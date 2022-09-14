Read full article on original website
Neighbors honor 71-year-old fatally struck in Walker
WALKER, Michigan — Dozens of residents gathered in a sermon-like service at the Grandview Apartments on Saturday morning to pay respect to their fallen neighbor. 71-year-old Laurie Bos died September 1. She was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in Walker while riding her motorized scooter. A speaker from the event said Bos had just passed a tract or religious pamphlet to someone before attempting to make it to Meijer’s on the other side of the street. The speaker later added that Bos did not look both ways and did not have the right-of-way.
GRPD: 2 killed in crash involving motorcycle
Two people were killed in a late Saturday evening crash in Grand Rapids.
2 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A pair of Grand Rapids residents were killed Saturday night after the motorcycle they were riding on hit a car. Police responded to an 11 p.m. report on Saturday, Sept. 17, of a crash at the intersection of East Fulton Street and College Avenue SE, according to a Sunday, Sept. 18 news release from the Grand Rapids Police Department.
2 teens seriously injured following crash in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two teens suffered serious injuries Sunday morning after their vehicle crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police said the driver, a 15-year-old Hudsonville boy, was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, via an Aero Med...
Man convicted in 2020 death of Grand Rapids 8-month-old
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of killing an 8-month-old boy in Grand Rapids two years ago has been found guilty. The child, Josiah Lamarr Guyton, was found unresponsive on the northwest side of the city in March 2020. He later died at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
'Not just a statistic': Drowning victim helping dozens with organ donation, mother fighting for change
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A woman who lost her daughter to a drowning in South Haven earlier this summer, is honoring her memory through beach safety awareness, saying she won't let her daughter just become a statistic. The young victim is also now giving back even after her death,...
Dad after 7-year-old ODs: ‘It’s tough every day’
The father of a 7-year-old who died of a fentanyl overdose said he 'went against his gut' in allowing the boy to stay with his mother.
Police investigating deadly crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders are at the scene of a deadly crash in Grand Rapids. It happened late Saturday night at the intersection of College Avenue and Fulton Street. A News8 crew on scene confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a van. Officers say the crash is deadly, but did not […]
Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in motorcycle crash leaves rehab hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo Public Safety officer is back home following a long stint at a rehabilitation facility after he suffered paralysis injuries in a crash. After 47 days at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Tom Maher was able to return home Thursday, according to the Tommy Maher Strong Facebook group.
Two Teens Hurt in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Holland State Park
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 18, 2022) – Two teenagers from eastern Ottawa County were injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Holland before dawn on Sunday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakeshore Drive near Dune View Court, just north of Holland State Park, at 5:15 AM. That was where a southbound vehicle left the roadway “at a high rate of speed” and struck both a power pole and a large tree. No other vehicles were involved.
'Full of life': Family remembers 18-year-old killed in Grand Rapids crash as constant source of joy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim of a rollover crash on Sunday, 18-year-old Briana Corlew, has died from her injuries. Her family says she will be sorely missed. "Full of life," says Barbara Corlew, Briana's mother. "Always messing around, making faces." Simply put, a joy to be around. That's...
SUV in hit-and-run Ottawa County collision before flipping in later crash, 2 injured
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Two people were injured when an SUV traveling erratically on Lake Michigan Drive was involved in a hit-and-run crash, then later flipped onto its top in a separate crash. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said they responded about 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to report of a...
Jury finds man guilty of 2020 deadly shooting in Grand Rapids
A man was convicted of several charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Grand Rapids back in 2020.
Police: White powder on scale at mother's apartment where child overdosed
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police in Grand Rapids say a scale loaded with white powder was found at the apartment where a 7-year-old fatally overdosed on fentanyl. Jeremy Thompson was found unresponsive at Briasia Allen's apartment near 32nd Street and Eastern Avenue in June. Allen is Thompson's mother. Thompson was...
GR man found guilty of murder in death of 8-month-old
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On Friday, 28-year-old Jermaine Abron was found guilty in the 2020 death of eight-month-old Josiah Guyton. Guyton was found unresponsive, and was rushed to a hospital on March 4, 2020. After his death, an autopsy found he died of blunt force trauma to the head and ruled the death a homicide.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tallmadge Township (Ottawa County, MI)
Authorities responded to a Friday motor vehicle crash that injured two people on Lake Michigan drive in Tallmadge Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies, an SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday flipped [..]
4 shot at early-morning party near GVSU
Ottawa County Deputies are investigating what led up to a shooting at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University.
MSP: Man used drugs, erratic before deputy shot him
A Michigan State Police report into the fatal shooting of a driver by an Allegan County sheriff's deputy shows that the driver was impaired at the time of the shooting.
Surveillance video shows well-planned temple heist
As three thieves rushed inside the original Lao Buddhist Temple north of Holland, a man sat behind the wheel of the getaway car and a woman paced the parking lot as a lookout.
GR 7-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose: ‘We want answers’
On June 11, 2022, 7-year-old Jeremy Thompson Jr. died of a fentanyl overdose.
