In July, Mark Hall, of Ripley, was charged with nine counts of simple assault after a video surfaced of him attempting to run over nine black Ripley teens. RIPLEY–The court case of Mark Hall entered its next phase this morning at the Tippah County Court House in Ripley. Hall did not attend the proceedings, presided over by Judge Sonny Meeks, but his lawyer did enter a “not guilty” plea for the nine simple assault charges he faces.

RIPLEY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO