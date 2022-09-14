ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

natureworldnews.com

Experts Say Marine Heat Waves Pose a 'Very Big Concern'

Caused by climate change, marine heat waves have affected aquatic life. The research observes increased surface temperature, species migration, and unusual patterns in the ocean. Whatever happens there, it means an urgent concern exacerbated by environmental issues. Scientists use the term blob as a phenomenon showing marine heat waves. According...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Experts Claim Deep Sea Mining in the Pacific Ocean May Result in Environmental Repercussions

Deep sea mining has long been thought to be a controversial issue due to its perceived negative impact to the marine ecosystem and its natural habitats. For years, scientists have reportedly denounced it. The operation involves extracting mineral deposits from the deep ocean floor or deep seabed. It is similar to underground mining conducted on land of excavating soil and sediments using large machineries.
INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Kangaroo Kills Man in Southwest Australia

Police reported that a man in southwest Australia died from the kangaroo he thought was his pet. Reports said that the kangaroo attacked the man in the day. To save the man, the police had no choice but to shoot the animal to reach the victim. What is more tragic...
AUSTRALIA
natureworldnews.com

Toxic Pollutants in Water Systems Increased Due to Frequency of Wildfires

According to academics in a review study that underscores the need for greater research in the region, as the frequency of wildfires has grown, so have contaminants in the streams from burnt watersheds. According to Stephen LeDuc of the United States Forest Service, the impacts of fire burning not just...
ENVIRONMENT
Country
Australia
natureworldnews.com

Rare Dinosaur Mummy of Preserved Hadrosaur Found Sticking Out of a Hill in Canada

A rare "dinosaur mummy" with a preserved hadrosaur fossil of the best quality ever found, according to paleontologists, has been found in Canada. Researchers discovered the fossil of the hadrosaur in Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta. The hadrosaur was a duck-billed, large-bodied, and herbivorous dinosaur. the group of researchers included those from the UK's University of Reading.
SCIENCE

