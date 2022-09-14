ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Short-term renters leave a trail of beer cans in The Villages

We have not had a problem with short-term rentals in our Village but just the number of rentals in The Villages is changing our neighborhoods to be crowded places with people speeding in their golf carts, throwing their empty cans and bottles on the roadside, and we are living among a bunch of strangers instead of building relationships with our friends and neighbors.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Why would Lady Lake Commission re-zone a planned commercial site to Residential?

Lady Lake has a comprehensive plan designed to address future growth. That plan identifies where residential and commercial growth should occur in Lady Lake. From what I saw on the zoning for this property, Lady Lake has it zoned Commercial. If it was planned and zoned for commercial development, due to its location, that seems much more appropriate, since everything in the area is commercial including Recreation Plantation, an existing RV rental location.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager who lost county commission race wants to stay in CDD 5 supervisor’s seat

A Villager who lost his bid in August for the Sumter County Commission wants to stay in his Community Development District 5 supervisor’s seat. Reed Panos of the Village of Sunset Ridge at Sunset Pointe lost in the Aug. 23 GOP primary to Commissioner Roberta Ulrich, who was appointed earlier this year to the seat formerly held by Villager Gary Search. In the run up to Republican primary, Panos announced he would be stepping down from his CDD 5 seat to which he was elected in 2020, defeating incumbent Chuck Wildzunas of the Village of Winifred.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
The Villages, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
ocala-news.com

Marion County resident wants better, faster internet options

I’ve been living in Summerfield for the past three years. We moved from south Florida because of the traffic and craziness. We love Marion County and our town, but there is one issue that I have: internet options. Where I live, we only have one option for internet and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Short-term rentals take away from sense of community

I live in the Village of Fernandina and there is a house across the street from us that is listed on airb&b. Every few days different people stay at this place. Mostly young people with children and even two to three dogs. Many of these renters walk their dogs on our properties and by the time you catch them to say something they are gone and new renters come.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Vote against the independent fire district

On Nov. 8, Sumter County residents will be asked to approve a new Independent fire district for The Villages. The supervisors who will lead the new independent fire district will be appointed by the governor. This fact alone should be reason to vote against the new independent fire district. The residents have been witnessed to this history before. There will be no resident input choosing these supervisors. The residents will pay all costs which will be set by the governor’s appointed supervisors. The governor at the time of appointments will not even know these supervisors.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

There’s already too much traffic on Rolling Acres Road

This beautiful area is going to pot. There’s too much traffic now and especially on Rolling Acres Road. One of these days there will be no water in Florida to get from the ground. Also with all these new apartments going up, it’s also going to increase the crime, and that’s a known fact. Yes, most of the people will be honorable citizens but the percentages always lead to the higher crime.
LADY LAKE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate#Florida State
villages-news.com

Illicit rock will have to be removed from rental villa in The Villages

Decorative rock put down six years ago without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee will have to be removed from a rental villa in The Villages. The villa at 3401 Carrabelle Court in the Carrabelle Villas in the Village of Collier was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
villages-news.com

Plan submitted for nearly 300 apartments across from The Villages Woodshop

A proposal has been submitted for nearly 300 apartments to be built across from The Villages Woodshop on Rolling Acres Road. The Lady Lake Commission will be presented at 5:15 p.m. Monday with a conceptual overview of the planned apartment complex. The meeting will be held at Lady Lake Town Hall and will precede the 6 p.m. regular commission meeting.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

MIA homeowner in The Villages facing fines over unkempt property

A homeowner who has not responded to correspondence from The Villages District government is facing fines over her unkempt property. The situation was deemed to be such a serious threat to the public that the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors took emergency cleanup action last month at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager gets break in court after golf cart DUI arrest at Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager got a break in court this past week after a golf cart DUI arrest earlier this year at Lake Sumter Landing. Timothy John Sutcliffe, 42, who lives in the Village of Summerhill, pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving reduced from a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. He was sentenced to probation for one year, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 30 hours of community service. He was represented by attorney Gail Grossman.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County

A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Clermont proposes 30% property tax increase

CLERMONT, Fla. — The city of Clermont is proposing raising its property taxes by 30%. The city’s current millage rate is 4.2. At first, City Council proposed raising that rate to 5.75, which would have been a 48% increase. But last week, they decided to cap the rate at 5.5.

Comments / 0

Community Policy