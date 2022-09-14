Read full article on original website
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Omicron Booster Side Effects, Respiratory Viruses in Kids
Which side effects can you expect with the new omicron-specific booster shots?. Many are wondering as they begin to get the newest dose of the COVID vaccine. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Which Respiratory Illnesses Are Behind the Recent Surge in Child...
Far-right contender for Italian PM softens on EU as election looms
At a gathering of Europe’s far right in February 2020, the leader of the Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, railed against the “Brussels techno bureaucrats” who she said wanted to impose “the Soviet plan to destroy national and religious identities” – a typically bombastic claim of Eurosceptic nationalists. Now on the brink of becoming Italy’s first far-right prime minister, Meloni is sounding a rather different tune.
Will COVID Symptoms Shift Heading Into Fall and Winter? What Experts Say to Expect
As COVID symptoms have shifted since the start of the pandemic, many are wondering what to expect next as the variant is expected to continue mutating heading into fall and winter. What are experts watching for?. With the pandemic heading into its third winter, Chicago health experts noted on Tuesday...
