Read full article on original website
Related
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
Bachelorette ‘splits’ from fiance before finale airs- find out which star’s fairytale ending fell apart after filming
A STAR of the Bachelorette has reportedly split from her fiance before the season finale airs. Find out whether 26-year-old Rachel Recchia or 31-year-old Gabby Windey’s fairytale ending fell apart soon after filming. WARNING: Spoilers Ahead. According to Reality Steve, Rachel ends up engaged to Tino Franco, 28, at...
SheKnows
General Hospital Stars Rocked by Casting Shock: ‘Wait… What?!’
Sometimes it’s the actors who are the last to know. As word began to spread that Chloe Lanier would be reprising her General Hospital role of Willow’s “late” twin sister, Nelle, the Emmy winner herself took to Instagram, dropping a photo and teasing, “See ya next week.”
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Lands New Gig
In April of 2019, professional sports better and Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer took his place behind the contestant’s podium on the Jeopardy! stage for the first time. After a thrilling game against his two fellow competitors, he won!. The next night, he won again. And again. And again....
Jeopardy Fans Brought Out The Pitchforks After Ken Jennings Allows Contestant To Correct Himself
Ken Jennings caused some uproar in the Jeopardy! fandom after some arguably inconsistent enforcement of the rules.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Predict the Winner
Following tonight's double eviction episode, only eight houseguests will remain in 'Big Brother 24,' and fans believe they know who has the best chances of winning.
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After America's Got Talent's Mayyas Dance Group Won Season 17, Host Terry Crews Shared How Close The Vote Actually Was
America's Got Talent has crowned the Season 17 champion, and host Terry Crews explained how close the top three was.
‘AGT’ Winner Mayyas Reveals How The $1 Million Prize Will Be Split Between The 40-Person Group
Mayyas to take over the world. The incredible Lebanese dance troupe was crowned the America’s Got Talent season 17 winner on September 14. From getting the Golden Buzzer to the finale, it’s been an amazing ride for Mayyas. The group has won the coveted $1 million prize and will receive a headline show in Las Vegas.
Netflix's new number 1 show has everyone asking a lot of questions
Limited series Echoes is currently in the streamer's top spot
‘The Bachelorette’: Are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Still Together?
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer end 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 finale together. Did they remain together after the finale? Here's what to know.
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
‘Sister Wives’ Viewers Get the Giggles After Leaked Season 17 Episode Title Confirms What They Already Knew
'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit in hysterics after leaked season 17 episode title confirms what they already knew.
Bachelorette fans demand host Jesse Palmer ‘hold Erich Schwer accountable’ on live TV after he admits to racist photo
THE Bachelorette fans are demanding host Jesse Palmer "hold Erich Schwer accountable" on live TV after he admitted to a racist photo. Bachelorette fans recently discovered an old photo of finalist Erich wearing an Afro wig, a brightly colored shirt, and dark makeup on his skin. The controversial photo appeared...
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'
Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
tvinsider.com
‘Bachelorette’ Breakup Given Away by ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Promo That Aired During Show
While viewers didn’t need the Bachelor in Paradise promo to tell them how things would go for Gabby Windey and Johnny in the latest Bachelorette episode, given what he said to her, it did provide a bit of humor. The September 5 episode featured the overnight dates, and Gabby...
survivornet.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Who Shocked Viewers By Taking Off Her Wig And Revealing Baldness From Cancer Treatments Has New Message For Fans
Jeopardy! Champ Christine Whelchel Ready To Return. Jeopardy! champion and breast cancer survivor, Christine Whelchel, 37, is gearing up for game show return during Tournament of Champions. She shocked fans during her initial ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak when she appeared on the show without her usual wig. Hair loss...
NFL・
GMA’s Robin Roberts shocks fans by revealing she’s taking a break from show amid major cast shakeup
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shocked fans after she announced she is taking a break from the show. The news comes after a number of permanent co-hosts have been out this season. Robin starts out every morning by posting a video on her Instagram. It is usually a...
E! News
212K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0