Desert Hills volleyball primed and ready for another run at a Region 10 title

Following a year in which it lost four seniors that earned All-State honors, the Desert Hills Thunder volleyball team hasn’t missed a beat.

Among those who graduated is Region 10 Player of the Year Julia Jacobsen, who had 250 kills, 224 digs, and 101 blocks to lead the Thunder to a region championship. Jacobsen was a 4A First Team selection.

Maleia Thurber and McKayla Allred each landed on the Second Team, while Brooke Haguewood was a 4A Honorable Mention.

All four had started since sophomore year.

The cupboard wasn’t exactly bare for head coach Craig Allred.

Anna Jenson and Saidey Spencer returned after being named to the Third Team and an Honorable Mention, respectively.

Still, the task of replacing the region’s best player and three key pieces, not to mention Sa’de Turlington, was a daunting one.

“They were stronghold varsity players that we were trying to find people to step in there,” said Allred. “It’s been impressive in practice, they just battle. They battle each other. It’s one of the coolest groups I’ve been around… I think that’s a really hard thing for people to do — to battle that hard and then still acknowledge that for us to do good we have to be on the same page.”

With Jenson and Spencer back in tow, along with fellow senior Halle Brinkerhoff coming off the bench, the Thunder were poised to stay in contention in the region.

Even in playing a supporting role, Jenson ranked second on the Thunder with 169 kills and was third in total blocks with 38.

“Anna is one of the hardest hitters that I’ve coached,” said Allred. “She played a significant role last year, but not quite the leadership role this year. She’s played a ton of volleyball and knows what she needs to do.”

This year, Jenson has teamed up with 6’1” sophomore Hallee Heath at the net as an inside hitter.

“She’s a baller. It’s so fun to set her,” said Spencer, who also shared the pitching circle with Heath as part of the Thunder softball team in the spring. “Just having a powerhouse like that on the team where she can pound and block, sometimes that’s the thing that gets you the hype that you need if you’ve been struggling. A big kill, especially from her, can turn that around.”

It was a pair of kills from Heath that sparked a 7-0 run in the second set for Desert Hills on Tuesday.

Heath’s ten kills and three blocks led the team against Hurricane, while Jenson added nine kills as part of the two-headed attack.

Junior Tatum Gardner helped put a bow on the second set, faking a set to the powerful Jenson, instead finding a soft spot in the Tiger defense, and pushing a ball harmlessly to the floor to put the Thunder up 23-15.

Plays like that have led Allred and his seniors to have high praise for their setter.

“She doesn’t let things shake her a lot,” and Spencer. “She doesn’t have a problem in leading the team even though she’s younger than our seniors. She’s able to just step right up and be a leader like anyone else.”

Gardner had 14 assists in the win over the Tigers.

For Spencer and Jenson, stepping up into senior leadership roles has been a natural progression.

“Those seniors left us a legacy. They taught us how to be leaders,” said Jenson. “That’s really important because they lead our team but also set the tone with their attitude, too.”

Through the first month of the season, Desert Hills is 12-5 and off to a perfect 4-0 start to Region 10 play.

The Thunder beat a pair of 5A teams in North Sanpete and Spanish Fork in the pre-season, while also earning a 3-0 sweep over Payson in August.

In the Region 10 opener, Desert Hills knocked off top contender Crimson Cliffs 3-1, and swept Snow Canyon just nine days later.

Even with the win over Crimson Cliffs, the Thunder found themselves ranked one spot below the Mustangs in the first UHSAA RPI rankings released earlier this week.

With such a high-energy group, the calming presence of Allred on the sidelines provides a stark contrast from his team. But in practice and in games, the balance becomes natural.

“If they can get that energy, it really makes a huge difference,” said Allred. “We really are just huge believers of having fun and playing with that much energy and excitement. For us, the more fun we have, the harder we play.”

That energy led to a resilient win over Hurricane.

As part of a stretch where the Thunder played seven games in just three days-including a tournament on Friday and Saturday — the Tigers got the best of Desert Hills on Saturday night in an out-of-region match as the final game.

An off day on Sunday meant only one day of practice ahead of Tuesday’s matchup.

After falling 3-2 on Saturday, the Thunder swept Hurricane 3-0.

“Really good resiliency,” Allred said. “Hurricane is a scrappy team and they’re really good. I felt like when we lost to them, I felt like they outplayed us. It wasn’t a case of where we needed to play better necessarily, we needed to outplay them. It was a case of us being challenged to step up a bit more and go, and I felt like our kids did that.”

“It just really pushed us to focus in more,” said Spencer of Saturday’s loss. “Sometimes when you’ve been winning a lot, it's hard to keep that focus. It was an eye-opener. It got us focused again and working hard.”

Spencer had a team-high 16 assists against Hurricane.

Allred’s club stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the first set on Tuesday night, only to see the Tigers respond to tie the set at 10-10.

The resiliency showed for the first time on Tuesday, with Allred’s group responding with a 9-2 set. An ace by Brinkerhoff closed the first set in favor of the Thunder.

Tied at 20 in the third set, a Jenson kill put the Thunder ahead for good to close out the match 25-20 to earn their fourth win in Region 10 play.

“Region 10 is just tough,” Allred said. “Hurricane’s record isn’t necessarily that great, but I think they could knock off anybody.”

Desert Hills went 10-1 in Region 10 a season ago, with the only slip-up being to Crimson Cliffs. Allred’s team responded by sweeping the Mustangs later in the regular season and knocking Crimson out in the playoffs to advance to the state title game, where the Thunder were beaten by Ridgeline 3-0.

With still eight games remaining in Region 10, Allred’s team isn’t looking towards the playoffs just yet.

“Just focusing on the next because if you look too far ahead, it can get a little overwhelming,” Jenson said. “But if you just focus on the next game, you should be fine.”

