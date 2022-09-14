ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fightful

Steve Maclin Comments On Potentially Reuniting With Westin Blake In IMPACT Wrestling

Steve Maclin would like to team up with Westin Blake in IMPACT Wrestling if the opportunity presents itself. Maclin and Blake previously teamed up together as The Forgotten Sons in WWE. Alongside Jaxson Ryker, the duo were called up to the main roster for an ill-fated run on SmackDown in 2020. WWE later released Maclin in February 2021 and Blake in April that same year. They reunited at The Wrestling REVOLVER's Swerve's House event in April, where they defeated The American Wolves to win the tag titles. The duo later lost the gold to The OGK at the Cage of Horrors show in July.
Wardlow: It's Time To Get AEW Back To The Day One Vibe

Wardlow is ready to get back to the day one vibe. AEW had to make big changes to the product coming out of AEW All Out due to injuries and suspensions to CM Punk, who won AEW World Title at All Out, and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), who won the Trios Championships at All Out. Both titles were vacated after All Out and all four men have been off television with no return date set.
Kofi Kingston: Logan Paul Has A Bright Future Ahead Of Him

Kofi Kingston has high praise for Logan Paul. Logan Paul has impressed in his two WWE matches, first at WrestleMania 38 in teaming with The Miz against Rey & Dominik Mysterio and then at WWE SummerSlam against The Miz. Before entering the ring, Paul built his name on digital media and in an exhibition boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Matt Hardy Says We're Getting Close To Meeting 'The New' Jeff Hardy, Is Excited To Have Him Back

Matt Hardy provides an update on Jeff Hardy during a conversation with Wardlow. Earlier this year, Matt Hardy was under the belief that 2022 would be the year he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, solidified their legacy as one of the greatest tag teams of all time with a final run atop the AEW roster. Unfortunately, those plans did not pan out as Matt Hardy was expecting as his brother was arrested on DUI charges just days before they were set to challenge for the Tag Team Championship in a Ladder Match at AEW Road Rager.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Announces Lineup For Season Premiere

WOW Women of Wrestling is back. WOW is set to air its season premiere on September 17 in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Fightful was sent the following synopsis for episode one:. Episode 1 Synopsis: “The Battle Begins!” - WOW - Women Of Wrestling kicks off with the world champion The...
