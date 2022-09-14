ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown State is no ordinary non-conference foe for Kentucky coach Mark Stoops

By Chase Goodbread, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Look for this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday. Today, Tuscaloosa News sports columnist Chase Goodbread takes over:

There isn't a betting line on Kentucky's matchup with Youngstown State this week, which is typical for FBS vs. FCS games. But if there was, the Penguins plus the points would be the smart play, because UK coach Mark Stoops wouldn't have any interest in running up that score.

Youngstown is Stoops' hometown, and he's passionate about the place. I sat down with him a few years ago for a feature on one of his players, and the range of topics ventured into the economic collapse of Youngstown and other cities, once steel-reliant, that are now collectively known as the rust belt.

He's got a vivid childhood memory of Sept. 19, 1977, known locally in Youngstown as "Black Monday", when 5,000 steelworkers were laid off by Youngstown Sheet & Tube, which shuttered the Campbell Works steel mill. It triggered a cratering as thousands more jobs were lost in subsequent years and Youngstown's population dwindled.

"Growing up in Youngstown has much to do with the identity of myself and anybody that comes from there," Stoops said this week. "It’s a very unique place, great pride coming from that area, and a toughness, it’s the rust belt, blue-collar, steel-mill town, very fortunate to grow up there. It was a fantastic place."

Stoops has surrounded himself with a few other Youngstown natives on his coaching staff at Kentucky, including his brother and linebackers coach Mike, assistant head coach Vince Marrow, safeties coach Frank Buffano. Beyond that, members of Stoops family have coached in Youngstown, as well.

Make no mistake, it will be a family affair when the Penguins visit Lexington.

And a non-conference game unlike any other for the Wildcats head coach.

Reach Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread

gobigbluecountry.com

Dane Key Ties Kentucky Freshman Record vs. Youngstown State

Kentucky’s Dane Key was a consensus four-star prospect out of Frederick Douglass High School. Through three games, the freshman wide receiver has lived up to the hype. Key led the Wildcats in receiving in Saturday’s 31-0 win vs. Youngstown State, hauling in six receptions for 90 yards, including a three-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.
LEXINGTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations

Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game

Kentucky will be going for a traditional look this Saturday when the Wildcats host former FCS powerhouse Youngstown State. It’s a smooth, clean look for the Wildcats, who have been known to experiment with black jerseys and silver helmets from time to time. All of those things are nice in moderation, but who can argue with traditional blue & white look?
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury

If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
LEXINGTON, KY
Person
Mark Stoops
Cleveland.com

No. 1 St. Edward stunned by Massillon Washington in thriller, 31-28

MASSILLON, Ohio — As the fans headed for the exits, a loud roar erupted at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Massillon had a second chance. With 16 seconds left and trailing 28-25, the Tigers took over after a dramatic St. Edward fumble. On a night where it seemed like they had 10 extra chances, one more is all they would need as QB Jalen Slaughter connected with Braylyn Toles for a 24-yard game-winning touchdown as Massillon Washington downed top-ranked St. Edward, 31-28, on Friday night.
MASSILLON, OH
WFMJ.com

See how your local school district fared on the Ohio School Report Cards

The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards Thursday, Sept. 15, which is the first glimpse at education within the schools since the pandemic started. The report card looks at districts and individual school buildings in the districts, examining Achievement (student performance on state tests); Progress (growth...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
RICHFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
OHIO STATE
foxlexington.com

What’s behind Lexington’s spike in violent crime?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – City leaders said the rise in violent crime is something Lexington has never experienced before. They are pointing to a rising rate of violence that is being experienced across the country. “The police can’t be on every square foot of Fayette County at every...
foxlexington.com

Where can you fly nonstop from Blue Grass Airport?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Blue Grass Airport has added another nonstop flight to its resume, according to airport officials. Avelo Airlines will soon provide nonstop flights from Lexington to Fort Myers, making it the third nonstop available to the sunshine state. Blue Grass Airport announced the addition of nonstop flights to Orlando and Tampa back in July.
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Frankfort Man Pronounced Dead After Falling From Boat

A Frankfort man died last week after falling from a boat at Herrington Lake in Mercer County. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a conservation officer with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife responded to a call about a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. Gary B. LaFleur,...
FRANKFORT, KY
