eligible for discounted internet service in West Virginia through the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents who participate in certain government assistance programs that they qualify for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households with […]
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Medical Abortion#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Legislative#Women S Health Center#House#Senate#Sti#West Virginians
WVNS

$55 million in broadband grant funding coming to Southern West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – $55 million dollars worth of broadband upgrades are bringing 940 miles of fiber to Southern West Virginia. More than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds in broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state were approved today, September 16, 2022. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement of […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 West Virginia schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three West Virginia Schools are among this year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools. According to the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has released the list of 297 schools across the country receiving the honor for 2022. The schools are recognized based on overall academic performance and/or their […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia wants to describe fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a multistate bipartisan effort urging President Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. The 18 state attorneys general demand the president take decisive action in response to the record increase in overdose deaths related to the lethal substance nationwide. “This deadly synthetic opioid is mainly […]
FLORIDA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Mayors Association discusses West Virginia Amendment 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Wednesday, the Harrison County Mayors Association discussed Amendment 2, which is a property modernization amendment that will be on voters’ ballots this November’s election. Amendment 2 proposes taking 27% of personal property taxes and giving the state legislature control over those funds. In the meeting, it was discussed that if […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Changes coming to W.Va.’s annual real estate tax lien sale

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the first time in three decades, major changes are coming to West Virginia’s real estate tax sale process. As part of these changes, county Sheriff’s Departments will no longer conduct the annual sale. Legislative action was taken this year to turn that responsibility to the state auditor’s office.
REAL ESTATE
WVNS

WVNS

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy