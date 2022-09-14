Read full article on original website
SkySports
Rafael Leao set for new AC Milan deal amid Chelsea and Man City interest - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Rafael Leao is set to put an end to talk of a January move to Chelsea or Manchester City by signing a new long-term deal with AC Milan. THE SUN. Sean Dyche has admitted Burnley were right to sack...
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers close to Leicester exit with owners admirers of Thomas Frank - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Brendan Rodgers is on the brink of being fired by Leicester City after their latest heavy defeat at Tottenham on Saturday. Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea are set to open a battle to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar...
SkySports
Rangers 2-1 Dundee United: Antonio Colak's double helps hosts get back to winning ways
Rangers ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions after edging to a 2-1 victory over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership. After heavy defeats to Celtic, Ajax and Napoli in the Scottish Premiership and the Champions League respectively, the pressure was building on Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his side, but they got off to the perfect start against Dundee United thanks to Antonio Colak's low strike (8).
SkySports
Women's Super League 2022/23: the 12 Irish players looking to deliver a big season in England's top flight
With Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland women's national team potentially just one game from reaching the a first-ever World Cup, the Girls in Green have returned to their clubs ahead of next month's play-off. In total, there will be 12 Irish women in action in the Barclays FA Women's Super...
SkySports
Arsenal Women 4-0 Brighton Women: Beth Mead hits double as Gunners cruise to victory in WSL opener
Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead opened her domestic account for Arsenal with a fine double as the Gunners cruised to a 4-0 win against Brighton in the delayed Women's Super League season opener. But ever the perfectionist, Mead believed she and Arsenal could have scored more at Meadow Park,...
SkySports
Kim Little scores first goal of WSL season!
Arsenal's Kim Little scores the first goal of the new WSL season to put her side 1-0 up against Brighton. Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea at 5pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Football.
SkySports
Premier League betting: Armel Bella-Kotchap to take centre stage for Southampton at Aston Villa - Jones Knows
Jones Knows is backing Southampton's new star Armel Bella-Kotchap to play a leading role in a Saints win at Aston Villa on Friday Night Football. A -4.5 loss on the weekend with all four plays heading into the Sky Bet satchels. The main play of Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Harrison...
SkySports
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City. Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance: Attendance61,450.
SkySports
Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton: Jacob Ramsey goal wins it for Steven Gerrard's side as Philippe Coutinho shines
Steven Gerrard praised Aston Villa for "rolling their sleeves up" as Jacob Ramsey's goal was enough to give his side a 1-0 win over Southampton at Villa Park. The home-grown favourite's strike late on in the first half on Friday moved Villa level on points with Saints in midtable. It was not as dramatic as their draw against Manchester City last time out in the Premier League but it was a welcome and deserved win for Gerrard's team.
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers: Managerial experience key to transforming Leicester fortunes
If he is feeling the pressure, then Brendan Rodgers certainly isn't letting it show. The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League with only a point to show for their first six games, and next up it is Tottenham away, live on Sky Sports. Having managed two of the most...
SkySports
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou calls for respect for Queen Elizabeth II during applause
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has called for respect during a minute's applause for Queen Elizabeth II at St Mirren on Sunday. There will be a tribute to the late monarch ahead of kick-off in Paisley, live on Sky Sports Football, as the Scottish Premiership returns to action following last weekend's postponements.
UEFA・
SkySports
Europa League and Europa Conference League round-up: Shamrock Rovers, Lazio beaten
Shamrock Rovers were beaten 3-0 at Gent in their Europa Conference League tie on Thursday night. The League of Ireland side had been looking to build on a goalless draw at home to Swedish club Djurgardens in their opening Group F tie. The Belgians, though, proved too strong as goals...
SkySports
Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham: Nervy Hammers come from behind to win Europa Conference League clash
A nervy West Ham made it two wins out of two in the Europa Conference League as Gianluca Scamacca's stunner helped them come from behind to beat Silkeborg 3-2 in Denmark. After trailing Romanian side FCSB in their opening game last Thursday, West Ham had to dig deep again but Scamacca's thumping effort, along with Manuel Lanzini's penalty and Craig Dawson's header, ensured they avoided a potential upset on an artificial pitch at JYSK Park.
UEFA・
SkySports
Scottish Premiership: Who will come out on top this weekend?
There is plenty of intrigue heading into the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures before the international break. After last weekend's games were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the league returns to action with plenty of talking points. Rangers are without a goal in September and know...
SkySports
QPR 0-0 Stoke City: Goalless at Loftus Road
QPR and Stoke played out a 0-0 draw in a Sky Bet Championship match of few clear-cut chances at Loftus Road. Stoke had the better of the first half, with Dwight Gayle in the thick of the action. The Potters striker had an early goal disallowed for offside, shaved the top of the bar with a free-kick and dragged a shot wide of the target as the visitors caused Rangers some problems.
SkySports
Racing League: Saffie Osborne seals 'miracle' treble on final night at Newcastle to take home £20,000 bonus
Saffie Osborne described her 6500/1 treble on a dramatic final night in the Racing League as a “miracle” as the Wales & The West rider sealed the champion jockey title and a £20,000 bonus. Osborne steered three consecutive winners home at round six of the team competition...
SkySports
Watford 2-2 Sunderland: Jewison Bennette earns Black Cats a draw
Sunderland substitute Jewison Bennette earned his side a 2-2 draw at Watford with an 87th-minute equaliser at Vicarage Road. It was the second time in the contest that Tony Mowbray's side had come from behind. With the game ebbing away from the Wearsiders, Patrick Roberts clipped over a cross that...
SkySports
Jade Clarke and Chelsea Pitman join London Pulse for 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague season
England's most capped international Jade Clarke and the 2018 Commonwealth Games winner Chelsea Pitman have joined London Pulse for the 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague season. The highly ambitious franchise enjoyed their best season in 2022 by reaching the Superleague play-offs for the first time and have added outstanding experience to...
SkySports
Heung-min Son's sensational rapid hat-trick
Heung-min Son scored a 14-minute hat-trick for Tottenham after coming off the bench during their 6-2 win over Leicester. The South Korean forward hadn't scored a single goal all season prior to his treble.
SkySports
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Swansea vs Hull, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. It was another late blow for Swansea in midweek. The fifth time Rusell Martin has seen his side concede in the 90th minute or later this season. It is turning into a very concerning trend and they head into the weekend in the bottom three after that defeat to Sheffield United.
