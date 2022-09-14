Read full article on original website
Late Summer Heat in the Week Ahead
Some late summer heat is in store for Alabama in the week ahead as we get ready to turn the page to autumn. The Autumn Equinox will occur this Thursday at 8:03 p.m. CDT. This marks the official start to fall. DEWPOINTS RISING: Moisture levels have been rising over the...
Hotter Afternoons Ahead For Alabama
HEAT LEVELS RISING: Dry weather will continue across Alabama through the weekend and into all of next week as an upper high builds over the region. Expect mostly sunny days, fair nights, and rising heat levels. Highs over the weekend will be in the 86-89 degree range for most communities, then we hit the low to mid 90s next week, about 10 degrees above average for late September in Alabama. Mornings next week won’t be as cool… lows will be close to 70 degrees.
Warm Afternoons, Pleasant Nights, No Rain
DRY WEATHER CONTINUES: Most of Alabama will stay dry through the weekend with sunny warm days and clear pleasant nights. A few isolated showers could show up near the Gulf Coast over the weekend, but the rest of the state will be rain-free. Highs will remain in the 86-89 degree range.
Very Nice at Midday Across the Area
Skies across Central Alabama has a good mix of sunshine with some puffy fair-weather clouds mixed in. As of the 11 am roundup, temperatures were in the upper 70s to the mid 80s. The warm spot was Troy at 85. Birmingham was at 79. Skies will continue to be partly...
