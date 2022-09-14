Read full article on original website
The World's Largest Container Line Reroutes Ships to Avoid Harming Endangered Blue Whales
A Mediterranean shipping company has rerouted its vessels to protect blue whales on the coast of Sri Lanka after a conservation group's recommendations. To protect large blue whales on the coast of Sri Lanka, the largest container line company has decided to reroute its ships after conservation groups' research recommendations.
Experts Say Marine Heat Waves Pose a 'Very Big Concern'
Caused by climate change, marine heat waves have affected aquatic life. The research observes increased surface temperature, species migration, and unusual patterns in the ocean. Whatever happens there, it means an urgent concern exacerbated by environmental issues. Scientists use the term blob as a phenomenon showing marine heat waves. According...
Weird Shark with Rough Skin, Exposed Teeth, Swollen Eyes Caught in Australia: Internet Debates Species
Another social media debate is making its rounds. This time, it is to determine the species of an unusual shark that was captured in Australia. It has swollen eyes, exposed teeth, and rough skin. A Sydney-based fisherman named Trapman Bermagui posted a picture of what he claimed was a deep...
Minnesota Wolf Exhibits Unusual Animal Behavior, Displays Indifference Towards Humans
A skinny wolf was observed acting unusually in Minnesota for several days, which experts have characterized as unusual animal behavior given the wolf's lack of concern and indifference to people. Little to no fear at all is being displayed by the young wolf toward humans. This is highly unusual for...
Scientists Find Extra-Terrestrial Water Inside Winchcombe Meteorite That Crashed in UK Last Year
A meteorite that fell in the UK the year before contained extraterrestrial water, a discovery that is the first of its kind. It is also believed that the Winchcombe meteorite, which fell into a Gloucestershire town's driveway in February of last year, may contain information about the origin of the planet's vast oceans.
World’s Oldest Heart Found from an Ancient Jawed Fish Dating Back to 380 Million years Ago
A 380-million-year-old heart was found from a fossilized prehistoric fish, making it the world's oldest heart. The findings are according to a study led by researchers from Australia. They claimed a Devonian heart came from an ancient jawed fish, containing other fossilized organs like stomach, intestine, and liver. This is...
Experts Claim Deep Sea Mining in the Pacific Ocean May Result in Environmental Repercussions
Deep sea mining has long been thought to be a controversial issue due to its perceived negative impact to the marine ecosystem and its natural habitats. For years, scientists have reportedly denounced it. The operation involves extracting mineral deposits from the deep ocean floor or deep seabed. It is similar to underground mining conducted on land of excavating soil and sediments using large machineries.
Kangaroo Kills Man in Southwest Australia
Police reported that a man in southwest Australia died from the kangaroo he thought was his pet. Reports said that the kangaroo attacked the man in the day. To save the man, the police had no choice but to shoot the animal to reach the victim. What is more tragic...
Toxic Pollutants in Water Systems Increased Due to Frequency of Wildfires
According to academics in a review study that underscores the need for greater research in the region, as the frequency of wildfires has grown, so have contaminants in the streams from burnt watersheds. According to Stephen LeDuc of the United States Forest Service, the impacts of fire burning not just...
Mexican Mangroves Help Mitigate Climate Change By Capturing Carbon For the Past 5,000 Years
Researchers found that the Mexican mangroves have helped in climate change by capturing carbon for over 5,000 years. They urge communities to preserve mangrove forests because of their environmental benefits. Mangroves are known to reduce heavy impact from storms or typhoons. They can help in tides because their roots can...
Astronaut Captures Moment 'Sunglint' Turns Sea Surface Into a Silver Mirror Off the Greek Islands
A sunglint has turned the waters off the Greek islands into a silver mirror, which was based on a photograph captured by an astronaut at the International Space Stations (ISS). The image reportedly shows the Sun's light reflecting from the waters surrounding Greece with oceanographic effects only visible when a...
New Findings in Iceland's Fagradalsfjall Eruption Can Help Understand How Volcanoes Work
One discovery can change the world, but it is not something anyone can stumble upon. However, scientists and volcanologists uncovered significant findings on how people understand volcanoes. UC Santa Barbara Earth scientist Matthew Jackson and his team unfolded a process that they considered far more dynamic than anyone assumed in...
Mounds of Plastic Waste Continue to Plague Central American Lakes, Beaches, and Rivers
A blanket of plastics with different brands is seen floating in a 13,500-hectare lake in El Salvador. The plastics in Lake Suchitlan have raised concerns over the effects on communities and the environment. Lake Suchitlan is an artificial lake created in 1976. Now, it has become a tourist attraction near...
Rare Dinosaur Mummy of Preserved Hadrosaur Found Sticking Out of a Hill in Canada
A rare "dinosaur mummy" with a preserved hadrosaur fossil of the best quality ever found, according to paleontologists, has been found in Canada. Researchers discovered the fossil of the hadrosaur in Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta. The hadrosaur was a duck-billed, large-bodied, and herbivorous dinosaur. the group of researchers included those from the UK's University of Reading.
