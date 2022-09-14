ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Neighbors honor 71-year-old fatally struck in Walker

WALKER, Michigan — Dozens of residents gathered in a sermon-like service at the Grandview Apartments on Saturday morning to pay respect to their fallen neighbor. 71-year-old Laurie Bos died September 1. She was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in Walker while riding her motorized scooter. A speaker from the event said Bos had just passed a tract or religious pamphlet to someone before attempting to make it to Meijer’s on the other side of the street. The speaker later added that Bos did not look both ways and did not have the right-of-way.
2 teens seriously injured following crash in West Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two teens suffered serious injuries Sunday morning after their vehicle crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police said the driver, a 15-year-old Hudsonville boy, was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, via an Aero Med...
Man convicted in 2020 death of Grand Rapids 8-month-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of killing an 8-month-old boy in Grand Rapids two years ago has been found guilty. The child, Josiah Lamarr Guyton, was found unresponsive on the northwest side of the city in March 2020. He later died at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
Police investigating deadly crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders are at the scene of a deadly crash in Grand Rapids. It happened late Saturday night at the intersection of College Avenue and Fulton Street. A News8 crew on scene confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a van. Officers say the crash is deadly, but did not […]
Two Teens Hurt in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Holland State Park

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 18, 2022) – Two teenagers from eastern Ottawa County were injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Holland before dawn on Sunday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakeshore Drive near Dune View Court, just north of Holland State Park, at 5:15 AM. That was where a southbound vehicle left the roadway “at a high rate of speed” and struck both a power pole and a large tree. No other vehicles were involved.
GR man found guilty of murder in death of 8-month-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On Friday, 28-year-old Jermaine Abron was found guilty in the 2020 death of eight-month-old Josiah Guyton. Guyton was found unresponsive, and was rushed to a hospital on March 4, 2020. After his death, an autopsy found he died of blunt force trauma to the head and ruled the death a homicide.
