Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
Lakeland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Dade City barn 'total loss' after fire

DADE CITY, FLA - Pasco Firefighters responded to a barn fire overnight that closed portions of State Road 52 for a few hours. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the fire broke out around 9 p.m. Friday night on San Angela Drive in Dade City. Westbound lanes of State Road 52 were closed while firefighters put out the blaze. There were no injuries reported. The barn is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DADE CITY, FL
fox13news.com

Driver shoots, kills UT student trying to get into car, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a current student at the University of Tampa was shot and killed as he tried to enter a man’s car early Saturday morning. According to investigators, before the shooting, the student had been hanging out...
TAMPA, FL
Person
Steve Holm
Mysuncoast.com

Drivers injured in four-vehicle crash on Cortez Road

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Cortez Road Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A Cadillac driven by a 27-year-old Bradenton man was northbound on U.S. 41 approaching Cortez Road at about 6 a.m. An...
BRADENTON, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

