DADE CITY, FLA - Pasco Firefighters responded to a barn fire overnight that closed portions of State Road 52 for a few hours. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the fire broke out around 9 p.m. Friday night on San Angela Drive in Dade City. Westbound lanes of State Road 52 were closed while firefighters put out the blaze. There were no injuries reported. The barn is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DADE CITY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO