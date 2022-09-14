ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Comments / 6

Related
Wbaltv.com

BCPS issues reminder for students, families after guns were found in schools

Baltimore County school officials issued a stern reminder to students and their families after a number of guns turned up this week on campuses. Baltimore County administrators said they have identified a couple of Perry Hall Middle School students who had what's called an "Orbeez" toy gun on a school bus. that was the beginning of the week, two other weapons turned up on campuses around the county.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Education
Anne Arundel County, MD
Education
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Sports
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Millersville, MD
wnav.com

New Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent Issues Letter to Parents

New Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent, Mark Bedell, issued an online letter to paren. ts, out of concern about violent and other disruptive behaviors at school athletic events. Mr. Bedell says that he understands that not all events are prone to disturbances and that not all students are prone to commit them, but he does want parents to talk to their students about the issue and he also issued the following reminders:
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed

BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University protested Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift." The school announced Wednesday it will be admitting men to its traditional undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

School lockdown stirs up communication concerns

The lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning ended with no gun being found inside the Montgomery County public school building, but several parents and students left the school frustrated with serious concerns over how MCPS is handling emergency communication. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Athletics#Stern#Football Games#Personal Responsibility#Highschoolsports#Aacps#Old Mill High School#Pdf
Wbaltv.com

Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools

COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
COLUMBIA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County schools seeks parents' input about how to handle snow days

TOWSON, Md. — It appears Baltimore County Public Schools could be poised to joinAnne Arundel County in considering using virtual learning during inclement weather. Video above: Snow days could be ending in Anne Arundel County Public Schools. BCPS sent an email to parents and guardians to seek their input...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Public Schools may replace snow days with virtual days

BALTIMORE -- Could snow days be a thing of the past? Anne Arundel County Public Schools is considering having virtual days instead of days off.Some parents say they like the idea because they think it would be better to spend the day at home as opposed to tacking on a makeup day to the end of the school year."I think it's a good idea so kids can have a good time at the end of the school year and get their summer," parent Sarah Green said.Other parents are concerned that the shift would take away a childhood tradition.School officials say the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC Washington

Violence Breaks Out at Maryland High School Football Game

Violence erupted at a high school football game in Maryland on Friday. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. Police broke up the fight on the field, and the rest of the game...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Baltimore Times

Devoted Educator, Morgan Alumnus, Starts Smoothie Stores, Hires Former Students

Victorious Hall, a resident of Prince George’s County, recalls taking trips to smoothie shops while cruising outdoors on his bike. His routine became stopping to purchase them during biking excursions. After discovering that unhealthy ingredients were contained in smoothies formulated by some leading chains, the innovator and hip hop fan began exploring the idea of opening his own smoothie store with healthy options. He played around with words and sounds. The line, “Spizzy is the spot” stuck in his head.
CAMP SPRINGS, MD
Daily Voice

Game Over: Violent Bench Clearing Brawl Forces Refs To Call HS Football Matchup In Maryland

Friday Night Lights were dramatically dimmed in Maryland when a high school football game in Montgomery County devolved into something more akin to an MMA match. Benches cleared and police were called to Gaithersburg High School on Friday, Sept. 16, when a massive fight broke out between players, then coaches from Northwest High School in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Mayor Brandon Scott on E.coli, water, squeegee kids, State Center

Today, we begin the hour with another edition of Midday with the Mayor, Tom's monthly conversation with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, about key issues facing the city. Today's topics include: lessons learned during the E. coli contamination incident and the DPW response; the Squeegee Collaborative Community Conversation; and Gov. Hogan's proposal to hand over the State Center complex to Baltimore City.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Jehovah’s Witnesses To Resume Knocking Doors

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy