UEFA

Rangers 2-1 Dundee United: Antonio Colak's double helps hosts get back to winning ways

Rangers ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions after edging to a 2-1 victory over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership. After heavy defeats to Celtic, Ajax and Napoli in the Scottish Premiership and the Champions League respectively, the pressure was building on Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his side, but they got off to the perfect start against Dundee United thanks to Antonio Colak's low strike (8).
Kim Little scores first goal of WSL season!

Arsenal's Kim Little scores the first goal of the new WSL season to put her side 1-0 up against Brighton. Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea at 5pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Football.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City. Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance: Attendance61,450.
Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton: Jacob Ramsey goal wins it for Steven Gerrard's side as Philippe Coutinho shines

Steven Gerrard praised Aston Villa for "rolling their sleeves up" as Jacob Ramsey's goal was enough to give his side a 1-0 win over Southampton at Villa Park. The home-grown favourite's strike late on in the first half on Friday moved Villa level on points with Saints in midtable. It was not as dramatic as their draw against Manchester City last time out in the Premier League but it was a welcome and deserved win for Gerrard's team.
Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham: Nervy Hammers come from behind to win Europa Conference League clash

A nervy West Ham made it two wins out of two in the Europa Conference League as Gianluca Scamacca's stunner helped them come from behind to beat Silkeborg 3-2 in Denmark. After trailing Romanian side FCSB in their opening game last Thursday, West Ham had to dig deep again but Scamacca's thumping effort, along with Manuel Lanzini's penalty and Craig Dawson's header, ensured they avoided a potential upset on an artificial pitch at JYSK Park.
Scottish Premiership: Who will come out on top this weekend?

There is plenty of intrigue heading into the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures before the international break. After last weekend's games were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the league returns to action with plenty of talking points. Rangers are without a goal in September and know...
QPR 0-0 Stoke City: Goalless at Loftus Road

QPR and Stoke played out a 0-0 draw in a Sky Bet Championship match of few clear-cut chances at Loftus Road. Stoke had the better of the first half, with Dwight Gayle in the thick of the action. The Potters striker had an early goal disallowed for offside, shaved the top of the bar with a free-kick and dragged a shot wide of the target as the visitors caused Rangers some problems.
Watford 2-2 Sunderland: Jewison Bennette earns Black Cats a draw

Sunderland substitute Jewison Bennette earned his side a 2-2 draw at Watford with an 87th-minute equaliser at Vicarage Road. It was the second time in the contest that Tony Mowbray's side had come from behind. With the game ebbing away from the Wearsiders, Patrick Roberts clipped over a cross that...
Heung-min Son's sensational rapid hat-trick

Heung-min Son scored a 14-minute hat-trick for Tottenham after coming off the bench during their 6-2 win over Leicester. The South Korean forward hadn't scored a single goal all season prior to his treble.
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Swansea vs Hull, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. It was another late blow for Swansea in midweek. The fifth time Rusell Martin has seen his side concede in the 90th minute or later this season. It is turning into a very concerning trend and they head into the weekend in the bottom three after that defeat to Sheffield United.
