Read full article on original website
Related
papreplive.com
Downingtown East girls lead pack at Briarwood Invitational
Philadelphia >> After finishing more than 30 seconds ahead of the second-place runner at the Briarwood Invitational Girls Championship race Saturday, Downingtown East junior Madison Brown reflected on the Belmont Plateau 5K course she had just completed. “This is one of the toughest cross country courses I’ve ever run,” said...
papreplive.com
Downingtown West rolls over Avon Grove 55-0
DOWNINGTOWN >> Friday night at Kottmeyer Stadium the Downingtown West football team opened up Ches-Mont National Division play with a very impressive 55-0 shutout over Avon Grove. The host Whippets piled up 461 yards of total offense and the West defense held the Red Devils to just 113 yards of...
papreplive.com
Football: Sharpened for league play, Academy Park survives test from Chichester
UPPER CHICHESTER — Academy Park took an “iron sharpens iron” approach to its first three games of the season, scheduling challenges against Unionville, Coatesville, and Haverford School. While the Knights only managed to defeat Unionville, those quality opponents prepared Academy Park for league play. After that early...
papreplive.com
Delco Football Roundup: Garnet Valley stingy in red zone, beats Ridley
Ridley had ample opportunities to score inside the red zone twice in the first half Friday night at Moe DeFrank Field. Garnet Valley’s defense had other ideas. Ultimately, the Jaguars cruised to a 35-7 decision for their 37th consecutive Central League win. But the game’s outcome would have looked much different had the Green Raiders found a way to get points on the board in the opening half.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Sept. 17): Ethan Williams scores hat trick to lift Owen J. Roberts boys soccer over Wilkes-Barre
Ethan Williams scored three goals , two of them in the first half, and Isaac Stephenson and Elijah Purtle also scored after the break in a non-league win Saturday morning in Bucktown. Williams also had an assist. Andrew Keddie made six saves in goal for OJR and Joe Egidio had nine for the Wolfpack.
papreplive.com
Zeltt delivers overtime victory for North Penn over Neshaminy
TOWAMENCIN — North Penn quarterback Ryan Zeltt stood tall all evening long, finding seven different receivers for 332 yards, every one of them crucial in a 35-28 overtime victory over rival Neshaminy Friday night. “I give props to Neshaminy – they played a great game,” said Zeltt, who threw...
papreplive.com
Several standouts for Owen J. Roberts in win over Upper Merion
BUCKTOWN >> After seven consecutive quarters of shutout football, Owen J. Roberts surrendered an immediate touchdown to Upper Merion on Friday night. It was quickly apparent the Wildcats didn’t enjoy the experience. The defense stiffened the remainder of the evening, forcing four Upper Merion turnovers and holding the visitors...
papreplive.com
Germantown Academy runs to daylight in win over Olney Charter
FORT WASHINGTON — On just the third offensive play for Germantown Academy, Tripp Capers took the handoff from quarterback Tristian Machado and whipped around the left side, dashing 37 yards for a score. In the third quarter – on a very similar play – Capers again swept left for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
papreplive.com
DLN Local Roundup: Downingtown West outlasts Bishop Shanahan in four sets
The Downingtown West girls volleyball team moved to 3-0 in the Ches-Mont League National Division and 4-2 overall as they upended Bishop Shanahan in four sets Thursday. The scores were 20-25, 26-24, 26-24, 25-23. The Whippets were led by Camryn Tuffner’s 13 kills, 17 digs and three blocks. Darby Weller...
papreplive.com
Neumann-Goretti ground game takes charge in win over Lansdale Catholic
AMBLER — Shawn Battle’s weaving, 22-yard run to the end zone on the third play from scrimmage Saturday night typified Neumann-Goretti’s initiative. “We had a great week of practice – that’s what it really was. We just came off a loss (to Penn Charter) so this feels good. It feels like we’re all coming together,” the Saints’ dynamic running back said.
papreplive.com
Malvern Prep’s defense rises to the occasion to defeat Imhotep
Malvern >> Challenged with the early loss of quarterback Skylar Smith to injury against one of the top teams in Pennsylvania, Malvern Prep (3-0) used a tough team defense and some resourceful offense for an emotional win against visiting Imhotep Charter, 17-13, Friday evening. “This team has got unbelievable resiliency,”...
papreplive.com
Roman Catholic keeps its distance from Perkiomen Valley in 26-10 win
Roman Catholic’s grip on the game began to loosen. Perkiomen Valley had the ball deep in Cahillites territory ready to get back within one score. It took two plays for Roman to regain its stranglehold and maintain a double-digit lead the rest of the contest. A strip sack by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
papreplive.com
Souderton dominant in win over Council Rock North
FRANCONIA >> Souderton had a dominating performance in week four, beating Council Rock North 35-14 in a game that was never in doubt once the whistle for halftime blew. The Souderton offense’s first drive would be a harbinger of what was to come. Souderton marched down the field never even facing a third down on their way to a one-yard touchdown by senior quarterback Jared Zimmerman. The Indian offensive line dominated the game whether providing time for their quarterback to throw or opening running lanes for their backs.
papreplive.com
Downingtown East rolls past Shanahan in division opener
DOWNINGTOWN >> Things were expected to be difficult for the Bishop Shanahan football team this season after suffering heavy graduation losses. Bo Horvath and Downingtown East piled on to that misery in their Ches-Mont League National Division opener Friday. The star running back posted four touchdowns — including the first...
papreplive.com
Haverford School avenges loss to La Salle
UPPER DUBLIN >> What a difference a year makes. In Week 4 last season, the Haverford School lost to La Salle College High School by more than six touchdowns. Friday night at Upper Dublin High School, the Fords controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and picked up a 21-7 win.
papreplive.com
Football: Familiar faces on hand as Marple Newtown handles Radnor
NEWTOWN SQUARE — When Marple Newtown hosted Radnor for Military Appreciation Night Friday, the Tigers players wore camouflage jerseys bearing the word “Pennsylvania” on the back where their names would have been. Two young men who once proudly wore the orange and black of Marple Newtown before...
papreplive.com
Takeaways, defensive scores power Pennridge against Abington
ABINGTON >> It’s always a good night when the defense scores more points than it allows. It’s even better when the night ends with back-to-back shutouts, a bushel of turnovers to go with a few scores and a win to open league play. Right now, with an eight-plus scoreless quarter streak to its name, the Pennridge defense is having some good nights as the Rams seem to be finding their stride.
papreplive.com
Boyertown bursts by Pottsgrove with second shutout of year, 33-0
You’d have a hard time finding someone who had more fun over a two-hour window than Cole Marinello did Friday evening. Positive energy, joy, celebration, they were all exuding from the Boyertown senior center/defensive end and you couldn’t miss it. Marinello couldn’t miss – he had a fumble...
papreplive.com
Football: ‘Resilient’ GV defense steps up to keep Central streak going
CONCORD — Ridley had ample opportunities to score inside the red zone in the first half. Garnet Valley’s defense had other ideas. Ultimately, the Jaguars rolled to a 35-7 victory for their 37th consecutive Central League win. But the game’s outcome could’ve been much different had the Green Raiders found a way to get points on the board early.
papreplive.com
Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Roundup (Sept. 15): North Penn, Wissahickon field hockey roll to wins
North Penn 7, Pennsbury 1: Grace McGeehan scored North Penn’s first two goals while Caleigh Sperling tallied the next two – McGeehan collecting the assist on the second – as the Knights rolled to an SOL crossover win Thursday. Lauren Albert had two goals and an assist...
Comments / 0