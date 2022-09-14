MetroLink train collides with truck, leaving man trapped, injured. Stations now reopened

A man was trapped inside his truck Wednesday after it was struck by a westbound MetroLink train in Washington Park.

Washington Park Police said the accident occurred about 1:55 p.m. in the 3700 block of St. Clair Avenue.

A 76-year-old man was traveling across the tracks when he says his brakes failed and the safety gate came down on his truck, police said. The extent of his injuries are not yet clear. He was taken to a St. Louis area hospital with what police believe were non life-threatening injuries.

According to MetroLink officials, there were 20 passengers onboard the train. None reported injuries initially, but as the investigation progressed, five passengers requested medical treatment.

Washington Park Fire Department received mutual aid from French Village, East St. Louis and State Park fire departments, according to St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies and EMS also were at the scene.

The crash, meanwhile,temporarily disrupted service at several MetroLink stations, but train operations have since resumed between the Emerson Park Station, Jackie Joyner-Kersee Station, Washington Park Station and the Fairview Heights Station, according to a 5:30 p.m. update.