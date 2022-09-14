Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Institutions investing in crypto haven’t ‘wavered one inch,’ LMAX CEO says
Even though the total crypto market capitalization has fallen from over $2 trillion at the beginning of the year to about $1 trillion today, institutional investors “haven’t wavered one inch,” Mercer said. “It hasn’t gone backward,” Mercer said. After the chaos surrounding crypto lending platforms like Celsius...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Tool Developer Infura Plans to Launch Decentralized Protocol
Blockchain development tool Infura plans to launch a decentralized infrastructure protocol early next year to address concerns that its product is too centralized to underpin the Ethereum ecosystems’ decentralized applications (dapps). The introduction of a decentralized infrastructure protocol is a significant development in Infura’s plan to progressively decentralize its...
TechCrunch
Chain Reaction x Equity talk the Ethereum Merge
If you are into web3, the biggest news of the week in tech was not the massive Figma-Adobe deal. No, the leading story of the last few days — arguably even the last few weeks — has been the Ethereum Merge. The Merge, an upgrade to the Ethereum...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Ether Trades Relatively Flat Ahead of Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin and ether traded flat for much of Wednesday amid the final countdown to the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge. Both BTC and ETH traded in a narrow price range. Bitcoin (BTC) prices fell 1% on moderate volume in comparison to its 20-day moving average. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization declined below the psychologically important $20,000 mark. BTC is down 58% year to date and approximately 70% below its all-time high of $68,721.93.
TechCrunch
Selling APIs with Orum and Amex Ventures on TechCrunch Live
Stephany Kirkpatrick launched Orum.io in 2019 and quickly gained investments from some of the top fintech venture capital firms. Why? Kirkpatrick’s company is reinventing how money is transferred between banks, making the transaction nearly instantaneous. Along with Matt Sueoka, Global Head and SVP of Amex Ventures Stephany Kirkpatrick will speak on what it takes to get financing in the fintech space.
TechCrunch
How about that $20B Figma-Adobe deal?
Shares of Adobe were off more than 15% following the news. The transaction is massive in dollar terms, making it worth our while to unpack. Below we’ve collected information on the size of Figma in revenue terms, considered its cash flow position and chatted through what the transaction could mean for other companies of similar size that are waiting out the current IPO drought.
TechCrunch
Ratio bags $411M in equity, credit for flexible subscription payment models
Co-founder and CEO Ashish Srimal founded Ratio in 2021 with CTO Mason Blake, and they have been heads down ever since working on the company’s concept, which is to help SaaS and technology companies tap into the $1.5 trillion subscription market for recurring revenue. Srimal was previously founder and...
Exclusive-Citigroup submits multiyear plan to address Fed concerns -sources
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup has submitted a comprehensive multiyear plan to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency outlining steps to fix weaknesses in its risk management and internal controls, two sources familiar with matter said.
TechCrunch
Indian fintech CRED to invest in lending partner LiquiLoans
The Bengaluru-headquartered startup’s investment in Mumbai-headquartered LiquiLoans increases the lender’s valuation to close to $200 million, the firms said in a statement. CRED partnered with LiquiLoans last year to launch CRED Mint, a service that allows CRED customers to lend to one another at an interest rate of...
TechCrunch
Private equity’s gatekeepers get serious about tokens
Welcome to Chain Reaction, where we unpack and explain the latest in crypto news, drama and trends, breaking things down block by block for the crypto curious. A Supergroup of financial institutions including Fidelity, Schwab and Citadel are teaming up to build a new digital asset exchange called the EDXM. Is this a signal of institutional fervor or just more groupthink?
TechCrunch
Adobe makes $20B bet on a collaborative future with Figma acquisition
Why go so far outside of its pricing comfort zone and pay twice as much as Figma’s most recent private valuation? The easy answer is that it’s about taking a potential rival off the market. Yes, Adobe XD is a similar product, but there could be more to this deal than simply playing defense.
Brazil's Natura denies plan to spin-off, sell companies
SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Natura & Co Holding SA (NTCO3.SA) said on Thursday its board is not considering a spinoff of its Aesop cosmetics brand or the sale of Body Shop, denying rumors of a global restructuring of its business.
TechCrunch
Intuitive Machines to go public in SPAC deal
Intuitive Machines, which was founded over nine years ago and is based in Houston, will merge with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. Once the merger is complete, the combined value of the company will be about $815 million. Executives from both companies told investors during a call that Intuitive Machines is...
TechCrunch
Why growth activation matters
In my opinion, a growth marketing funnel consists of three main pillars: acquisition, activation and retention. Activation is the second step in the funnel and involves pushing users to complete a desired behavior or action. But the reality is, approximately 95.87% of iOS users drop off after day 30, according...
TechCrunch
Allocations just got valued at $150M to help private equity funds lure smaller investors
It has also raised $5 million in funding from investors including Flex Capital, Genesis Accel, Digital Horizon, Whatif Ventures, Garage Syndicate, W5 Group, Edoardo Ermotti, Peter Ko and others, all of whom are Allocations customers, at a valuation of $150 million. The latest round brings its total funding raised to $12 million, according to the company.
TechCrunch
Now that the Ethereum Merge is behind us, what’s next?
The plan was years in the making and has undergone a seemingly endless series of tests and tinkering. It finally happened after being one of the most anticipated and talked-about events in the crypto world this year. But now the event has passed, with Ethereum appearing to clear the technical hurdles presented by the transition.
TechCrunch
Game on for UK’s deeper antitrust probe of Microsoft-Activision
Earlier this month, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was worried Microsoft could harm rivals in the gaming industry by restricting access to popular Activision titles. It also expressed concerns about the impact on development of the more nascent cloud-gaming market. “The CMA has referred the anticipated acquisition...
TechCrunch
General Atlantic buys out SoftBank’s 15% stake in edtech Kahoot, now valued at about $152M vs the $215M SoftBank ponied up 2 years ago
This looks like an all-secondary round: no new investment coming in alongside the buyout. (We’re confirming this with Kahoot and will update as we learn more.) “Kahoot plans to partner with General Atlantic to accelerate further growth initiatives, drive innovation, and expand its global footprint in homes, schools, and corporations,” the company said in a statement.
TechCrunch
Federato raises $15M to help insurance customers manage risk
Now, Federato is raising new capital to grow the business. Emergence Capital led a $15 million Series A round in the company, which recently closed with participation from investors, including Caffeinated Capital and Pear. A portion of the cash will go toward expanding headcount, Ross told TechCrunch via email, from Federato’s current 23 employees to 50 by the end of the year.
TechCrunch
Pitch Deck Teardown: Helu.io’s $9.8M Series A deck
We’re looking for more unique pitch decks to tear down, so if you want to submit your own, here’s how you can do that. When Helu submitted its deck, it did so with a note that revenue and unit economic information was removed. In a world where I...
