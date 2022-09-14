ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington County, SD

Comments / 3

Related
kotatv.com

Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid city man sentenced on federal drug charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison on drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s and Department of Justice in South Dakota said. Mark Twogood, 57, was sentenced on a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance crime. Twogood and co-conspirators...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Pennington County, SD
Crime & Safety
County
Pennington County, SD
newscenter1.tv

Woman dies after being found unresponsive at Care Campus

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a woman found unresponsive at the Care Campus Wednesday morning has died. The unnamed 31-year-old was found unresponsive around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Detox staff attempted life-saving measures while medical assistance was en route. The woman...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City man faces kidnapping, assault charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man with a long criminal record is back behind bars – this time accused of kidnapping, assault and meth charges in Sioux Falls. Theophilus Gary is accused of repeatedly punching a woman and refusing to let her out of a home on west 11th Street for at least two days.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Rapid City Social Service office moving to new one-stop location

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City office of South Dakota’s Department of Social Services is moving. Their new address is 221 Mall Drive, which is a one-stop state services center that houses the local offices of seven different state agencies. According to a release from DSS, the...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old Pine Ridge man, Isaac Roubideaux, has been sentenced to 442 months in federal prison on eight charges including possession of a firearm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to a Justice Department release, Roubideaux shot a man in the back as...
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police
kotatv.com

Man accused of three murders back in court

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New York man charged with three Black Hills murders is back in Seventh Circuit Court Wednesday morning. 38-year old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser back in 2020. Absolu was in for an evidence...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Monument Health Registered Nurse receives DAISY Award

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Monument Health announced Thursday that a Registered Nurse at Rapid City Hospital HVU received the prestigious DAISY Award. Si Issler was nominated by a family member of a patient for her many moments of kindness and above normal care standards. “You truly listened to my...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD arrest suspect in firearm discharge incident

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 5th Street shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 11 for a report of a male who had fired a shotgun at a residence. Officers made contact with witnesses when they arrived on scene and...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCFD contain fire at Franklin Street

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Thursday at around 5:30 p.m, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. RCFD reports that before arrival, fire crews were informed that the homeowners of the household had extinguished the fire by using an extinguisher. When examining the inside of the structure, however, fire crews noticed light gray smoke originating from the chimney.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newscenter1.tv

Police arrest three for stolen items

RAPID CITY, S.D. — At around 7:45 a.m. Sept. 12, Rapid City Police Department officers responded to a report of a trailer at a construction site that had its locks cut. The report also stated that a number of items were taken from the trailer. The stolen items include a large amount of copper fittings valued in the thousands of dollars.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Housing a major uncertainty for military members at Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Housing is a major issue in the Rapid City area, and perhaps even more so when you don’t get say in where you live. On Thursday, the Ellsworth Housing Office laid out the problem for community members at the quarterly Black Hills Military Advisory Coalition Chow Hall Luncheon.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Learn more about Black Hills favorite meteorologist Brant Beckman

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Elevate Rapid City interviewed NC1’s Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman for the September cover issue. Learn more about him as he opens up about the challenges he faced on his journey to becoming Black Hills favorite meteorologist. You can read “Weathering the Storm” here....
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Seeing Double: Medical officials recommending Americans get both second booster and flu vaccine in coming months

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the updated COVID booster now available and flu season knocking on the door, medical experts are urging people to get both vaccinations. “No one is really naïve to the virus any longer.” Monument Health’s Director of Infection Prevention and Control Tyron White said. “Either we have been vaccinated, or we have had COVID previously. So those two things are protecting our community right now.”
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy