BALTIMORE -- Could snow days be a thing of the past? Anne Arundel County Public Schools is considering having virtual days instead of days off.Some parents say they like the idea because they think it would be better to spend the day at home as opposed to tacking on a makeup day to the end of the school year."I think it's a good idea so kids can have a good time at the end of the school year and get their summer," parent Sarah Green said.Other parents are concerned that the shift would take away a childhood tradition.School officials say the...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO