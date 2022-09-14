Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFlorida State
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
villages-news.com
Why can’t The Villages make rules against short-term rentals?
The Villages has all kinds of rules and regulations. I don’t see why we couldn’t have a rule outlawing any rentals less than 30 days.
villages-news.com
Short-term renters leave a trail of beer cans in The Villages
We have not had a problem with short-term rentals in our Village but just the number of rentals in The Villages is changing our neighborhoods to be crowded places with people speeding in their golf carts, throwing their empty cans and bottles on the roadside, and we are living among a bunch of strangers instead of building relationships with our friends and neighbors.
villages-news.com
Why would Lady Lake Commission re-zone a planned commercial site to Residential?
Lady Lake has a comprehensive plan designed to address future growth. That plan identifies where residential and commercial growth should occur in Lady Lake. From what I saw on the zoning for this property, Lady Lake has it zoned Commercial. If it was planned and zoned for commercial development, due to its location, that seems much more appropriate, since everything in the area is commercial including Recreation Plantation, an existing RV rental location.
villages-news.com
Villager who lost county commission race wants to stay in CDD 5 supervisor’s seat
A Villager who lost his bid in August for the Sumter County Commission wants to stay in his Community Development District 5 supervisor’s seat. Reed Panos of the Village of Sunset Ridge at Sunset Pointe lost in the Aug. 23 GOP primary to Commissioner Roberta Ulrich, who was appointed earlier this year to the seat formerly held by Villager Gary Search. In the run up to Republican primary, Panos announced he would be stepping down from his CDD 5 seat to which he was elected in 2020, defeating incumbent Chuck Wildzunas of the Village of Winifred.
ocala-news.com
Marion County resident wants better, faster internet options
I’ve been living in Summerfield for the past three years. We moved from south Florida because of the traffic and craziness. We love Marion County and our town, but there is one issue that I have: internet options. Where I live, we only have one option for internet and...
villages-news.com
Short-term rentals take away from sense of community
I live in the Village of Fernandina and there is a house across the street from us that is listed on airb&b. Every few days different people stay at this place. Mostly young people with children and even two to three dogs. Many of these renters walk their dogs on our properties and by the time you catch them to say something they are gone and new renters come.
villages-news.com
Vote against the independent fire district
On Nov. 8, Sumter County residents will be asked to approve a new Independent fire district for The Villages. The supervisors who will lead the new independent fire district will be appointed by the governor. This fact alone should be reason to vote against the new independent fire district. The residents have been witnessed to this history before. There will be no resident input choosing these supervisors. The residents will pay all costs which will be set by the governor’s appointed supervisors. The governor at the time of appointments will not even know these supervisors.
villages-news.com
There’s already too much traffic on Rolling Acres Road
This beautiful area is going to pot. There’s too much traffic now and especially on Rolling Acres Road. One of these days there will be no water in Florida to get from the ground. Also with all these new apartments going up, it’s also going to increase the crime, and that’s a known fact. Yes, most of the people will be honorable citizens but the percentages always lead to the higher crime.
villages-news.com
Residents speak out on ‘crazy’ idea of more apartments on Rolling Acres Road
Residents are speaking out on the “crazy” idea of adding nearly 300 apartments on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake Commission will learn on Monday night about a plan for a 288-apartment complex to be built across from The Villages Woodshop on Rolling Acres Road.
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement Communities
Florida is one of the top places in America considered for retirement. Recently, however, Florida has attracted a large number of newcomers, changing some of the state's core appeals.
WESH
These Florida cities are now banning smoking, vaping at parks and beaches
WINDERMERE, Fla. — Smoking and vaping are no longer allowed at public parks in Windermere. Town leaders unanimously passed an ordinance approving the ban on Tuesday night. “I think it’s a win for our community,” said resident Andy Dame. Town manager Robert Smith said they made the...
villages-news.com
Illicit rock will have to be removed from rental villa in The Villages
Decorative rock put down six years ago without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee will have to be removed from a rental villa in The Villages. The villa at 3401 Carrabelle Court in the Carrabelle Villas in the Village of Collier was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
villages-news.com
Plan submitted for nearly 300 apartments across from The Villages Woodshop
A proposal has been submitted for nearly 300 apartments to be built across from The Villages Woodshop on Rolling Acres Road. The Lady Lake Commission will be presented at 5:15 p.m. Monday with a conceptual overview of the planned apartment complex. The meeting will be held at Lady Lake Town Hall and will precede the 6 p.m. regular commission meeting.
flaglerlive.com
Westward Ho, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin Tells Realtors, with View to Double City’s Footprint
Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin was home: “Good morning fellow-Realtors, it’s a pleasure to be back here again,” Alfin told an audience of 55 at this morning’s annual Meet the Mayors breakfast, arranged every year by the Flagler County Association of Realtors at their building in Bunnell.
villages-news.com
MIA homeowner in The Villages facing fines over unkempt property
A homeowner who has not responded to correspondence from The Villages District government is facing fines over her unkempt property. The situation was deemed to be such a serious threat to the public that the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors took emergency cleanup action last month at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven.
villages-news.com
Villager gets break in court after golf cart DUI arrest at Lake Sumter Landing
A Villager got a break in court this past week after a golf cart DUI arrest earlier this year at Lake Sumter Landing. Timothy John Sutcliffe, 42, who lives in the Village of Summerhill, pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving reduced from a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. He was sentenced to probation for one year, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 30 hours of community service. He was represented by attorney Gail Grossman.
palmcoastobserver.com
Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County
A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
Clermont proposes 30% property tax increase
CLERMONT, Fla. — The city of Clermont is proposing raising its property taxes by 30%. The city’s current millage rate is 4.2. At first, City Council proposed raising that rate to 5.75, which would have been a 48% increase. But last week, they decided to cap the rate at 5.5.
villages-news.com
CDD 8 stalled in anonymous complaint discussion due to little white cross standoff
Community Development District 8 supervisors appear ready to take on the thorny issues of deed compliance and anonymous complaints, but can’t touch it until the little white cross standoff is resolved in court. CDD 8 supervisors delicately discussed their predicament in a meeting this week at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
