El Paso, TX

Cameras to show live traffic flows on Mexican side of border crossings 24-7

By Julian Resendiz
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities are giving border commuters a new tool to better plan their drive from Juarez to El Paso.

The State of Chihuahua’s Border Bridge Trust on Tuesday opened to the public live feeds from its closed-circuit cameras at three international bridges. The images will help drivers estimate how long it will take them to get across the border and which port of entry has the least traffic at the time.

“We will be transmitting live 24-7 at Paso del Norte, (Stanton) and Zaragoza. This is so users can visualize in real-time traffic leading to the (Mexican) toll booths,” said Rogelio Fernandez, director of the Bridge Trust. The agency does not have cameras at the Bridge of the Americas, which is under the direct control of the Mexican federal government.

Screen capture of State of Chihuahua live cameras at the Ysleta-Zaragoza international bridge. (Border Report)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection offers hourly estimated bridge wait times online based on traffic from the Mexican toll booths to the U.S. port of entry. The Mexican camera feed will include images of traffic on the access road, Chihuahua state officials said.

To access the video feed, you can visit the Fideicomiso de Puentes Fronterizos de Chihuahua web page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

