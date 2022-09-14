Read full article on original website
People See Strange Cloud Formations, Double Rainbow, "In Honor of the Queen"
Since the Queen has passed, people are seeing her likeness in strange cloud formations and somewhat feeling her presence through elements such as a double rainbow. A double rainbow was seen over Buckingham Palace at the time of her passing, and the skies opened in a symbolic downpour. According to the people, the atmosphere appears to have reflected the nation's mood over the past few days.
