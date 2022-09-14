Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Traffic blocked after train vs semi-truck crash in Lakeland
A semi-truck collided with a train in Lakeland early Sunday morning, according to Polk Fire Rescue.
1 person dead after shooting in New Port Richy, deputies warn to avoid the area
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Roads in all directions of SR 52 between Shadow Ridge Blvd and Moon Lake Road in New Port Richy are closed as deputies investigate a homicide, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. So far, deputies have learned through a preliminary investigation that an adult...
Despite attempt to block testimony, friend of Andrew Joseph III says HCSO advised them to cross I-4
The witness gave an emotional testimony about the events leading up to Joseph's death.
Polk County tow truck owner accused of holding towed car for ransom
Police in Polk County are noticing an alarming new trend: tow trucks stealing cars. When a car breaks down and is left on the side of the road, quick repossession trucks drive in, load up the car and leave almost as quick as they came.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Dade City barn 'total loss' after fire
DADE CITY, FLA - Pasco Firefighters responded to a barn fire overnight that closed portions of State Road 52 for a few hours. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the fire broke out around 9 p.m. Friday night on San Angela Drive in Dade City. Westbound lanes of State Road 52 were closed while firefighters put out the blaze. There were no injuries reported. The barn is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
fox13news.com
Driver shoots, kills UT student trying to get into car, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a current student at the University of Tampa was shot and killed as he tried to enter a man’s car early Saturday morning. According to investigators, before the shooting, the student had been hanging out...
Tow truck driver arrested for stealing disabled car, Lake Wales police say
A tow truck driver was arrested in Lake Wales for allegedly stealing a disabled vehicle on Tuesday.
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
USF police investigating person's death at Beard parking garage
TAMPA, Fla. — A death investigation is ongoing at the University of South Florida involving a person who fell from a parking garage. In a message sent to students Friday, police were told around 10 a.m. that the person fell from an upper level of the Richard A. Beard parking garage.
State says appeal for Bayshore street racing suspect should be denied despite Warren voicemail
In a response filed this week, the State says they do not support an appeal for a lesser sentence for the Bayshore street racing suspect, despite comments from then State Attorney Andrew Warren.
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Bartow home invasion
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" wanted man who is accused of an armed home invasion in Bartow.
Woman attacked inside downtown St. Pete apartment after man sneaks in
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a 43-year-old man after he attacked a woman inside her own apartment after sneaking into it while she was away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Tampa student shot after trying to get into other man’s vehicle, police say
One person is dead after a shooting in West Tampa on Saturday, according to Tampa Police.
fox35orlando.com
Lake Wales police arrest tow truck driver for illegally towing vehicle, believe there may be more victims
LAKE WALES, Fla. - Police in Lake Wales arrested a tow truck driver for stealing a disabled vehicle after they say he illegally towed the car, then tried to get the owner to pay hundreds of dollars to get it back. Now investigators believe there may be more victims out there.
Florida woman stabs roommates multiple times, goes shopping after, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies
Mysuncoast.com
Drivers injured in four-vehicle crash on Cortez Road
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Cortez Road Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A Cadillac driven by a 27-year-old Bradenton man was northbound on U.S. 41 approaching Cortez Road at about 6 a.m. An...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
Firefighters recover body of student who went missing after lightning strike near Lake Fairview
ORLANDO, Fla. — The search for a middle school student who disappeared after lightning struck during rowing practice on a local lake Thursday has ended with the recovery of his body. According to the Orlando Fire Department, a Marine Unit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office found the missing...
Dental records help identify skeletal remains of man found in Pasco County woods
HUDSON, Fla. — Skeletal remains found Tuesday in Hudson have been identified to be a 32-year-old man who was last seen in May, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. In an update Thursday, the agency says the remains of Robert Wilding were identified through dental records. He was...
27-Year-Old Worker Killed At Port Tampa Bay In Construction Accident
TAMPA, Fla. – A construction worker is dead after a workplace accident sent him to the hospital, according to deputies. On Friday, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of an accident at terminal 6 at approximately 6:42 a.m. Crews are working on
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News Lakeland Flhttp://www.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 1