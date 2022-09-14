FRANCONIA >> Souderton had a dominating performance in week four, beating Council Rock North 35-14 in a game that was never in doubt once the whistle for halftime blew. The Souderton offense’s first drive would be a harbinger of what was to come. Souderton marched down the field never even facing a third down on their way to a one-yard touchdown by senior quarterback Jared Zimmerman. The Indian offensive line dominated the game whether providing time for their quarterback to throw or opening running lanes for their backs.

