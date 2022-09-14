Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
WLBT
Police: Shooting at Dillard’s at Northpark Mall leaves one injured
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred at the Dillard’s at Northpark Mall Saturday afternoon, police confirm. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the “isolated incident between two individuals” left one person injured and the suspect is now in custody. The chief said that the mall...
Woman shot inside Northpark Mall
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was shot inside Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the woman pulled a gun on the owner of a popcorn store inside the mall around 5:00 p.m. The owner shot back at the woman after what Myers believes may have been […]
Three teens arrested in connection to Byram home invasion
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Three juveniles were arrested by Byram police for an home invasion that happened on September 8. Police said they responded to Horseshoe Circle in the Lake Ridgelea subdivision for a report about an auto theft. When officers arrived on the scene, police said they learned a female victim was assaulted by […]
Man pleads guilty to fatal 2020 shooting at M-Bar
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 24-year-old man pled guilty to multiple felony counts in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at the M-Bar in 2020. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Javarius D. Stewart pled guilty to the second degree murder of Mantrell C. Shelby and four counts of aggravated assault. He also […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
11-year-old in custody, other juvenile held for questioning in connection with threats of violence in Mississippi school district
An 11-year-old is in custody and a 12-year-old is being held for questioning in connection with threats against the Brookhaven School District campuses Friday. The 11-year-old has been presented to Youth Court and will be sent to the Natchez Training School detention center, Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said. “The...
Investigation continues into stray bullet murder, police say
Law enforcement investigators performed a grid search Thursday as they looked for shell casings and other physical evidence as part of an ongoing homicide investigation in which the victim appears to have been killed by a stray bullet. With the assistance of additional men from the Public Works Department, Brookhaven...
Two men airlifted to UMMC after shooting in Durant
DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 14 on South Jackson Street. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Johnson said the victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Both victims were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical […]
‘Street justice is no justice’: Mississippi police chief appeals for level heads after innocent victim killed by stray bullet
A Mississippi police chief is asking for residents to act with calm and with reason after a Mississippi woman was killed by a stray bullet while driving her car. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was traveling on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around midnight Tuesday after picking up her son, when a bullet entered her vehicle and struck her. The car came to rest at the side of the C-Store at the intersection of East Monticello Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested for Valero armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a Valero in Jackson on July 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Watts, 27, entered the business with several firearms and took several merchandise without paying. Watts was denied bond for being a convicted felon on […]
Silver Alert issued for 36-year-old Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 36-year-old Thomasina Donerson, of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt and […]
Three teens arrested after chase from Pearl to Jackson
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Three teenagers were arrested after a police chase from Pearl to Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Pearl Public Information Office Greg Flynn said a car turned around to avoid a checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Flying J. Police believed the car was being suspicious, and a chase began. The chase […]
Two accused of stealing copper wiring in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after they were allegedly caught cutting and stealing copper wires in Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a neighbor reported to police that the suspects were cutting the wiring from a telephone pole in the 300 block of Stokes […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brookhaven woman killed in shooting while driving
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven woman was killed during a shooting while she was driving her vehicle. The Daily Leader reported the shooting happened on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around midnight on Tuesday, September 13. Police said the victim, 44-year-old Mashonna S. Dunnigan, was found inside her vehicle with an apparent gunshot […]
WALB 10
Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM/Gray News) – A woman from Nashville was charged with the murder of a man from Mississippi she met through social media, according to police. Authorities said Sierra Inscoe, 20, and Carson Sistrunk, 24, met online and had planned to meet in person, WLBT reports. Sistrunk...
2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
Mississippi woman found shot to death inside car
A Mississippi woman was killed Tuesday around midnight when she was struck by gunfire while driving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was found in her vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Collins said police received a call of shots fired around midnight, then another call...
WLBT
Capitol Police increase ranks, taking felons off streets in the district
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect to see more law enforcement presence downtown and in the surrounding areas as Capitol Police conduct more safety checks. Thursday, three new officers were sworn into the department. It’s a part of the chief’s plan to rapidly build a more visible force. “I...
vicksburgnews.com
Three indicted on murder charges in Warren County
Three people were indicted for murder during the August term of the Warren County Grand Jury. Clarence Lowe has been indicted for the murder of Karl Michael Singleton. On Oct. 19, 2020, at about 5:40 in the afternoon, Singleton was shot on Enchanted Drive in Vicksburg. He died as a result of his injuries a short time later at Merit Health, River Region.
Woman found driving truck of missing Mississippi man now charged with his murder
A woman who was found driving the truck owned by a missing Mississippi man has now been charged with his murder. Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been charged with the murder of Carson Sistrunk, a 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Sept. 4 by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest 3 people leaving casino on multiple gun, drug charges
A Camden man and two women were arrested with drugs and guns in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, after leaving the casinos, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Vintress L. Sutherland, 27, of 2151 Stump Bridge Road, Camden in northern Madison County, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Comments / 0