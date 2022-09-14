ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Accidental Tragedy: 18-year-old Charged For Fatally Shooting Friend in Burlington County, NJ, Police Say

Authorities in Burlington County say an 18-year-old man has been charged for, apparently, accidentally fatally shooting his 19-year-old friend early Friday morning. According to Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw, Jah-son Jones of Pemberton Township has been charged with reckless manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, all in the second degree.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Bridgeton, NJ, Man Sentenced to 28 Years for 2020 Aggravated Manslaughter

Authorities in Cumberland County say a man from Bridgeton has been sentenced to nearly three decades behind bars in connection to the death of a person in 2020. After pleading guilty this past summer, 41-year-old Patrick Spann has been sentenced to 28 years in state prison on a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge. He was also sentenced to a concurrent eight-year term for second-degree desecration of human remains.
BRIDGETON, NJ
BreakingAC

Three injured in two-vehicle Pleasantville crash

Three people were injured in a crash on Delilah Road in Pleasantville on Friday night. Adam Chen and Jean Exantus were each driving east on Delilah Road when Chen rear-ended Exantus in the area of Centerfolds, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Chen, 25, of Galloway Township, complained of chest pain but...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man arrested for attempted murder

An Atlantic City man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 21-year-old in July. Wesley Briscoe, 19, is accused of shooting the man just after 1 a.m. July 9, on the Boardwalk at Montpelier Avenue, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The victim, whose name was not released, was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce

Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'

A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash

Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
