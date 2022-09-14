Fayette County Sheriff’s Department looking for alleged burglar
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who is allegedly connected to a burglary in the area.Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids
Below is a picture of the suspect provided by the Sheriff’s department:
The sheriff’s department believes this man could possibly be connected to a burglary in the Lookout area that occurred sometime between September 3, 2022 and September 13, 2022.
If you recognize this man, you are encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (304)574-4216.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.
Comments / 0