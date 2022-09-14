ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Sports
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#Local Life#Travel Guide#Swimming#Travel Info#What To Do#The Beaches#Bacteria#Water Testing#King Lincoln Park Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
13newsnow.com

Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Chesapeake Regional Medical Center certified as Comprehensive Stroke Center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday that is had been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by a nonprofit healthcare commission. The accreditation means the hospital on Battlefield Boulevard has a neuroscience ICU, knowledgeable medical staff and expertise in treating several serious medical conditions that can accompany strokes.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Federal bill includes funding for Ashanti Alert

NORFOLK, Va. — More money is on the way to support the Ashanti Alert across the country. According to Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, a new funding bill includes $1 million for the federal alert system for missing or endangered adults. The Ashanti Alert became law in 2018...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy