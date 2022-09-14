Read full article on original website
Mickey Joseph shoulders blame following disappointing HC debut for Nebraska
Mickey Joseph didn’t have a good start to his interim head coaching debut for Nebraska as the Huskers were crushed 49-14 at home to No. 6 Oklahoma. Joseph is coaching Nebraska after head coach Scott Frost was fired after a disastrous 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern last week.
Urban Meyer names the 'best fanbase' he's ever coached against
Urban Meyer has been around the block. The former Florida and Ohio State coach has faced a good amount of the Division 1 college football teams across his 18 years as a college head coach. Meyer was on-location in Lincoln for FOX Big Noon Kickoff’s coverage ahead of Nebraska’s bout against No. 6 Oklahoma.
Bruce Feldman weighs in on Nebraska's firing of Scott Frost
Bruce Feldman had quite the take on FOX Big Noon Kickoff Saturday/. The crew is on location in Lincoln for Nebraska’s first game under Mickey Joseph versus No. 6 Oklahoma. He weighed in on Scott Frost’s firing and named some potential candidates for the vacant job. “Talking to...
Urban Meyer contacted regarding Nebraska head coaching vacancy, per report
Urban Meyer’s name has been in the news for the Nebraska head coaching job opening up, and he has since been contacted by the Huskers about the position. According to a report from Dennis Dodd with CBS Sports, Nebraska contacted the former head coach during its process of determining candidates. That report surfaced Saturday with Meyer already in Lincoln as part of the FOX broadcast crew for the Nebraska vs. Oklahoma showdown.
Fans react to Mickey Joseph's rough debut as Nebraska interim HC
Mickey Joseph’s first game as Nebraska’s interim head coach is going about how everyone expected. There’s no way anybody really expected the Huskers to legitimately compete with the No. 6 team in the country in his first true test. Perhaps his best case scenario was simply staying afloat.
Nebraska coaching search: CBS Sports analysts deliberate Huskers next head coach
After nearly 5 long seasons, Scott Frost is out at Nebraska. Now, the attention turns to which coach will be next to try and bring the Cornhuskers back to glory. Every major media outlet will speculate who Huskers athletic director Trevs Albert should hire following the season’s conclusion, and CBS Sports Network is no exception. During a recent roundtable discussion, the panel deliberated which candidate would be the ideal fit in Lincoln moving forward.
Mickey Joseph confirms Nebraska defenders are starting with a 'clean slate' in regards to Blackshirt status
Mickey Joseph – Nebraska’s interim coach – making a few changes following the firing of Scott Frost. One of the biggest? The “re-earning” of the Blackshirts for every defensive player. The Blackshirts, a tradition started in 1964 when then-coach Bob Devaney differentiated the defensive starters...
Urban Meyer has had no contact with Nebraska, per report
Nebraska fans made it clear on FOX Big Noon Kickoff Saturday that Urban Meyer would be welcomed into Lincoln. Well, if you consider that group to speak for all of Husker nation anyway. Then on Saturday CBS’ Dennis Dodd reported there was contact between the university and Meyer. It seems...
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
Nebraska high school football team cancels remainder of 2022 season
A Nebraska high school made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of its 2022 football season due to an overwhelming amount of injuries and inadequate number of players to compete. The decision was made regarding Lincoln North High School late Friday afternoon. “We understand there may be disappointment behind...
