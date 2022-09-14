Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Private schools see a spike in students as parents leave public schools behind
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a shift that's sweeping Maryland school systems. "St. Casimir has an 11% increase in enrollment, St. Mark has an 8%," said Dr. Donna Hargens, Superintendent of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, "21 of our 34 elementary schools experienced increases." After decades of decline,...
Wbaltv.com
BCPS issues reminder for students, families after guns were found in schools
Baltimore County school officials issued a stern reminder to students and their families after a number of guns turned up this week on campuses. Baltimore County administrators said they have identified a couple of Perry Hall Middle School students who had what's called an "Orbeez" toy gun on a school bus. that was the beginning of the week, two other weapons turned up on campuses around the county.
New Regulation at Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Anne Arundel County Superintendent Mark Bettel sent a letter out to families stating after some disruptions in the first couple weeks of school, there will be new rules for sporting events.
BCPSS apologizes for scheduling parent conferences during Yom Kippur
Baltimore City Schools are apologizing after scheduling parent-teacher conferences during the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnav.com
New Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent Issues Letter to Parents
New Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent, Mark Bedell, issued an online letter to paren. ts, out of concern about violent and other disruptive behaviors at school athletic events. Mr. Bedell says that he understands that not all events are prone to disturbances and that not all students are prone to commit them, but he does want parents to talk to their students about the issue and he also issued the following reminders:
Wbaltv.com
Fundraisers going 'Over the Edge' to support Special Olympics Maryland
COLUMBIA, Md. — People are going over the edge of an office building in Howard County to raise money for a good cause. When thinking about the Special Olympics Maryland and fundraising, people commonly think about the Polar Bear Plunge. But no one's going in the water this weekend.
Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed
BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University protested Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift." The school announced Wednesday it will be admitting men to its traditional undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying...
fox5dc.com
School lockdown stirs up communication concerns
The lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning ended with no gun being found inside the Montgomery County public school building, but several parents and students left the school frustrated with serious concerns over how MCPS is handling emergency communication. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wbaltv.com
Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools
COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County schools seeks parents' input about how to handle snow days
TOWSON, Md. — It appears Baltimore County Public Schools could be poised to joinAnne Arundel County in considering using virtual learning during inclement weather. Video above: Snow days could be ending in Anne Arundel County Public Schools. BCPS sent an email to parents and guardians to seek their input...
Football operations temporarily suspended at Gaithersburg, Northwest high schools after large fight during game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) suspended football operations temporarily at Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools after a fight broke out on the field between players. On Sept. 16, a fight erupted during a football game at Gaithersburg High School, located on Education Boulevard, at around...
Anne Arundel County Public Schools may replace snow days with virtual days
BALTIMORE -- Could snow days be a thing of the past? Anne Arundel County Public Schools is considering having virtual days instead of days off.Some parents say they like the idea because they think it would be better to spend the day at home as opposed to tacking on a makeup day to the end of the school year."I think it's a good idea so kids can have a good time at the end of the school year and get their summer," parent Sarah Green said.Other parents are concerned that the shift would take away a childhood tradition.School officials say the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Washington
Violence Breaks Out at Maryland High School Football Game
Violence erupted at a high school football game in Maryland on Friday. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. Police broke up the fight on the field, and the rest of the game...
WJLA
Montgomery County schools revise students' cell phone use policy: Here's the exceptions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Board of Education approved a revised regulation (COG-RA) regarding student possession and use of personal mobile devices on school property and during MCPS-sponsored activities. Earlier this month, 7News looked into MCPS' cell phone policy that limits the use of personal mobile...
Baltimore Times
Devoted Educator, Morgan Alumnus, Starts Smoothie Stores, Hires Former Students
Victorious Hall, a resident of Prince George’s County, recalls taking trips to smoothie shops while cruising outdoors on his bike. His routine became stopping to purchase them during biking excursions. After discovering that unhealthy ingredients were contained in smoothies formulated by some leading chains, the innovator and hip hop fan began exploring the idea of opening his own smoothie store with healthy options. He played around with words and sounds. The line, “Spizzy is the spot” stuck in his head.
Wbaltv.com
Harford County students raise $40K to help build wells to bring water to South Sudan
FALLSTON, Md. — Students in Harford County took a project took to heart, and it all started with a true story that came to life from a book. Many Americans may not consider clean drinking water a luxury, but it is for people who live in many parts of South Sudan.
Wbaltv.com
Historic high school turns into cultural center for Harriet Tubman, Black community
COLUMBIA, Md. — A new tribute to Harriet Tubman opens this weekend in Howard County. What once was a school for Black people is now a museum. After 25 years of hard work, the cultural center is ready. The museum is housed in the old Harriet Tubman High School, which was founded in 1948 as Howard County's only all-Black high school.
Game Over: Violent Bench Clearing Brawl Forces Refs To Call HS Football Matchup In Maryland
Friday Night Lights were dramatically dimmed in Maryland when a high school football game in Montgomery County devolved into something more akin to an MMA match. Benches cleared and police were called to Gaithersburg High School on Friday, Sept. 16, when a massive fight broke out between players, then coaches from Northwest High School in Montgomery County.
wypr.org
Mayor Brandon Scott on E.coli, water, squeegee kids, State Center
Today, we begin the hour with another edition of Midday with the Mayor, Tom's monthly conversation with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, about key issues facing the city. Today's topics include: lessons learned during the E. coli contamination incident and the DPW response; the Squeegee Collaborative Community Conversation; and Gov. Hogan's proposal to hand over the State Center complex to Baltimore City.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Jehovah’s Witnesses To Resume Knocking Doors
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks...
Comments / 6