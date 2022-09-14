ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
papreplive.com

Downingtown East girls lead pack at Briarwood Invitational

Philadelphia >> After finishing more than 30 seconds ahead of the second-place runner at the Briarwood Invitational Girls Championship race Saturday, Downingtown East junior Madison Brown reflected on the Belmont Plateau 5K course she had just completed. “This is one of the toughest cross country courses I’ve ever run,” said...
EXTON, PA
papreplive.com

Downingtown West rolls over Avon Grove 55-0

DOWNINGTOWN >> Friday night at Kottmeyer Stadium the Downingtown West football team opened up Ches-Mont National Division play with a very impressive 55-0 shutout over Avon Grove. The host Whippets piled up 461 yards of total offense and the West defense held the Red Devils to just 113 yards of...
WEST GROVE, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Football Roundup: Garnet Valley stingy in red zone, beats Ridley

Ridley had ample opportunities to score inside the red zone twice in the first half Friday night at Moe DeFrank Field. Garnet Valley’s defense had other ideas. Ultimately, the Jaguars cruised to a 35-7 decision for their 37th consecutive Central League win. But the game’s outcome would have looked much different had the Green Raiders found a way to get points on the board in the opening half.
GARNET VALLEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Kennett Township, PA
City
Haverford, PA
Chester County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Conestoga, PA
Chester County, PA
Sports
City
Coatesville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
County
Chester County, PA
City
Unionville, PA
City
West Chester, PA
Chester County, PA
Football
papreplive.com

Zeltt delivers overtime victory for North Penn over Neshaminy

TOWAMENCIN — North Penn quarterback Ryan Zeltt stood tall all evening long, finding seven different receivers for 332 yards, every one of them crucial in a 35-28 overtime victory over rival Neshaminy Friday night. “I give props to Neshaminy – they played a great game,” said Zeltt, who threw...
LANGHORNE, PA
papreplive.com

​ Several standouts for Owen J. Roberts in win over Upper Merion

​BUCKTOWN >> After seven consecutive quarters of shutout football, Owen J. Roberts surrendered an immediate touchdown to Upper Merion on Friday night. It was quickly apparent the Wildcats didn’t enjoy the experience. The defense stiffened the remainder of the evening, forcing four Upper Merion turnovers and holding the visitors...
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Germantown Academy runs to daylight in win over Olney Charter

FORT WASHINGTON — On just the third offensive play for Germantown Academy, Tripp Capers took the handoff from quarterback Tristian Machado and whipped around the left side, dashing 37 yards for a score. In the third quarter – on a very similar play – Capers again swept left for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Previews#Patriots#Red Raiders#American Football#The Blue Demons#Knights#Whippets#Neshaminy
papreplive.com

Neumann-Goretti ground game takes charge in win over Lansdale Catholic

AMBLER — Shawn Battle’s weaving, 22-yard run to the end zone on the third play from scrimmage Saturday night typified Neumann-Goretti’s initiative. “We had a great week of practice – that’s what it really was. We just came off a loss (to Penn Charter) so this feels good. It feels like we’re all coming together,” the Saints’ dynamic running back said.
LANSDALE, PA
papreplive.com

Malvern Prep’s defense rises to the occasion to defeat Imhotep

Malvern >> Challenged with the early loss of quarterback Skylar Smith to injury against one of the top teams in Pennsylvania, Malvern Prep (3-0) used a tough team defense and some resourceful offense for an emotional win against visiting Imhotep Charter, 17-13, Friday evening. “This team has got unbelievable resiliency,”...
MALVERN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
papreplive.com

Souderton dominant in win over Council Rock North

FRANCONIA >> Souderton had a dominating performance in week four, beating Council Rock North 35-14 in a game that was never in doubt once the whistle for halftime blew. The Souderton offense’s first drive would be a harbinger of what was to come. Souderton marched down the field never even facing a third down on their way to a one-yard touchdown by senior quarterback Jared Zimmerman. The Indian offensive line dominated the game whether providing time for their quarterback to throw or opening running lanes for their backs.
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Downingtown East rolls past Shanahan in division opener

DOWNINGTOWN >> Things were expected to be difficult for the Bishop Shanahan football team this season after suffering heavy graduation losses. Bo Horvath and Downingtown East piled on to that misery in their Ches-Mont League National Division opener Friday. The star running back posted four touchdowns — including the first...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Haverford School avenges loss to La Salle

UPPER DUBLIN >> What a difference a year makes. In Week 4 last season, the Haverford School lost to La Salle College High School by more than six touchdowns. Friday night at Upper Dublin High School, the Fords controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and picked up a 21-7 win.
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Familiar faces on hand as Marple Newtown handles Radnor

NEWTOWN SQUARE — When Marple Newtown hosted Radnor for Military Appreciation Night Friday, the Tigers players wore camouflage jerseys bearing the word “Pennsylvania” on the back where their names would have been. Two young men who once proudly wore the orange and black of Marple Newtown before...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Takeaways, defensive scores power Pennridge against Abington

ABINGTON >> It’s always a good night when the defense scores more points than it allows. It’s even better when the night ends with back-to-back shutouts, a bushel of turnovers to go with a few scores and a win to open league play. Right now, with an eight-plus scoreless quarter streak to its name, the Pennridge defense is having some good nights as the Rams seem to be finding their stride.
PERKASIE, PA
papreplive.com

Boyertown bursts by Pottsgrove with second shutout of year, 33-0

You’d have a hard time finding someone who had more fun over a two-hour window than Cole Marinello did Friday evening. Positive energy, joy, celebration, they were all exuding from the Boyertown senior center/defensive end and you couldn’t miss it. Marinello couldn’t miss – he had a fumble...
BOYERTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Football: ‘Resilient’ GV defense steps up to keep Central streak going

CONCORD — Ridley had ample opportunities to score inside the red zone in the first half. Garnet Valley’s defense had other ideas. Ultimately, the Jaguars rolled to a 35-7 victory for their 37th consecutive Central League win. But the game’s outcome could’ve been much different had the Green Raiders found a way to get points on the board early.
GARNET VALLEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy