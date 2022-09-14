Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Sin Barreras hosts annual Cville Sabroso Festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 17, Sin Barreras hosted the annual Cville Sabroso Festival at Booker T. Washington Park. Sin Barreras is a local nonprofit that works to empower immigrants and their families in Central Virginia, focusing on the Latinx community. The Cville Sabroso Festival is an opportunity...
cbs19news
Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
AGU Blogosphere
Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg
This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 4: Wilson Memorial vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro meet in a Shenandoah District matchup.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/16
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Augusta Free Press
Aramark pledges improved concessions experience for UVA-ODU game
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Aramark, the company that runs concessions at Virginia Athletics events, is pledging to do better for Saturday’s UVA-ODU game than it did for the home opener with Richmond in Week 1. Somehow, on a day with...
NBC 29 News
UVA Board of Governors approves one-time credit amid tuition hike
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Board of Governors has approved a one-time credit for in-state students equal to the school’s most recent tuition hike. This comes on the heels of a recommendation from UVA’s Board of Visitors earlier this week. The Washington Post reports...
WSLS
All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson to compete on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday night
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson will compete Tuesday on “Jeopardy.”. Shannon-Henderson, an associate professor of classics at the University of Cincinnati, will make her TV debut in the long-running CBS show. At UC, Shannon-Henderson studies Greek and Latin prose literature, among other research topics. She received the 2020 Goodwin Award of Merit from the Society for Classical Studies.
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction visits Louisa schools, shedding light on education changes
Visiting Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) on Friday, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow spoke with 8News on new changes impacting the Commonwealth's education system and efforts in funding to heal education infrastructure.
Pizza Marketplace
Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia
Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
cbs19news
Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
Augusta Free Press
Update: UVA relents, will allow Hudson, ODU football mascot, on the sidelines on Saturday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. ODU’s mascot puppy, Hudson, has been invited to a play date at Scott Stadium by UVA’s service-dog-in-training, Champ, ending what was becoming a PR nightmare for Virginia Athletics. “Hey @HudsonODU, I talked to my people...
NBC 29 News
ReadyKids piloting free CPR, babysitting certification courses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - in Charlottesville is testing a pilot program to help more people in the community access CPR and babysitting certification training. Right now, the goal is to determine the need for these trainings in the community. Community Engagement Director Erica Gaines wants to get people the certification...
Augusta Free Press
UVA denies field pass for Hudson, the ODU mascot pup who will steal your football heart
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Hudson, a yellow lab puppy who has become the unofficial official mascot of ODU football, will not be allowed on the sidelines for the Monarchs’ game on Saturday at UVA. This will be why Virginia will...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
NBC 29 News
JMU and Grottoes working to make Grand Caverns a geoheritage site
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - What began as a simple research partnership between James Madison University and the Town of Grottoes has now grown into a project drawing national attention. “It started like a simple collaboration and started getting more form. JMU offered to make a three-dimensional map of the commercial...
WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on UVA's Last-Second Win Over ODU
Hear what head coach Tony Elliott had to say following Virginia's 16-14 victory over Old Dominion
While Charlottesville erected Confederate monuments, hundreds of African American residents were sitting for professional portraits
A new exhibition showing 180 portraits of local African Americans taken during the early 20th Century opens in Charlottesville next week. The people featured in “Visions of Progress: Portraits of Dignity, Style, and Racial Uplift” lived in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Nelson County. They posed and paid for their portraits during the Jim Crow era, which makes the portraits contemporary with the attempted lynching of two Black men in a Charlottesville jail; with the installation of Confederate statues, including ones of generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. Jackson, in public parks; with the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan.
