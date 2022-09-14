Read full article on original website
Accidental Tragedy: 18-year-old Charged For Fatally Shooting Friend in Burlington County, NJ, Police Say
Authorities in Burlington County say an 18-year-old man has been charged for, apparently, accidentally fatally shooting his 19-year-old friend early Friday morning. According to Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw, Jah-son Jones of Pemberton Township has been charged with reckless manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, all in the second degree.
Bridgeton, NJ, Man Sentenced to 28 Years for 2020 Aggravated Manslaughter
Authorities in Cumberland County say a man from Bridgeton has been sentenced to nearly three decades behind bars in connection to the death of a person in 2020. After pleading guilty this past summer, 41-year-old Patrick Spann has been sentenced to 28 years in state prison on a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge. He was also sentenced to a concurrent eight-year term for second-degree desecration of human remains.
Three injured in two-vehicle Pleasantville crash
Three people were injured in a crash on Delilah Road in Pleasantville on Friday night. Adam Chen and Jean Exantus were each driving east on Delilah Road when Chen rear-ended Exantus in the area of Centerfolds, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Chen, 25, of Galloway Township, complained of chest pain but...
Man sentenced to 28 years after admitting he killed N.J. woman, hid her body
A judge sentenced a Cumberland County man this week to 28 years in prison following his guilty plea to charges that he killed a female acquaintance and tried to hide her body. Patrick A. Spann, 41, of Bridgeton, was arrested on May 22, 2020, in the killing of Tracy L. DuBois, 37, following an argument, authorities said.
fox29.com
Man stabbed confronting car thieves outside his home in Montgomery County, police say
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car theft took a violent turn when police say a victim confronted a group of men right outside his front door early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 200 block of Grove Avenue in Cheltenham Township around 3 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They...
20 months later, feds track another Jan. 6 cop-assault suspect in NJ
A Toms River man is the 25th person from New Jersey charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice in a complaint says it was tipped off anonymously that Salvatore Vassallo, 59, of Toms River, was at the Capitol that day.
Search Warrant Leads to Arrest, Gun, Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities say an Atlantic City man was arrested on Wednesday following a search warrant that led to the recovery of a gun and drugs. According to detectives, the warrant, executed in the first block of North Albany Avenue, was the culmination of a month-long investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics.
Hammonton, Galloway, NJ, Men Indicted Following Lengthy Narcotics Investigation
A grand jury in Atlantic County has indicted two men following a lengthy narcotics investigation this past summer. Both 38-year-old Jason Cintron of Hammonton and 39-year-old Jovani Rodriguez of Galloway are facing a long list of drug-related charges. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on June 16th, search warrants were...
Jersey Shore Man Indicted After Ex-Girlfriend's Body Found In His Car: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against a Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle, authorities said. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison Township was charged with first-degree murder and...
Prosecutor: Absecon Man Indicted For Dollar General Store Shooting
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed that an Absecon, New Jersey man has been indicted regarding a shooting that took place at the Absecon Dollar General store. The incident in question occurred on May 24, 2022 at 9:35 a.m. at the Dollar General store, located in Absecon New Jersey.
Atlantic City man arrested for attempted murder
An Atlantic City man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 21-year-old in July. Wesley Briscoe, 19, is accused of shooting the man just after 1 a.m. July 9, on the Boardwalk at Montpelier Avenue, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The victim, whose name was not released, was...
2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce
Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
Have You Seen Her? Middle Twp., NJ, Police Searching for Missing Woman
The Middle Township Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing woman. 30-year-old Tiffany Huntenburg of Cape May Court House was reported missing on September 8th. Those that reported her missing say she was last seen on August 22nd in the Rio Grande area. The last known contact...
Man accused of scrawling racial slurs on Rowan student’s door charged with harassment
A 19-year-old man who authorities say scrawled racial slurs on the Rowan University residence hall door of a Black student has been charged with harassment. Neither the Wenonah man or a second man with him — a 20-year-old from Deptford who was given a trespassing warning by the university — are students at the school in Glassboro, a university spokesman said.
South Jersey Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver: Police
An unidentified man was struck and killed by a motorist in Camden County, authorities said. On Monday, Sept. 12, at 9:44 p.m., Cherry Hill police responded to Route 70 and East Gate Drive for an injured person lying in the roadway. Police found a man deceased from injuries sustained from...
SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'
A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
Investigation underway after decomposing body found in vehicle in Atlantic County, NJ
Two men have been charged for possessing and dealing drugs across Atlantic County while another investigation is just underway after a man was found dead in a parked vehicle from an apparent drug overdose in Egg Harbor Township. We'll begin with the latter case, as Egg Harbor Township Police announced...
Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash
Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
Take a Look: Man in NJ Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing a Camera
Officials with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a camera. And, yes, he was caught on camera. The NJDFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says a trail camera was taken from Mt. Laurel, Burlington County. Information...
