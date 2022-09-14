Support program at Hartford Public Library aims to help young immigrant women get to college

HARTFORD — For years, Juan Fuentes built his legacy with his photographs of Hartford and its Puerto Rican community. That legacy will permanently be on display through a new mural of Fuentes that was unveiled Thursday night as part of a project through the Hartford Public Library's "Changemakers" program. The program brings together Hartford residents of all ages to work on different projects in the community. This summer marked the third year of the program and included the mural, as well as photography, storytelling and urban farming projects.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO