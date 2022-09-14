Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown Results (9/16/2022): Logan Paul Arrives, Fatal-4 Way Tag Match & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 9/16/2022 edition of SmackDown on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn. - Logan Paul Speaks. - Bayley...
Prestige Wrestling Perseverance Results (9/17): Malakai Black, Maki Itoh, Alex Shelley In Action
Prestige Wrestling held its Perseverance event on September 17 from The Glass House in Pomona, California. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. Prestige Wrestling Perseverance Results (9/17) - Jordan Cruz def. Robert Martyr. - Alan Angels def. Tyler Bateman. - Team Filthy...
Report: Logan Paul And Roman Reigns Press Conference Scheduled For 9/17
Roman Reigns next match is reportedly set. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that a press conference is planned for September 17 in Las Vegas featuring Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. The press conference will be used to set up an Undisputed WWE Universal Title bout between Reigns and...
Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns, Wrestling Numbers Are Increasing | Grapsody 9/17/22
The Grapsody team of Will Washington, Phil Lindsey and Righteous Reg are here to talk the week in GRAPS!
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Bakersfield, CA (9/17): Seth Rollins Headlines
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 17 from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Bakersfield, CA (9/17) - Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss def. Damage Control...
Stokely Hathaway Claims He Has Tony Khan’s Amex, Eddie Edwards On Bound For Glory | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for September 15, 2022. - On social media, Stokely Hathaway claimed he has control of Tony Khan's American Express card. Stoke also made some wild demands. - A note for those who DVR IMPACT:. - Eddie Edwards talked to Spencer Love about Bound For Glory...
Brawling Brutes Set Sights On The Usos, Dakota Kai Celebrates Her Longest Reign, More | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, September 17, 2022. - On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, The Brawling Brutes hyped their upcoming match with Jimmy and Jey Uso. You can see the interview portions of the show above. - On Twitter, Dakota Kai remarked that she is...
Logan Paul Explains How He Studies Brock Lesnar And John Cena To Become A Better Wrestler
Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 teaming with The Miz to defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio. He would return to the ring at SummerSlam to defeat The Miz. Paul, who rose to fame through digital media and YouTube videos, has been praised by fans, critics, and peers for his in-ring performances and credited for picking things up quickly.
NXT Level Up (9/16) Results: Indi Hartwell, Duke Hudson, Ivy Nile, And More Compete
The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, September 16, on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (9/16) Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley defeat Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs. Duke Hudson defeats Bronco Nima. Indi Hartwell defeats Amari Miller. You...
Braun Strowman Comments On Other Companies Reaching Out Following WWE Release
Braun Strowman was released by WWE in June 2021 despite being in a high-profile WrestleMania match against Shane McMahon and challenging for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. Strowman worked with Control Your Narrative while he was a free agent and appeared at ROH Final Battle as part of a...
Steve Maclin Comments On Potentially Reuniting With Westin Blake In IMPACT Wrestling
Steve Maclin would like to team up with Westin Blake in IMPACT Wrestling if the opportunity presents itself. Maclin and Blake previously teamed up together as The Forgotten Sons in WWE. Alongside Jaxson Ryker, the duo were called up to the main roster for an ill-fated run on SmackDown in 2020. WWE later released Maclin in February 2021 and Blake in April that same year. They reunited at The Wrestling REVOLVER's Swerve's House event in April, where they defeated The American Wolves to win the tag titles. The duo later lost the gold to The OGK at the Cage of Horrors show in July.
Kenny Omega Shows Visible Bite Mark Bruise During Capcom TV Appearance
Kenny Omega shows off a noticeable bruise. Omega is in Japan for Tokyo Game Show and made an appearance on Capcom TV on September 18. During the stream, fans noticed a visible bruise on the left forearm of Omega. Omega was reportedly bitten by Ace Steel during an altercation following...
The Miz: If You Need A Main Event That's Going To Draw Ratings, You Can Put Me There
The Miz believes in his ability. Throughout his WWE career, The Miz has filled many roles from being trusted in a WrestleMania main event against John Cena to being involved in celebrity matches with Bad Bunny and Logan Paul. He's also carried in-ring promos and talk show segments, proving himself on the mic.
Wardlow: It's Time To Get AEW Back To The Day One Vibe
Wardlow is ready to get back to the day one vibe. AEW had to make big changes to the product coming out of AEW All Out due to injuries and suspensions to CM Punk, who won AEW World Title at All Out, and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), who won the Trios Championships at All Out. Both titles were vacated after All Out and all four men have been off television with no return date set.
Kofi Kingston: Logan Paul Has A Bright Future Ahead Of Him
Kofi Kingston has high praise for Logan Paul. Logan Paul has impressed in his two WWE matches, first at WrestleMania 38 in teaming with The Miz against Rey & Dominik Mysterio and then at WWE SummerSlam against The Miz. Before entering the ring, Paul built his name on digital media and in an exhibition boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr.
WWE SmackDown On 9/16 Sees Dip In Preliminary Viewership, Still Records Over 2 Million Viewers
The preliminary numbers are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on September 17 that WWE SmackDown drew 2.086 million viewers in the preliminary viewership. Hour one reportedly scored 2.070 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.102 million viewers. This week's preliminary numbers were down from last week's episode...
AEW Dynamite On 9/14 Draws Highest Viewership In A Year, Strongest Key Demo Rating Since June
Viewership numbers for the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on September 14, which was built around MJF's return drew 1,175,000 viewers. This number is up from last week's episode which drew 1,035,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.39 in...
Matt Hardy Says We're Getting Close To Meeting 'The New' Jeff Hardy, Is Excited To Have Him Back
Matt Hardy provides an update on Jeff Hardy during a conversation with Wardlow. Earlier this year, Matt Hardy was under the belief that 2022 would be the year he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, solidified their legacy as one of the greatest tag teams of all time with a final run atop the AEW roster. Unfortunately, those plans did not pan out as Matt Hardy was expecting as his brother was arrested on DUI charges just days before they were set to challenge for the Tag Team Championship in a Ladder Match at AEW Road Rager.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Announces Lineup For Season Premiere
WOW Women of Wrestling is back. WOW is set to air its season premiere on September 17 in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Fightful was sent the following synopsis for episode one:. Episode 1 Synopsis: “The Battle Begins!” - WOW - Women Of Wrestling kicks off with the world champion The...
