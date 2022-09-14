Youngstown State is no ordinary non-conference foe for Kentucky coach Mark Stoops

Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Look for this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday. Today, Tuscaloosa News sports columnist Chase Goodbread takes over:

There isn't a betting line on Kentucky's matchup with Youngstown State this week, which is typical for FBS vs. FCS games. But if there was, the Penguins plus the points would be the smart play, because UK coach Mark Stoops wouldn't have any interest in running up that score.

Youngstown is Stoops' hometown, and he's passionate about the place. I sat down with him a few years ago for a feature on one of his players, and the range of topics ventured into the economic collapse of Youngstown and other cities, once steel-reliant, that are now collectively known as the rust belt.

He's got a vivid childhood memory of Sept. 19, 1977, known locally in Youngstown as "Black Monday", when 5,000 steelworkers were laid off by Youngstown Sheet & Tube, which shuttered the Campbell Works steel mill. It triggered a cratering as thousands more jobs were lost in subsequent years and Youngstown's population dwindled.

"Growing up in Youngstown has much to do with the identity of myself and anybody that comes from there," Stoops said this week. "It’s a very unique place, great pride coming from that area, and a toughness, it’s the rust belt, blue-collar, steel-mill town, very fortunate to grow up there. It was a fantastic place."

Stoops has surrounded himself with a few other Youngstown natives on his coaching staff at Kentucky, including his brother and linebackers coach Mike, assistant head coach Vince Marrow, safeties coach Frank Buffano. Beyond that, members of Stoops family have coached in Youngstown, as well.

Make no mistake, it will be a family affair when the Penguins visit Lexington.

And a non-conference game unlike any other for the Wildcats head coach.

