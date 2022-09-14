ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Hertzberg Secures Support from Another Local Mayor in Contest for District 3

By Samantha Bravo
 3 days ago

Continuing to illustrate his extensive support from local leaders in the race for the Third District on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, Bob Hertzberg today announced the endorsement of Malibu Mayor Paul Grisanti.

Mayor Grisanti released the following statement with his endorsement of Hertzberg’s campaign:

“I am proud to endorse Bob Hertzberg for Supervisor because our communities deserve a champion with an unrivaled record of delivering meaningful results for their constituents, and that candidate is Bob. Bob has consistently delivered for the people of Malibu, helping to remove dangerous overnight camping, create safer communities, as well as enacting forward-thinking policies to combat the climate crisis. It is clear Bob will bring accountability and integrity to county government, making it work better for the families of Board District 3 and throughout LA County.”

The post Bob Hertzberg Secures Support from Another Local Mayor in Contest for District 3 appeared first on The Malibu Times .

