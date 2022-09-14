Allegra Marketing Print Mail in Great Falls earns international customer service award

Allegra Marketing Print Mail in Great Falls has been honored by the Alliance Franchise Brands network with its prestigious e-Commerce award.

The award recognizes top franchise members who have embraced e-Commerce as part of their diversification strategy and to assist their clients in doing business with their center, according to the company.

Allegra Marketing's owner, Bruce Poitra, was born and raised in Great Falls, and after attending college in Denver he returned to raise his family. He worked at NEW for 10 years before working in tech for the aerospace industry for about five years, when he had the opportunity to purchase Allegra in 2018.

“We were very excited about it because it's something that we have worked very diligently on,” he said in reacting to the announcement.

Poitra gave a special acknowledgement to employee Lisa Mckinney, who he credits much of the behind the scenes work.

“She is kind of our behind-the-scenes person that makes all the magic happen from the e-commerce side of things," Poitra said. "So the order comes in and then she will process that on the labor side of things and make sure that it gets to our production crew to get the product out to the customer. It's really in an effort to save them time, effort, and money in the long run for our customers."

Along with continued excellent customer service, Poitra's other goal is to continue building relationships with other businesses.

"We see the successes of our customers and successes of ours. So we love being a part of that. So we've got some fantastic customers in this community that like to partner. And so when you get that kind of relationship where we can feed off of each other, and we can help each other out, we ended up having great success and a lot of the times. So what we're really kind of oriented to is the customer that really wants to just kind of partner up and for the good as their business and for ours," Poitra said.

Allegra is a full-service marketing and print communications provider with in-house capabilities including marketing consultation, copywriting and graphic design services, advanced printing technologies including full-color printing, digital color signs, posters and banners, complete finishing services, mailing services, variable data capabilities, promotional products and print management solutions. Allegra can also help businesses with search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns and web-to-print solutions.

Allegra is located at 1520 River Drive North. To learn more visit www.allegragreatfalls.com or call (406) 727-3291.