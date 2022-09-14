Read full article on original website
Cruising for a Cause
JACKSON, Tenn.–Vehicles in the community cruised in to help bring in donations for one local nonprofit. The Salvation Army hosted a Cruise In and Car Show on Saturday morning. It’s part of the efforts to bring in donations for their new campaign, “Raise The Roof.”. The money...
UC Shootings Connected; Search On For Suspects
Union City, Tenn.–On September 10, the Union City Police Department investigated two shootings that were linked by vehicles involved. UC Police are trying to identify the occupants of a black Mercedes SUV. “We know the vehicle was occupied by at least 3 black males,” they said. “The picture listed...
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/14/22 – 09/16/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/16/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Paris Woman Charged With Second Degree Murder
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris woman is being held on $350,000 bond on a charge of Second-Degree Murder following the death of a man who was severely beaten and died a few days later. Jennifer E. Edwards is being held at the Henry County Jail. Paris Police Lt. Investigator Jamie James...
Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announces proclamation for MIA & POW Day
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A proclamation that honors soldiers was announced in Jackson Friday morning. Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announces the proclamation for “MIA and POW Day” that continues the national recognition in Madison County. Mayor Massey shares his passion for the veterans and their service...
Police Investigating Brick Throwing at Union City Residence
Union City police are investigating the throwing of bricks at a home on Exchange Street. Reports said officers were called Monday, after a neighbor observed two young black males breaking the windows from a house at 1219 Exchange Street. The neighbor told officers the young boys ran past her house...
Hub City hosts its second Community Clean Up Day
JACKSON, Tenn.–The city of Jackson, along with Keep Jackson Beautiful, started the city wide cleanup days within Jackson. Leilani Mills, Director of Health and Sanitation shares the success of the first clean up day. “Our first event we had over 200 items, so we had lots of tires, lots of mattresses. Lots of pieces of furniture.”
2 students in custody after lockdown at Ripley High School
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Lauderdale County School District announced on Wednesday that following a lockdown, two students of Ripley High School were taken into custody for bringing guns on campus. According to the school district, an anonymous tip was received that a student was in possession of a firearm...
Local pastors hold prayer vigil honoring Eliza Fletcher in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians gathered in downtown Jackson to pay tribute to Eliza Fletcher and pray for her family. The prayer group prayed for the kindergarten teacher and mother of two’s loved ones. The group also prayed for the City of Memphis, Jackson, and those who also enjoy...
Mississippi babysitter charged in 2-year-old’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Iuka, Mississippi woman was charged with capital murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy she was babysitting, and child abuse in relation to another child. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on County Road 380 in Iuka at around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday night. Deputies […]
Student arrested with gun at Ripley High School, police say
RIPLEY, Tenn. — A student was arrested with a gun at Ripley High School in Lauderdale County, Tennessee on Wednesday, Ripley Police said. The high school was placed on lockdown after police received an anonymous tip that a student on campus was in possession of a gun, according to Ripley Police.
Substance abuse prevention focus of two-day summit in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local coalition is educating organizations on the war on drugs. The Jackson-Madison Prevention Coalition hosted their 2nd Annual Prevention Summit in Jackson. “We focus on substance use prevention just across the whole spectrum,” said JMPC Coordinator Kirsten Wilson. “We do tobacco, alcohol, prescription drugs, stimulants...
Agenda review held ahead of commission meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — An agenda review meeting was held to see what will be discussed at this month’s commission meeting. Many newly elected commissioners were in attendance for the review, as Monday September 19th is the first Madison County commission meeting held with new commissioners. There were questions...
Local Middle School Comes Together To Bring In Donations
JACKSON, Tenn–One local school is getting creative to bring in donations that will benefit both students and teachers. North parkway middle school hosted a fun 5-k run Saturday. Candice Frison is the chair of the 5-k and shares the impact the event will have on the school. “This is...
Not a Typical Tuesday
Like most Americans old enough to have a gray hair or two, I can clearly remember where I was and what I was doing on September 1, 2001. It was a Tuesday, which (for me at that time) meant it was deadline day at the Carroll County News-Leader in Huntingdon.
A Hero’s Rescue in Pocahontas
Officers of the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), rescued 33 animals from desperate conditions at a property in Pocahontas, after Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a tip that multiple dogs exhibiting signs of mange and poor health were being kept in a trailer. All of the animals were surrendered to ARC.
Hall enters “not guilty” plea at arraignment hearing
In July, Mark Hall, of Ripley, was charged with nine counts of simple assault after a video surfaced of him attempting to run over nine black Ripley teens. RIPLEY–The court case of Mark Hall entered its next phase this morning at the Tippah County Court House in Ripley. Hall did not attend the proceedings, presided over by Judge Sonny Meeks, but his lawyer did enter a “not guilty” plea for the nine simple assault charges he faces.
Pinson Mounds prepares for 40th Annual ArcheoFest this weekend
PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Park‘s 40th Annual ArcheoFest will take place at the park this weekend. The event will be held September 17 & 18, with a special day for schools and homeschool groups planned for Friday, September 16. The festival honors the ancient people who...
Intent to bring charter school to Jackson-Madison Co. met with opposition at public hearing
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new option for education may be heading to Madison County, but is being met with opposition. The State Charter Commission held a public hearing with the Jackson-Madison County Board of Education and representatives with the American Classical Academy Madison Charter School on why the charter should come to the county.
WIN: Freezer Full of Meat
You could win $500 worth of meat from The Meat Shoppe in Union City plus a freezer from Lowe’s of Union City! It’s FREEZER FULL OF MEAT! It’s simple to enter. Just stop by each of the following sponsor locations during regular business hours through October 16. You can register once at each location.
