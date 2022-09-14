Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Scholarship announced in honor of journalist killed in Norfolk, VAKnowGoodWriterNorfolk, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in NorfolkChannelocityNorfolk, VA
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In SeptemberTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Newport News breaks ground on James River Strand park improvement project
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The city of Newport News broke ground on the James River Strand project with a ceremony on Sept. 15. This project covers a wide swath of outdoor improvement goals. It's set to add amenities to Christopher Newport Park, and build a multi-use walkway from that park to the adjacent Victory Landing Park.
Changes coming to help save more drivers money at the tolls
The toll relief program is now expanding to eligible people living in the entire Hampton Roads region. Currently, the program is only offered to Norfolk and Portsmouth residents.
Select Hampton Roads beaches now open to dogs during off-season
As the summer season winds down, city officials across Hampton Roads are once again allowing furry friends on select beaches with some restrictions in place.
Foodbank holds distribution event to help residents impacted by Family Dollar fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Residents living near the Family Dollar on Church Street said the destroyed store is a big loss for their community. It's why the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore decided to bring residents back to the shopping center with boxes of free food. “That’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
SFR investigating fire that displaced 3 adults and 2 kids, killed pet
NORFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a duplex fire in the 6200 Block of Oakglen Drive, in North Suffolk Sunday at 2:20 a.m. the department said. Crews arrived just before 2:30 a.m. to find heavy fire and smoke showing from a two-story duplex, the department said.
Two seriously hurt in fire at Virginia Beach homeless camp
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a fire at a Virginia Beach homeless encampment, the fire department said. According to VBFD, crews were called to the 1200 block of Baker Road shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, near Northampton Boulevard. Heavy smoke was found at the camp.
'60 Strong' | Virginia Beach vets attempt Guinness World Records to raise money for Alzheimer’s research
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia Beach veterans are proving that "old man strength" is a real thing. Breaking a Guinness World Record may seem unachievable to most, but 61-year-old Rodney Hahn and 67-year-old Dave Stephens are attempting to do just that. “That’s why it’s called ‘60 Strong.’ We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia Beach city workers rally for collective bargaining
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city workers held a rally at Seatack North Park for their seat at the table when it comes to collective bargaining. Speakers at the rally said this is an on-going issue that is years overdue. "The problem is that we just don't feel...
EPA seeks public input on cleanup plan for toxic waste site in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about the cost of flooding in Hampton Roads and Virginia. It aired on Sept. 15. In 2009, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) declared a former iron and metal processing site in Portsmouth a "Superfund" site. That means the area contains...
2 adults critically injured in fire at homeless encampment in Virginia Beach
According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a fire around 6 p.m., in the 1200 block of Baker Road.
First day of NAS Oceana Air Show draws large crowd after two year hiatus
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The annual NAS Oceana Air Show returned to Hampton Roads this weekend. Touting the theme, 'Back to the Beach,' large crowds traveled to Virginia Beach to see the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs, the F-16 Fighting Falcon Demo and, of course, the Blue Angels. The Navy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13newsnow.com
Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton
NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
‘I thought the city would be more supportive of small businesses’: Scotty Quixx next on Norfolk chopping block
On Monday, Ragas got a letter informing him that his club could be shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit.
Half a billion dollars of illegal narcotics seized in massive bust
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered almost 30,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana, valued at more than $475 million, after seizing the drugs in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean. The crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Legare offloaded 24,700 pounds of...
Chesapeake Regional Medical Center certified as Comprehensive Stroke Center
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday that is had been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by a nonprofit healthcare commission. The accreditation means the hospital on Battlefield Boulevard has a neuroscience ICU, knowledgeable medical staff and expertise in treating several serious medical conditions that can accompany strokes.
Coast Guard suspends search for missing Virginia Beach kayaker
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After two days, the Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing kayaker in Virginia Beach. Ryan Tew, 27, was last seen leaving Crab Creek in Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 p.m. Monday in a red single-person kayak. He was expected to return early Tuesday morning;...
Portsmouth police adopt new technology in an effort to tackle crime
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Law enforcement in Portsmouth look to tackle crime, with the help of new technology. Police are in the process of installing a system that would streamline their access to surveillance cameras in the city. Leaders also want to bring gunshot detection software in the mix. Upwards...
Federal bill includes funding for Ashanti Alert
NORFOLK, Va. — More money is on the way to support the Ashanti Alert across the country. According to Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, a new funding bill includes $1 million for the federal alert system for missing or endangered adults. The Ashanti Alert became law in 2018...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0