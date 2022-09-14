Officials investigate possibility Northeastern University explosion was staged

Read full article on original website
3 Rhode Island men charged in scheme to defraud car dealerships in 2 states
(WJAR) — Three Rhode Island men are charged in a scheme to defraud car dealerships in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Thursday. The three men are accused of using stolen identities to secure financing for a vehicle online and...
Anti-war activists gather ahead of International Day of Peace
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Activists gathered outside the Rhode Island State House on Saturday to call for the end of war violence ahead of the United Nations International Day of Peace. The Day of Peace will be observed on Wednesday. The Rhode Island Anti-War Committee spread out signs and...
Attleboro crash kills two teenagers
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Two Attleboro teenagers were killed in a crash on Sunday morning, police said. Crews responded to South Avenue at West Street in Attleboro at about 4:30 a.m. for a reported car crash into a tree. The occupants, 18 and 19, both boys, were killed. Police...
Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick man was killed in a car crash in North Kingstown on Saturday afternoon. North Kingstown police and fire departments responded to Slocum Road at about noon for a reported two-car crash. Neighbors told NBC 10 News they witnessed the crash and called...
Suspect arrested in Tiverton hit-and-run that critically injured man
Tiverton police said Friday that a Massachusetts man accused of running over another man has waived extradition to Rhode Island. Police said they anticipate sheriffs to bring the suspect back to Rhode Island early next week. They said Sakhorn Tieng, 49, of Fall River was arrested in that city on...
House across the street from fire station, catches fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence firefighters didn't have far to go Friday morning to respond to a call. The house was across the street. Officials said a bystander saw the fire on Admiral Street and knocked on the station's door. Investigators said they believe the fire started on the...
Rhode Island Parrot Rescue looks to build new facility
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A West Warwick shelter has reached its limit in the amount of parrots it can take in. Rhode Island Parrot Rescue is looking to raise money for a new facility for the animals. Donations to the Case for Space fundraiser go towards creating a...
Warwick man volunteers to help Californians impacted by wildfires
(WJAR) — A Warwick man is helping victims of the devastating wildfires in California with the American Red Cross. Peter Prowe is volunteering in the Sacramento area, where the biggest fire to hit the state so far this year is raging. "I know what it is like to be...
Police search for suspect in connection with stolen purse
(WJAR) — East Greenwich police are searching for suspects in connection with a stolen purse at New England Institute of Technology. Police said the suspects used several cards at four separate locations on Bald Hill Road. The vehicle suspect is a late model red Honda Civic, according to police.
Men to serve community service for posting white nationalist flyers in East Providence
Two men accused of posting white nationalist flyers around East Providence were sentenced to community service. Stephen Farrea of Portsmouth and Austin Conti of East Providence were charged with obstruction of a police officer. Both pleaded no contest this week. The men are set to stand trial in Municipal Court...
Providence County resident has West Nile virus
The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday that a resident of Providence County has West Nile virus. It's the first time a case has been reported in a person in the state in this year. Public health officials said the patient, who was hospitalized, is in their 70s and...
Doorbell camera catches moment car crashes into Cranston home
(WJAR) — A doorbell camera caught the moment a vehicle crashed into a Cranston home early Friday morning. In the video shared with NBC 10 by a neighbor, the vehicle is seen rolling into the front steps of the home. An NBC 10 news crew noticed damage to the...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Fall River crash
(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident Thursday evening near exit 14B on Route 195 in Fall River. Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash closed the ramp to Route 24 northbound, according to a tweet. Police said there were no other...
Cape Verde president attends monument dedication at Veterans' Memorial Cemetery
EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — José Maria Neves, president of the Republic of Cape Verde, visited Rhode Island to celebrate the annual dedication of the Cape Verdean Veterans Memorial monument on Saturday. Speaking with a translator, Neves spoke as the guest of honor at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in...
Rhode Island churches honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II
(WJAR) — Two Rhode Island churches are honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. A service for the Queen was held at Trinity Church in Newport on Saturday evening. The church set up a dedication display with flowers. A plaque in one of the pews marks the...
Scrappy the comfort cat lifts Tiverton police officers' spirits
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It's common for police to have K-9 units, but the Tiverton Police Department is relying on a different kind of furry friend to get the job done. Scrappy the comfort cat helps keep officers in good spirits while fighting crime. He has quickly become the department's most popular recruit.
Winters Elementary School to reopen after power outage
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — School leaders announced that Henry J. Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will reopen on Friday after a power outage closed the school for two days. Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McWilliams informed families on Thursday the power was fully restored, allowing students to return the classroom. The...
Traffic to shift to new northbound Providence Viaduct
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced traffic will begin shifting onto the new Interstate 95 northbound Providence Viaduct starting Friday night. The traffic changes will occur in three phases, with the first lane shifting onto the bridge Friday. According to RIDOT, the remaining lanes...
Providence School Board members question internal review of alleged grade inflation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new report says accusations of grade inflation at Providence Public Schools are unfounded. Those claims surfaced last month and accused several students of getting false grades and credits to help them graduate high school. Some school board members are questioning the review, saying they...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 stores in Massachusetts
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close three stores in Massachusetts, according to a list of planned closures posted on its corporate website. Among the dozens of stores to close are those in Seekonk, Dorchester and Milford. A store in Waterford, Connecticut, is also on the closure list, which...
