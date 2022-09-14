ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department looking for alleged burglar

By Harper Emch
 3 days ago

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who is allegedly connected to a burglary in the area.

Below is a picture of the suspect provided by the Sheriff’s department:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHHf1_0hvU8F0z00

The sheriff’s department believes this man could possibly be connected to a burglary in the Lookout area that occurred sometime between September 3, 2022 and September 13, 2022.

If you recognize this man, you are encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (304)574-4216.

