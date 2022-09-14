ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety Trevor Woods having fantastic start to his sophomore campaign

By Jack Carlough
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gml7X_0hvU7ix500

Entering this season, Colorado’s secondary was (and still is to an extent) a big unknown . Mark Perry, Christian Gonzalez and Mekhi Blackmon all departed and safety Isaiah Lewis soon became the only remaining DB with any significant experience.

Lewis so far has gotten the most help from a few sophomores, namely Nikko Reed, Tyrin Taylor, Kaylin Moore and Trevor Woods. But the clear standout has been Woods.

Against TCU, Woods recorded six tackles and a third down stop. He then blew past those numbers at Air Force, though, with eight total tackles (six unassisted), including two third-down stops and a huge forced fumble — all before being ejected in the second half due to a questionable targeting call.

Because of the targeting penalty, Woods is likely going to miss the first half against Minnesota , although Karl Dorrell did appeal.

I asked Dorrell after the Air Force game about how much it stung to lose Woods late in the game.

“It hurt a lot, as you saw,” Dorrell said. “He’s one of our oldest safeties as a sophomore. We played a couple other guys after him, but he had a really good game up to that point. It’s unfortunate for him with the targeting call.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NaNbp_0hvU7ix500

