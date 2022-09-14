Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Ultrasound technology providing treatment for carpal tunnel
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is a condition that causes severe pain and discomfort in the hand and fingers. It gradually even decreasing the person’s ability to use their hand. Traditionally, treatment has been through open surgery, but now a new procedure claims it can fix Carpal Tunnel in just ten minutes. So how affective is it in alleviating the pain? A local patient tells us his case was so bad, the pain was keeping him awake each night, even though he tried finding different positions to sleep in.
kgns.tv
Border Region to hold Walk to Prevent Suicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is hosting a walk to raise awareness on suicide prevention, as September highlights the importance of taking care of mental health. This Saturday, September 17, Border Region Behavioral Health Center invites the community to join them for a ‘Walk to Prevent Suicide’.
kgns.tv
Kidney transplant clinic reopens in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of patients await organ transplants in the U.S. and for two years, many of them had their services moved out of Laredo. Finding no specialist in town and having to travel outside the city for medical care is a story many patients in Laredo face every day, but now, some of them got a sigh of relief.
kgns.tv
Golden Heart Project helps children battling cancer in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Schools around town are turning gold and yellow all for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Kids have shared their stories in hopes to inspire parents to get their children checked. Being diagnosed with cancer is something no one ever wants to hear, especially children and their parents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
EPA to hold public meeting in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is invited to voice their concerns regarding the potential toxicity in our city known as ethylene oxide. On Thursday afternoon, the City of Laredo District Seven Councilmember Vanessa Perez along with the Clean Air Laredo Coalition will hold a community meeting with the Environmental Protection Agency.
kgns.tv
Woman who lost home, husband in fire asks community for help
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There’s new information on a house fire from two weeks ago that claimed a life and left a family in mourning. Now, the widow is still trying to pick up the pieces. The fire happened at around 1:30 on the morning of September 5. The...
kgns.tv
EPA addresses risks posed to Laredo area
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The EPA visited the Laredo Community for the first time since news broke about the presence of ethylene oxide in our community. The goal of the meeting was to inform the public about the steps they are taking to address the issue. During Thursday’s meeting, many...
kgns.tv
Laredo celebrates Mexican Independence Day
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After two years of dealing with the coronavirus, an annual tradition is back in full force!. The Mexican Consulate celebrated the annual El Grito event in downtown Laredo Thursday night; however, this year was different compared to other years. The festivities played out at a new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Laredo Airport to conduct training drill in the near future
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you see a large crowd of first responders near the Laredo International Airport in the coming weeks, the staff is advising the public not to be alarmed; it’s all part of a safety drill. The airport will be conducting its Tri Annual Disaster Drill...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo announces return of 5K Run on the Runway
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Next month Laredoans will be able to lace up their shoes for another chance to run the runway!. The City of Laredo will be hosting its second annual 5K Run and walk on the runway. This year’s prize is a trip for two to Mexico City...
kgns.tv
Library to hold ‘Green Light to Green Life’ event
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Rio Grande International Study Center and the Laredo Public Library is inviting the community to get educated on some of the environmental issues we are facing. This Saturday, the RGISC and Laredo Library will present the Green Light to Green Life Program. The public is...
kgns.tv
Mother of Gracy Espinoza continues to demand justice 2 years later
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo mother continues to demand justice for the death of her daughter as well as her unborn child two years later. Last week marked the two-year anniversary of the death of 19-year-old Gracy Espinoza after her body was found gruesomely murdered near a Laredo park. Gracy’s boyfriend at the time Joel David Chavez was arrested nearly a year after her death back in 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Laredo Police adds 16 new cadets to the force
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A law enforcement family continues to grow as the Laredo Police Department added 16 new cadets to the force. One of them is Officer David Ryan Larrañaga who says his journey was hard work and challenging but, in the end, it was all worth it.
kgns.tv
Typical September Weather Next Several Days
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Temperatures will be close to average for mid September during the 7 day forecast period. There is sufficient moisture in the atmosphere for isolated showers with the heating of the day and the afternoon sea breeze ‚but no obvious weather system that could produce widespread showers. Most places most of the time will be dry. Temperatures will be typical of mid September with mid 90’s during the afternoon.
kgns.tv
17-Year-Old Leads Encinal PD in chase
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 17-year-old teen got arrested after being involved in a chase along interstate 35 with the Encinal Police Department. The police were notified about a white s-u-v had bypassed the checkpoint on Interstate 35. Encinal officers attempted to do a traffic stop, but the vehicle didn’t stop,...
thebridgenewspaper.com
3315 San Agustin Ave 2
A place to call home. Newly renovated unit which include stove/oven, microwave, fridge and a new AC/Heating unit. Close to everything you need!. Older unit available for $650 and all utilities included! Available immediately. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3315-san-agustin-ave-laredo-tx-unit-2/967487. Property Id 967487. Location. 3315 San Agustin Ave 2, Laredo, TX. Address...
kgns.tv
Rollover Accident Reported in West Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A rollover accident ends with one woman in the hospital. A two-vehicle collision is reported shortly after six on Saturday, September 17, 2022, close to the intersection of Plum Street and North Stone Avenue. The video shows a red SUV that ended up rolling over upside...
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to hold Share-A-Bear Drive
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help a child in need by donating a stuffed teddy bear. The sheriff’s Office will be holding its ninth annual Share-A-Bear event where they will collect plush donations from the community. The items collected...
Laredo man charged in connection with deadly Midland Co crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Laredo man was arrested late last week in connection with a deadly August crash that killed an 82-year-old man. Jesus G Castanon Jr., 32, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on August 12 on Interstate 20 near E SCR 1150, about 1.5 miles east […]
kgns.tv
Hit-and-run accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A hit-and-run accident was reported in north Laredo. Shortly after 9 a.m., video surveillance caught a truck with a trailer bed attached to it going into the KGNS parking lot, crashing into two of our employees’ vehicles, and driving away. If you have any information...
Comments / 0