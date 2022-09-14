ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Officials investigate possibility Northeastern University explosion was staged

By MICHAEL BALSAMO, ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Anti-war activists gather ahead of International Day of Peace

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Activists gathered outside the Rhode Island State House on Saturday to call for the end of war violence ahead of the United Nations International Day of Peace. The Day of Peace will be observed on Wednesday. The Rhode Island Anti-War Committee spread out signs and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Attleboro crash kills two teenagers

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Two Attleboro teenagers were killed in a crash on Sunday morning, police said. Crews responded to South Avenue at West Street in Attleboro at about 4:30 a.m. for a reported car crash into a tree. The occupants, 18 and 19, both boys, were killed. Police...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick man was killed in a car crash in North Kingstown on Saturday afternoon. North Kingstown police and fire departments responded to Slocum Road at about noon for a reported two-car crash. Neighbors told NBC 10 News they witnessed the crash and called...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Turnto10.com

Suspect arrested in Tiverton hit-and-run that critically injured man

Tiverton police said Friday that a Massachusetts man accused of running over another man has waived extradition to Rhode Island. Police said they anticipate sheriffs to bring the suspect back to Rhode Island early next week. They said Sakhorn Tieng, 49, of Fall River was arrested in that city on...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

House across the street from fire station, catches fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence firefighters didn't have far to go Friday morning to respond to a call. The house was across the street. Officials said a bystander saw the fire on Admiral Street and knocked on the station's door. Investigators said they believe the fire started on the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island Parrot Rescue looks to build new facility

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A West Warwick shelter has reached its limit in the amount of parrots it can take in. Rhode Island Parrot Rescue is looking to raise money for a new facility for the animals. Donations to the Case for Space fundraiser go towards creating a...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick man volunteers to help Californians impacted by wildfires

(WJAR) — A Warwick man is helping victims of the devastating wildfires in California with the American Red Cross. Peter Prowe is volunteering in the Sacramento area, where the biggest fire to hit the state so far this year is raging. "I know what it is like to be...
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern University#The Associated Press
Turnto10.com

Police search for suspect in connection with stolen purse

(WJAR) — East Greenwich police are searching for suspects in connection with a stolen purse at New England Institute of Technology. Police said the suspects used several cards at four separate locations on Bald Hill Road. The vehicle suspect is a late model red Honda Civic, according to police.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence County resident has West Nile virus

The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday that a resident of Providence County has West Nile virus. It's the first time a case has been reported in a person in the state in this year. Public health officials said the patient, who was hospitalized, is in their 70s and...
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
Turnto10.com

Doorbell camera catches moment car crashes into Cranston home

(WJAR) — A doorbell camera caught the moment a vehicle crashed into a Cranston home early Friday morning. In the video shared with NBC 10 by a neighbor, the vehicle is seen rolling into the front steps of the home. An NBC 10 news crew noticed damage to the...
CRANSTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Turnto10.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Fall River crash

(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident Thursday evening near exit 14B on Route 195 in Fall River. Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash closed the ramp to Route 24 northbound, according to a tweet. Police said there were no other...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island churches honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II

(WJAR) — Two Rhode Island churches are honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. A service for the Queen was held at Trinity Church in Newport on Saturday evening. The church set up a dedication display with flowers. A plaque in one of the pews marks the...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Scrappy the comfort cat lifts Tiverton police officers' spirits

TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It's common for police to have K-9 units, but the Tiverton Police Department is relying on a different kind of furry friend to get the job done. Scrappy the comfort cat helps keep officers in good spirits while fighting crime. He has quickly become the department's most popular recruit.
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Winters Elementary School to reopen after power outage

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — School leaders announced that Henry J. Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will reopen on Friday after a power outage closed the school for two days. Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McWilliams informed families on Thursday the power was fully restored, allowing students to return the classroom. The...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Traffic to shift to new northbound Providence Viaduct

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced traffic will begin shifting onto the new Interstate 95 northbound Providence Viaduct starting Friday night. The traffic changes will occur in three phases, with the first lane shifting onto the bridge Friday. According to RIDOT, the remaining lanes...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 stores in Massachusetts

Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close three stores in Massachusetts, according to a list of planned closures posted on its corporate website. Among the dozens of stores to close are those in Seekonk, Dorchester and Milford. A store in Waterford, Connecticut, is also on the closure list, which...
SEEKONK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy