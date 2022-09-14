Support program at Hartford Public Library aims to help young immigrant women get to college

Read full article on original website
Related
CT parents, students call for school anti-racism policies
During one day in May, Mekhi Watson, a biracial senior at Coginchaug Regional High School in Durham, heard two students use the n-word while he walked the halls. At his junior high school, it wouldn’t have been tolerated. The consequences would have been swift. But it’s different at Coginchaug, he said.
New Britain Herald
'It's really hard when you have no one to talk to': New Britain couple creates support group for parents with autistic children
NEW BRITAIN – The Welcome to My World Autism Support Group had to put things on hold due to the pandemic but are back helping and supporting families in need and hosting its monthly meetings. “We used to have new families coming in to the meetings all the time,...
Hope for Healing: Organizations working on solutions to stop lives lost to gun violence
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Nothing will bring back the lives lost to senseless gun violence or change childhoods stained by trauma and death. “My son wasn’t a troublemaker. He was a shining light to a lot of people,” said Sean Reeves. There of moments of hope in Waterbury. “I realized how much more people […]
Smith College names Sarah Willie-LeBreton as 12th president
Smith College announced its 12th president on Thursday — Sarah Willie-LeBreton who is currently the provost and dean of faculty at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania. Speaking from the Northampton, Massachusetts, campus, Willie-LeBreton cited the importance of the college’s mission: To educate its all-female student base to tackle the world’s toughest challenges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
darientimes.com
Iconic Hartford photographer Juan Fuentes focus of new mural
HARTFORD — For years, Juan Fuentes built his legacy with his photographs of Hartford and its Puerto Rican community. That legacy will permanently be on display through a new mural of Fuentes that was unveiled Thursday night as part of a project through the Hartford Public Library's "Changemakers" program. The program brings together Hartford residents of all ages to work on different projects in the community. This summer marked the third year of the program and included the mural, as well as photography, storytelling and urban farming projects.
NewsTimes
'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday
HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford residents push for fresh food in neighborhood
A potential nationwide rail strike could cause some major problems for the US economy. New Milford woman no longer involved in gun lawsuit.
Eyewitness News
Hartford residents urge city to bring more options for fresh food
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The push continues in Hartford to increase access to fresh produce and better grocery options. The Hartford City Council passed a resolution this week urging the city to work with developers to try to attract a full-service grocery store operator. Significant sections of Hartford are more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Young Child Reportedly Fell From Three-Story Window in West Hartford: Police
Police are asking any witnesses to come forward after a child was injured in a fall Saturday. Officials say the young child reportedly fell out a window and down three stories at a building on Farmington Avenue. The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment and the extent...
Bob Stefanowski calls for repeal of 8-30g, CT’s affordable housing law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski on Thursday repeated his calls to repeal one of the state’s tools to encourage affordable housing development, citing a need for more local control. “I’ll start by saying this is not a partisan strategy. This is not against affordable housing. And I feel very...
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
NewsTimes
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watertown schools on 3-hour delay after FBI reports social media threat against unnamed Connecticut school
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown schools will see more police in the area Friday after the FBI alerted authorities about a social media threat against an unspecified Connecticut school, according to authorities. It has since been deemed not credible, according to a message later Friday morning from the district’s board of education. “Since the most […]
West Hartford Police seek bank robber
An investigation determined the Webster Bank on West Main Street was robbed at 10:25 this morning and the suspect left the scene before police arrived. No injuries are reported.
Register Citizen
Former Wethersfield attorney gets 45 months for defrauding investor of $1.3 million, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A former Wethersfield attorney was sentenced to 45 months in prison Thursday for helping defraud a would-be investor of $1.3 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Mark Pagani, 61, of Bolton, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and...
Hartford drill team rips it up at FOX61 Fall Launch
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The Hartford's Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corps performed last night for the kickoff party for our new 6 p.m. newscast. The organization offers academic, arts, and social programs for local kids and teens. They stole the show at our fall launch party at the...
Eyewitness News
Man paralyzed in New Haven police van is back in hospital
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven man left paralyzed while in police custody earlier this summer is now back in the hospital. Randy Cox’s family and attorneys provided an update Thursday afternoon while also trying to put some pressure on the city. Cox is paralyzed from the...
NewsTimes
CT woman’s self-defense keychains go viral on TikTok
After feeling unsafe at her college campus, a Connecticut native created a fashionable keychain with multiple self-defense tools to help women feel safe. And she’s promoting them on TikTok. Bridgeport native Alyssa Collazo, 23, sells the keychains via her online store called Fabulyss Boutique. The idea came after Collazo...
New Britain hosts ‘Beehive Bridge Festival’
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Downtown New Britain was buzzing with activity Friday night for the city’s third annual Beehive Bridge Festival! It marks the anniversary of the main street overpass known for its enormous, gold and orange honeycomb pattern. The event had live music food trucks and local beer. If you were ever wondering […]
50-year-old charged with raping East Hartford teen after DNA from aborted fetus points to him as suspect
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police have charged a 50-year-old man after they said DNA from an aborted fetus identified him as the suspect in a 15-year-old’s rape, according to an announcement Friday afternoon. Investigators began looking into the case on Nov. 19 after the teen had the abortion, according to police. A […]
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0