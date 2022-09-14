ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Desert Hills volleyball primed and ready for another run at a Region 10 title

By Sean Ellertson, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5xb6_0hvU8d0J00

Following a year in which it lost four seniors that earned All-State honors, the Desert Hills Thunder volleyball team hasn’t missed a beat.

Among those who graduated is Region 10 Player of the Year Julia Jacobsen, who had 250 kills, 224 digs, and 101 blocks to lead the Thunder to a region championship. Jacobsen was a 4A First Team selection.

Maleia Thurber and McKayla Allred each landed on the Second Team, while Brooke Haguewood was a 4A Honorable Mention.

All four had started since sophomore year.

The cupboard wasn’t exactly bare for head coach Craig Allred.

Anna Jenson and Saidey Spencer returned after being named to the Third Team and an Honorable Mention, respectively.

Still, the task of replacing the region’s best player and three key pieces, not to mention Sa’de Turlington, was a daunting one.

“They were stronghold varsity players that we were trying to find people to step in there,” said Allred. “It’s been impressive in practice, they just battle. They battle each other. It’s one of the coolest groups I’ve been around… I think that’s a really hard thing for people to do — to battle that hard and then still acknowledge that for us to do good we have to be on the same page.”

With Jenson and Spencer back in tow, along with fellow senior Halle Brinkerhoff coming off the bench, the Thunder were poised to stay in contention in the region.

Even in playing a supporting role, Jenson ranked second on the Thunder with 169 kills and was third in total blocks with 38.

“Anna is one of the hardest hitters that I’ve coached,” said Allred. “She played a significant role last year, but not quite the leadership role this year. She’s played a ton of volleyball and knows what she needs to do.”

This year, Jenson has teamed up with 6’1” sophomore Hallee Heath at the net as an inside hitter.

“She’s a baller. It’s so fun to set her,” said Spencer, who also shared the pitching circle with Heath as part of the Thunder softball team in the spring. “Just having a powerhouse like that on the team where she can pound and block, sometimes that’s the thing that gets you the hype that you need if you’ve been struggling. A big kill, especially from her, can turn that around.”

It was a pair of kills from Heath that sparked a 7-0 run in the second set for Desert Hills on Tuesday.

Heath’s ten kills and three blocks led the team against Hurricane, while Jenson added nine kills as part of the two-headed attack.

Junior Tatum Gardner helped put a bow on the second set, faking a set to the powerful Jenson, instead finding a soft spot in the Tiger defense, and pushing a ball harmlessly to the floor to put the Thunder up 23-15.

Plays like that have led Allred and his seniors to have high praise for their setter.

“She doesn’t let things shake her a lot,” and Spencer. “She doesn’t have a problem in leading the team even though she’s younger than our seniors. She’s able to just step right up and be a leader like anyone else.”

Gardner had 14 assists in the win over the Tigers.

For Spencer and Jenson, stepping up into senior leadership roles has been a natural progression.

“Those seniors left us a legacy. They taught us how to be leaders,” said Jenson. “That’s really important because they lead our team but also set the tone with their attitude, too.”

Through the first month of the season, Desert Hills is 12-5 and off to a perfect 4-0 start to Region 10 play.

The Thunder beat a pair of 5A teams in North Sanpete and Spanish Fork in the pre-season, while also earning a 3-0 sweep over Payson in August.

In the Region 10 opener, Desert Hills knocked off top contender Crimson Cliffs 3-1, and swept Snow Canyon just nine days later.

Even with the win over Crimson Cliffs, the Thunder found themselves ranked one spot below the Mustangs in the first UHSAA RPI rankings released earlier this week.

With such a high-energy group, the calming presence of Allred on the sidelines provides a stark contrast from his team. But in practice and in games, the balance becomes natural.

“If they can get that energy, it really makes a huge difference,” said Allred. “We really are just huge believers of having fun and playing with that much energy and excitement. For us, the more fun we have, the harder we play.”

That energy led to a resilient win over Hurricane.

As part of a stretch where the Thunder played seven games in just three days-including a tournament on Friday and Saturday — the Tigers got the best of Desert Hills on Saturday night in an out-of-region match as the final game.

An off day on Sunday meant only one day of practice ahead of Tuesday’s matchup.

After falling 3-2 on Saturday, the Thunder swept Hurricane 3-0.

“Really good resiliency,” Allred said. “Hurricane is a scrappy team and they’re really good. I felt like when we lost to them, I felt like they outplayed us. It wasn’t a case of where we needed to play better necessarily, we needed to outplay them. It was a case of us being challenged to step up a bit more and go, and I felt like our kids did that.”

“It just really pushed us to focus in more,” said Spencer of Saturday’s loss. “Sometimes when you’ve been winning a lot, it's hard to keep that focus. It was an eye-opener. It got us focused again and working hard.”

Spencer had a team-high 16 assists against Hurricane.

Allred’s club stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the first set on Tuesday night, only to see the Tigers respond to tie the set at 10-10.

The resiliency showed for the first time on Tuesday, with Allred’s group responding with a 9-2 set. An ace by Brinkerhoff closed the first set in favor of the Thunder.

Tied at 20 in the third set, a Jenson kill put the Thunder ahead for good to close out the match 25-20 to earn their fourth win in Region 10 play.

“Region 10 is just tough,” Allred said. “Hurricane’s record isn’t necessarily that great, but I think they could knock off anybody.”

Desert Hills went 10-1 in Region 10 a season ago, with the only slip-up being to Crimson Cliffs. Allred’s team responded by sweeping the Mustangs later in the regular season and knocking Crimson out in the playoffs to advance to the state title game, where the Thunder were beaten by Ridgeline 3-0.

With still eight games remaining in Region 10, Allred’s team isn’t looking towards the playoffs just yet.

“Just focusing on the next because if you look too far ahead, it can get a little overwhelming,” Jenson said. “But if you just focus on the next game, you should be fine.”

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – September 15th, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Karma Fest, Comedy Shows, Theater performances, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or if you need to cancel or edit a previously submitted event, you can do so here. We would like to ask those who have had an ongoing event or one that had had to be postponed, is no longer happening, or has had changes that you update those changes on the calendar.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape

SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 16, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Hurricane, UT
Sports
Gilbert, AZ
Sports
City
Desert Hills, AZ
City
Washington, UT
City
Payson, AZ
Local
Utah Sports
City
Hurricane, UT
City
Payson, UT
City
Gilbert, AZ
KSLTV

Southern Utah authorities searching for man last seen Sept. 1

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities in the Santa Clara-Ivins area are asking for the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old man who was last seen Sept. 1. According to the missing persons poster, Grant Isamu Okazaki, 37, was last seen in St. George, Utah. He is described as...
SANTA CLARA, UT
890kdxu.com

Back-To-Back Crashes In St. George Due To Not Yielding

(St. George, UT) -- Police in St. George are investigating two crashes that happened back-to-back yesterday on Black Ridge Drive and on River Road. The first crash involved a Kia and a Hyundai and was caused by the Hyundai turning left in front of the Kia. The second crash happened near Target when a Chevy Malibu continued on River Road when a minivan thought they would be turning into a parking lot, but it kept going and the van hit it in the side. The minivan driver was ticketed.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Team#The Second Team#The Third Team#Sa D E Turlington
890kdxu.com

Man In Critical Condition After Mountain Bike Crash

(Hurricane, UT) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a 60-year-old man is in critical condition after falling from the JEM trail east of Hurricane. The accident happened Monday morning and it took two hours to rescue the man. Police say it appears he missed a switchback and went to the bottom of the ravine about 100 feet down, hitting his head.
HURRICANE, UT
The Associated Press

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
East Valley Tribune

‘Living funerals’ pose new tradition in Mesa

Four years ago, Wynn Scott’s mother-in-law passed away and she learned too late that she had once been a model. In November 2021, Wynn surprised her husband Ryan with a loving and fun way to celebrate his 50th birthday in November 2021. Now, Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Volleyball
azbigmedia.com

Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’

The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
ARIZONA STATE
890kdxu.com

FBI Raids FLDS Leader’s Home In Northern Arizona

(Colorado City, AZ) -- The FBI has raided the home of FLDS leader Samuel Bateman in Colorado City, Arizona, just over the border from Utah. They raided his home yesterday morning along with other properties. One person has reportedly been arrested. The FBI only says they were fulfilling an arrest warrant for individual crimes. Bateman was arrested for child abuse weeks ago in Flagstaff, Arizona, after someone alerted 9-1-1 to the presence of children in cargo trailer.
COLORADO CITY, AZ
890kdxu.com

Woman Hit By Car on 2450 East in St. George

(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say they've arrested a man on suspicion of DUI after a woman was hit by the vehicle the suspect was driving late Thursday night off 2450 East. This happened when the suspect hit the victim and struck two other cars. The woman was rushed to St. George Regional Hospital. It's not clear how badly she was injured. Authorities were able to open 2450 East around 2:00am.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
thefoothillsfocus.com

Young hiker dies, 5 others rescued from heat exhaustion

One hiker, identified as 32-year old Evan Dishion, died and five others were rescued from the Spur Cross Trail after suffering heat exhaustion Monday, Sept. 5. According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, who joined the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Daisy Mountain and Phoenix Fire in the rescue, the hikers “had run out of water and had gotten lost on the trails.”
890kdxu.com

Deadly Shooting Of 83-Year-Old Man Ruled Justifiable

(St. George, UT) -- The deadly shooting of 83-year-old Raymond Gladman by a St. George police officer has been ruled justified by the Washington County Critical Incident Task Force and Washington County Attorney. Gladman was moving from Sedona, Arizona to Bellingham, Washington when he was seen on video driving in circles at the Port of Entry between Arizona and Utah on Interstate 15. He ended up in a standoff with police for about 90 minutes before a sniper killed him. The man was pointing a gun at officers when he was shot.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Alleged Drunk Driver Followed Car For Miles

(Cedar City, UT) -- Police say a suspected drunk driver who crashed into another car in front of a Cedar City police station last week had been following the vehicle for miles. Quentin Redshirt was arrested after he tried to run from the scene. He is being held without bail on several charges including suspicion of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The people in the car that was hit told police he had followed them for miles in town and had hit them at least once.
CEDAR CITY, UT
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

989
Followers
882
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy