HEAT LEVELS RISING: Dry weather will continue across Alabama through the weekend and into all of next week as an upper high builds over the region. Expect mostly sunny days, fair nights, and rising heat levels. Highs over the weekend will be in the 86-89 degree range for most communities, then we hit the low to mid 90s next week, about 10 degrees above average for late September in Alabama. Mornings next week won’t be as cool… lows will be close to 70 degrees.

