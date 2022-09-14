Interview: A Gamer’s Paradise — Everything Games Builds Community, Provides Retro Game Nostalgia Fix for All

Directed by Tommy Haines, the documentary Hockeyland is about exactly what the title implies: a place where all things seem to revolve around high school hockey, whether you be player, coach, family member, or avid fan. And that place is a handful of rival towns in northern Minnesota. The dream of many of the boys who play is to eventually move on to the NHL, but the reality is that in this entire movie, there’s only one kid (maybe two if you squint) who seems destined to live out this dream. But Hockeyland isn’t just about the players; it’s about the location and the two teams in very different places during the 2019-20 season (just before COVID-19 moved in).

