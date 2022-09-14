Fayette County Sheriff’s Department looking for alleged burglar

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who is allegedly connected to a burglary in the area.

Below is a picture of the suspect provided by the Sheriff’s department:

The sheriff’s department believes this man could possibly be connected to a burglary in the Lookout area that occurred sometime between September 3, 2022 and September 13, 2022.

If you recognize this man, you are encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (304)574-4216.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.