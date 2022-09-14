Read full article on original website
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey Lance
Jimmy Garoppolo & Trey Lance don't have the friction that the fans & media have about who should startGetty Images. Let the controversy begin. Pro Football fans and media are notorious for their overreactions on players and teams. From the NFL Network to ESPN, many ex-players, coaches, and analysts gave their opinions this week on if San Francisco 49er QB Trey Lance should be the 49er starting quarterback over Jimmy Garoppolo. The answers were a mixed bag of takes.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Report: Former Kyle Shanahan colleagues believe Jimmy Garoppolo could start if team falls to 0-2
Going into just his second game as a full-time 49ers starter, Trey Lance is not in a situation that compares to the ones most high-level quarterback prospects have encountered upon entering the NFL. Jimmy Garoppolo‘s restructured deal to stay with the team has undoubtedly shortened Lance’s leash, creating what could be unusually high Week 2 stakes for a first-year starter.
George Kittle returns to practice, on track to make San Francisco 49ers’ season debut in Week 2
San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle returned to practice on Friday, giving ‘9ers fans hope they can bounce
Bobby Wagner: Seattle fans gave Russell Wilson the reception of an opposing QB
The Seahawks drafted linebacker Bobby Wagner was drafted a round ahead of quarterback Russell Wilson in 2012. The two spent 10 seasons together in Seattle before Wilson was traded and Wagner was — somewhat clumsily — released in March. Like the rest of the NFL world, Wagner watched...
49ers To Watch vs. Seattle
Starting running back Elijah Mitchell was placed on the injured reserve, so Wilson Jr. steps into the starting running back role. In inclement weather, he was not impressive rushing the ball in week one against the Bears, with only 22 yards on nine carries. Hopefully, the field at Levi’s stadium will be more playable than at Soldier Field. Wilson Jr. is a player on the 49ers to watch in week two.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) out again Sunday
San Francisco tight end George Kittle is expected to miss his second straight game Sunday against Seattle, per multiple reports.
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
49ers HC Gives Update On George Kittle’s Injury Status
After losing in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers are in need of a win on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Coming out of this contest with a win is even more important when one considers that they will play the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams the following two weeks.
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019
Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
How Ryans believes 49ers' defense can outplay Smith, Seahawks
After outdueling longtime 49ers nemesis Russell Wilson and his new team, the Denver Broncos, on Monday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith now has his eye on the 49ers. Ahead of San Francisco’s Week 2 matchup with Smith and Co. at Levi’s Stadium, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said the veteran journeyman’s Monday Night Football showing was a good reminder that the team can’t underestimate the Seahawks on Sunday -- even with Wilson gone.
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday
Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up injury in win
Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Hardman was seen having his left foot...
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: To be game-time call
Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Uzomah is coming off a full practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him be listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Tyler Conklin operated as the Jets' top tight end during the team's season-opening loss to Baltimore, while Uzomah was not targeted.
Texans' Justin Britt: Won't play against Broncos
Britt won't play Sunday against the Broncos for personal reasons, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Britt played every snap during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Colts, but he'll be held off the field for Week 2. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the team's Week 3 matchup against Chicago on Sept. 25, but Scott Quessenberry will serve as Houston's starting center against Denver.
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice
Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
Colts' Michael Pittman: Not partaking in practice
Pittman (quadriceps) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Pittman's lack of involvement in practices comes one day after he appeared on the Colts' initial Week 2 injury report as a limited participant on account of the quad issue. It's possible that his absence from the field Thursday is more maintenance-based rather than the result of a setback from Wednesday's session, but Friday's practice report will shed more light on Pittman's status heading into Sunday's game in Jacksonville. Pittman was the clear top target for quarterback Matt Ryan in the Colts' Week 1 tie with the Texans, with the wideout turning his 13 targets into nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Heads to active roster
The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Browns. Yeboah didn't make the initial 53-man roster but inked a practice-squad deal at the beginning of September. He'll get his first look on the active roster, but it's unclear what his role will be. C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is unlikely to play and Jeremy Ruckert was a healthy scratch for Week 1, but Tyler Conklin and Lawrence Cager are still expected to garner the majority of the tight-end snaps.
