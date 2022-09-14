More allegations against SJPD filed in 2021 than 5 years prior, audit finds
A 144-page document is detailing how the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) has handled civilian complaints and allegations against its officers. The city's Independent Police Auditor (IPA) presented 2021 data to city councilmembers on Tuesday. The annual Year End Report uncovered 333 complaints were made last year - up 24% from 2020. According to the report, 1,000 distinct allegations. Members of the public filed more allegations in 2021 than in any of the five years prior. There were also 122 allegations of bias-based policing. However, the department found them all to be unsustained. This was confirmed by the IPA. Residents who spoke publicly in reaction to the findings were far from convinced. "I have a hard time believing that so many complaints from the public are completely unfounded," one residents said. "And these numbers just don't make sense to me." The IPA listed 10 policy recommendations which included:
- The Department should examine and provide guidance on police-community communications
- The department should provide clear direction to address retaliation
- Police officers should provide important information during a traffic stop
- The department should expand avoiding vehicle tows by placing an affirmative duty on officers to provide options to drivers
- The department should provide more thorough guidance and training on vehicle searches
- The duty manual should provide guidance on when officers may enter cars to search for recreational marijuana
- The duty manual should provide guidance on when officers engage in foot pursuits
- The duty manual should provide guidance on handcuffing detainees
- The duty manual and the IA Unit guidelines should document the tolling process
- Changes should be made to the IA-IPA process
When asked about what proactive measures the department is taking on a per officer basis, SJPD Chief Anthony Mata said PD is developing an "early warning system," dependent on data. "Calls for service, arrests, complaints, things of that nature," the chief answered. "To identify at the officer level, officer performance." To read the full IPA annual report, click here . If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
