NASCAR : Talladega's 2023 racing dates set for April, October

NASCAR is returning to Talladega twice in 2023. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

NASCAR released its 2023 schedule for all three of its racing series, and Talladega will have Cup dates in the spring and fall again.

The GEICO 500, is set for Sunday, April 23, 2023, and will be the premier series’ 10th points race of the year. The winner of the GEICO 500 will advance to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Tickets, which start at $65, are on sale now and can be found here or at www.talladegasuperspeedway.com. Kicking off the weekend April 22, will be the Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series race will also be a part of the track’s tripleheader weekend.