$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
papreplive.com
Football: ‘Resilient’ GV defense steps up to keep Central streak going
CONCORD — Ridley had ample opportunities to score inside the red zone in the first half. Garnet Valley’s defense had other ideas. Ultimately, the Jaguars rolled to a 35-7 victory for their 37th consecutive Central League win. But the game’s outcome could’ve been much different had the Green Raiders found a way to get points on the board early.
papreplive.com
Several standouts for Owen J. Roberts in win over Upper Merion
BUCKTOWN >> After seven consecutive quarters of shutout football, Owen J. Roberts surrendered an immediate touchdown to Upper Merion on Friday night. It was quickly apparent the Wildcats didn’t enjoy the experience. The defense stiffened the remainder of the evening, forcing four Upper Merion turnovers and holding the visitors...
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Sept. 17): Ethan Williams scores hat trick to lift Owen J. Roberts boys soccer over Wilkes-Barre
Ethan Williams scored three goals , two of them in the first half, and Isaac Stephenson and Elijah Purtle also scored after the break in a non-league win Saturday morning in Bucktown. Williams also had an assist. Andrew Keddie made six saves in goal for OJR and Joe Egidio had nine for the Wolfpack.
papreplive.com
Football: Familiar faces on hand as Marple Newtown handles Radnor
NEWTOWN SQUARE — When Marple Newtown hosted Radnor for Military Appreciation Night Friday, the Tigers players wore camouflage jerseys bearing the word “Pennsylvania” on the back where their names would have been. Two young men who once proudly wore the orange and black of Marple Newtown before...
papreplive.com
Guyer’s pick six seals improbable win over banged up WC Rustin
KENNETT SQUARE >> Only a sophomore, Kennett’s Ian Guyer certainly hadn’t seen a ton of varsity action, coming into Friday night’s game. But after a busy week on hudl, studying film, Guyer recognized West Chester Rustin’s formation on a first and 10 with two minutes, 19 seconds remaining. When the wide receiver tucked back in for a tunnel screen, Guyer jumped the route, picked off David McClain’s pass and sprinted 33 yards for the clinching score.
papreplive.com
Pennridge, Abington clash in Week Four
The Pennridge football team heads to Abington looking for its second win of the season as the Rams take on the Galloping Ghosts in the SOL National Conference opener for both teams on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Kev Hunter/MediaNews Group) Both Pennridge and Abington got things rolling last week, and...
Kennett Township Makes Moves for Maintaining Historic Farm Once Owned by William Penn
The Kennett Township Board of Supervisors has approved $478,210 to demolish and stabilize 27 structures at the historic Spar Hill Farm, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. Around 70 percent of the estimated amount will be spent to demolish 13 structures on the site, while the remaining 30...
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Reader's Digest has ranked the best traditional restaurants in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Suburbs
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the suburbs. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, is filling the vacated 2900 Street Road...
PhillyBite
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania
- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WINNER: PA Lottery Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold In Chester County
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold in Chester County. The $3,000,000 Payout scratch-off was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street in West Chester, state lottery officials announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $3,000,000 Payout is...
Cape Gazette
Take a Look at Delaware’s Fabulous Fall Festivals!
Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. Over the next three weeks we’ll spotlight several taking place close...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store
With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
Lawrence Park Center Renovation Part of Federal Realty Strategy
Federal Realty is conducting a multi-million dollar renovation of the Lawrence Park Shopping Center in Broomall that includes streetscape upgrades and adding small-shop space, part of a strategy to transform its portfolio in the inner suburbs, writes Kari Glinski for Federal Investment Trust, in an article appearing at Rebusiness Online.
Fiery crash causes major delays on I-95 South in Ridley Township, Pa.
The crash was impacting the southbound lanes near Pa. Route 420.
Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee
A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
N.J. woman last seen in Delaware still missing after over 2 months, police say
A New Jersey woman last seen over two months ago in Delaware was still missing this week, according to the Delaware State Police, who issued a Gold Alert for her Tuesday. A Gold Alert is issued in Delaware to aid in the identification and location of a missing person, according to the state police.
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter This Pennsylvania Location
One Pennsylvania Bed Bath & Beyond store will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company said earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
