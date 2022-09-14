Read full article on original website
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019
Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up injury in win
Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Hardman was seen having his left foot...
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: To be game-time call
Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Uzomah is coming off a full practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him be listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Tyler Conklin operated as the Jets' top tight end during the team's season-opening loss to Baltimore, while Uzomah was not targeted.
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday
Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
Texans' Justin Britt: Won't play against Broncos
Britt won't play Sunday against the Broncos for personal reasons, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Britt played every snap during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Colts, but he'll be held off the field for Week 2. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the team's Week 3 matchup against Chicago on Sept. 25, but Scott Quessenberry will serve as Houston's starting center against Denver.
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice
Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report
Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans. Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Heads to active roster
The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Browns. Yeboah didn't make the initial 53-man roster but inked a practice-squad deal at the beginning of September. He'll get his first look on the active roster, but it's unclear what his role will be. C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is unlikely to play and Jeremy Ruckert was a healthy scratch for Week 1, but Tyler Conklin and Lawrence Cager are still expected to garner the majority of the tight-end snaps.
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Puts in full practice
Berrios (heel) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios had been limited in the Jets' first Week 2 session Wednesday due to the heel issue, but his upgrade to full activity a day later puts him in the clear for Sunday's game in Cleveland. Though he faces more competition for reps at receiver in 2022 with the addition of rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson and with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore healthy again after injury-plagued 2021 campaigns, Berrios still saw a decent amount of involvement in the Jets' Week 1 loss to Baltimore. He played 47 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps and finished with five receptions for 37 yards on six targets.
Chargers' Justin Herbert suffered fracture to rib cartilage in loss to Chiefs, considered day-to-day
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did his best to pull off a Thursday night comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but ultimately fell 27-24. With about five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Herbert was injured after being hit by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, and he exited the game for one play.
Bills' Dane Jackson: Unable to practice
Jackson (knee) did not practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's injury appears to be a new one, as he was seen wearing a sleeve over his left leg on the sidelines. The third-year pro was a standout in camp and earned a starting job at corner, at least while Tre'Davious White (knee) is out of action. If Jackson is unable to go Sunday against the Titans, it could lead to rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford both getting the start.
Broncos' KJ Hamler: Sitting out Week 2 for maintenance
Hamler (knee/hip) won't play Sunday against the Texans, Troy Renck of ABC Denver7 reports. Coach Nathaniel Hackett elaborated that Hamler is sitting out for maintenance reasons. The Broncos are playing it safe with the 23-year-old wide receiver, who tore his ACL less than a year ago, but there's a good chance Hamler will be back on the field Week 3 against the 49ers.
NFL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 2, 2022 include Saquon Barkley
Cardinals vs. Raiders has the highest over-under for Sunday's slate at 51.5, which makes the likes of Kyler Murray, Derek Carr, James Conner and Davante Adams very attractive for your NFL DFS lineups. Which players around the league would give you the most bang for your buck and not put a strain on your Week 2 NFL DFS picks? Former Cardinals wideout Christian Kirk ($5,700 on DraftKings, $6,500 on FanDuel) could be an option after he posted a 6-117-0 stat line in his Jaguars debut. Only five players around the league were targeted more than the 12 looks Kirk got from Trevor Lawrence last week. Other values in the NFL DFS player pool are out there for Week 2 as well. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 2, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
