Read full article on original website
Related
Candidates for Governor Display Stark Differences at Tunbridge Fair Debate
Gov. Phil Scott defended his record on the climate, drug policy and the housing crisis on Friday in the face of persistent criticism from Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel during their first debate ahead of November's general election. Siegel, a Newfane activist, sought to steer attention away from the state’s response...
New Hampshire approves energy assistance package
The aid bill is scaled down from Gov. Chris Sununu's proposal to give all ratepayers an automatic $100 credit.
vermontbiz.com
Higher education, tech leaders named to Vermont Technology Council
Five seasoned leaders with expertise in education, business and innovation have joined the Vermont Technology Council(link is external). They are Mark Anarumo, president of Norwich University; Kirk Dombrowski, vice president of research at the University of Vermont; Alex Hernandez, president of Champlain College; Lindsay Kurrle, state secretary of commerce and community development; and Pam Mackenzie, a serial technology executive and nonprofit leader.
Colchester Sun
Letter to the editor: Protect our rights by voting NO on Proposal 5
This letter is from Phil Diesing, a resident of Essex Town. The VT constitutional amendment Proposal 5/Article 22, to be decided by voters this fall, is being promoted as a protection for abortion following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, but abortion is already fully protected at the state level by Vermont law (Act 47) passed in 2019. We don’t need Article 22 for that.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Largest energy relief package ever’ becomes law, as governor’s vetoes sustained
With energy costs skyrocketing, Gov. Chris Sununu signed what he called the state’s largest energy relief package ever into law Thursday, hours after it passed the Legislature. The move came as lawmakers met for the state’s veto day, leaving all of the governor’s vetoes intact. Funded through the state’s general fund, the energy bill could […] The post ‘Largest energy relief package ever’ becomes law, as governor’s vetoes sustained appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
vermontbiz.com
State launches Short-Term Forgivable Loan Program
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD), and the Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA) today announced the launch of the Short-Term Forgivable Loan Program designed to support Vermont businesses experiencing continued working capital shortfalls as a result of the pandemic. "Supporting businesses in...
WMUR.com
Ballot counting machines from New Hampshire primary election audited in Laconia, Hopkinton
LACONIA, N.H. — Electronic ballots counters from Laconia’s Ward One and Hopkinton were being audited Thursday. New Hampshire’s Secretary of State David Scanlan said the point of the audit, which is now required by law, is to test the system for the general election. He said the...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont families urged to “Fill the Form” by October 1
Income Data Provided to Support Universal School Meals, Other Education Programs. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) is encouraging all families with school-aged children to “Fill the Form,” by returning a request for information on household income by October 1, 2022. These data, collected by individual school districts and reported to the Agency, are used to administer Vermont’s new universal school meals program, as well as secure funding from the federal government for a broad range of education programs.
RELATED PEOPLE
vermontbiz.com
The Vermont Building at the Big E opens its doors today
Vermont Business Magazine For 17 days each September, the Big E in West Springfield, MA, fills with hundreds of thousands of fairgoers. Since 1929, the historic Vermont Building has introduced many of those visitors to the dynamic products and unique Vermont food experiences that make visiting Vermont so special. The 2022 event begins today and runs until October 2nd.
mynbc5.com
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
WRGB
Gun law confusion leads to more historic reenactment cancellations
FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — Historic reenactments across the Capital Region are being canceled as confusion over New York gun laws have many fearing they could end up behind bars. On Friday a reenactment event in Montgomery County was canceled. Now, the Rogers Island Military Camp reenactment event in...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont National Guard hosts open range day, Operation Bullseye
What: The Vermont National Guard is hosting Operation Bullseye, an open-range day for community members to use the Ethan Allen Firing Range training sites. This event is scheduled to provide a safe environment for people to sight in personal firearms and test their firing abilities. Who: This event is hosted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hate-Free Forum announced in Vermont
The United States Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP will be co-hosting a Hate-Free Vermont Forum in Bennington. All are welcome to attend.
vermontbiz.com
Sample the sweet this fall with the Vermont Maple 100
Over 70 Vermont maple participants open their doors through October 15th. Vermont Business Magazine The colors of Vermont’s fall foliage season are right around the corner, reminding us all of the changing seasons. Cooler temps, sweatshirts, flea markets and the red, yellow and orange leaves of our state’s maple trees are all part of our shared Vermont Fall experience.
dakotafreepress.com
Hansen Vows to Shout Down Women and Voters Seeking Vote on Roe V Wade Amendment
Through the Life Defense Fund, we will oppose this deadly constitutional amendment at every step. Beginning this November, we must stand next to their petition circulators, explain to the public how radical this amendment is, and encourage our fellow citizens not to sign the petition. We must tell the truth to people rather than leave them to sort through the lies of the liberal press and misleading ad campaigns for themselves [Rep. Jon Hansen, “South Dakota Pro-Abortion Ballot Measure Alert,” South Dakota Right to Life Fall 2022 newsletter, retrieved 2022.09.14, p. 4].
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
Keller @ Large: Difference between NH's Don Bolduc and Maggie Hassan is clear
BOSTON - New Hampshire Republicans have made their choice, despite the best efforts of Gov. Chris Sununu and a barrage of ads from a Democratic super PAC aimed at lifting Don Bolduc over the presumably more-electable Chuck Morse, whose closing pitch to voters appealed to their sense of who could best compete against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.That pitch may have helped make it a close race. But Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who relentlessly casts himself as a "fighter," prevailed. Now the question is, whose message will sell best with the wider electorate?Bolduc's claim that "America, the greatest country...
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Vermont (Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Vermont. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?
New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
Comments / 1