WILX-TV
Organization works to provide Lansing veterans with new housing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Volunteers in Mid-Michigan are helping five veterans in Lansing get new homes. According to Veterans’ Central Data, there are about 700 homeless veterans in Michigan, but there is a plan to come together to reduce that number. Veteran Anthony Wilson said getting a home doesn’t...
WILX-TV
Jackson County authorities looking for people to become reserve officers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Jackson County is looking for community members who are interested in becoming reserve officers and deputies. Reserves may help officers on patrol or with unique events and are expected to receive extensive training. In addition, candidates must be able to get a concealed pistol license. Applications need to be turned in by Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
wkzo.com
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 community level
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Centers for Disease Control says Calhoun County is one of 14 Michigan counties that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level for this week. That’s an increase from eight counties last week. The other counties at a high level are Clare, Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton,...
Grand Ledge schools experiencing bus driver shortages resulting in cancellations
Grand Ledge Public Schools is still in need of bus drivers, which is causing bus routes to be temporarily canceled.
Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman
Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
WILX-TV
Your Health: New treatment helps veterans with headaches
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 500,000 American servicemen and women suffered post-traumatic stress disorder after the Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts. Memory loss and headaches still plague Army veteran Michael Gatter nearly 20 years after three traumatic brain injuries during deployment in Iraq. “Somebody had taken an explosive satchel and threw...
WKHM
Jackson County Road Department Adding New Full Time Positions
Chair of the Jackson County Board of Commission Chair Steve Shotwell recently appeared on AM Jackson with Greg O’Connor recently and shared that the County will be adding some full time positions to the Jackson County Department of Transportation. “Over the years eight supervisory positions, people (have) retire and...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
WILX-TV
Unleash Your Heart Gala returns to raise money for Cascades Humane Society in Jackson
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents came together in Jackson to help rewrite the stories of animals Friday in Jackson. Hundreds of people attended the Cascades Humane Society’s annual Unleash Your Heart Gala fundraiser, but there was one Lady in particular who did not attend. That’s because she found her forever home.
WILX-TV
Lansing police work to curb gang violence with G.R.E.A.T. program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Like many large police departments, Lansing is working to reduce gang violence. Experts said getting through to young people is at the heart of the solution. A Lansing police unit called Gang Resistance Education And Training (G.R.E.A.T) is working to connect with kids, and the community....
Eaton Rapids greenlights chickens on residential property
Residents of Eaton Rapids are going to be able to have a few feathered friends on their property since city council passed a new ordinance.
Detroit News
Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
WILX-TV
Voter registration services to be offered outside 2 East Lansing libraries
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Staff with the East Lansing City Clerk’s Office will be offering voter registration services at two libraries Tuesday. According to city officials, community members can register to vote or update their voter registration status outside the East Lansing Public Library from 10 a.m. to p.m. and outside the Michigan State University Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Single-lane closure coming to I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single-lane closure is coming to eastbound I-94 in Jackson County. The lane closure from Elm Road to U.S. 127 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, is being done for maintenance, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is part...
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Teaching etiquette in the classroom
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools teach a lot of important facts, but a teacher at the Wilson Talent Center is making sure her students know what to do in the real world. There are a lot of rules in the classroom and there are just as many in the real world. Monique Colizzi is teaching her business and risk-management students all about fine dining and proper manners.
New names to be added to Jackson’s violent crime victim memorial
JACKSON, MI -- A monument to the memory of dozens of Jackson residents killed in violent crimes will be updated Saturday. A re-dedication ceremony for Jackson’s Victims of Violent Crime Memorial will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 17, at the memorial site in Cascades Falls Park near the intersection of Randolph and High streets.
WILX-TV
Experience STEAM programs in the Maker Studio at East Lansing Public Library
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Maker Studio in the East Lansing Public Library is a place for people of all ages to create, innovate, learn, and collaborate. The studio is frequently used for S.T.E.A.M. (read as Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics) and Maker events intended to nurture the curiosity and creativity of our community through engaging, inspiring, and educational programming (see Upcoming Maker & STEAM Events). When not in use, the Maker Studio itself can be reserved by groups looking for a space to collaborate .
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
Crews battling house fire in southwest Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Fire Department crews are attempting to extinguish a house fire in southwest Lansing. The fire is on the 3300 block of Maloney Street. Officials have not released the cause of the fire or if any injuries have been reported. 6 News is on-scene and will update this story as more […]
